ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: Nov. 23rd

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

>> Alma Rosario Ramirez, 27, had two counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon charges dismissed Nov. 17. Judge John Smith presided. John Shrode was the attorney.

>> Brett Lee Stephens, 41. pleaded guilty Nov. 18 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to five years probation and five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. John Shrode was the attorney.

>> Isaac Morones Morales, 28, was granted probation discharge and dismissal Nov. 17 on the charge of intoxication assault. Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Lee Stringham was the attorney.

BURGLARY

>> Abigail April Marmolejo, 21, pleaded guilty Nov. 18 to burglary of habitation and was sentenced to four years and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

>> David Joel Nunez, 39, had a burglary of a habitation charge dismissed Nov. 13. Judge James Rush presided. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.

>> Jacob Erwin Chancey, 24, pleaded guilty Nov. 16 to burglary of building and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

>> Victor Cadena, 35, was granted community supervision dismissal and discharge Nov. 16 on two counts of criminal mischief, more than $1,500 but less than $20,000. Rush presided. Mansur was the attorney.

DWI

>> Joel Huey Linsley, 38, pleaded guilty Nov. 16 to driving while intoxicated, third or more and was sentenced to five years probation and 10 in prison (suspended). Whalen approved the deal. Michael McLeaish was the attorney.

>> Logan Kade Dennis, 22, pleaded guilty Nov. 18 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to four years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Acker was the attorney.

>> Matthew Gonzales, 26, pleaded guilty Nov. 13 to driving while intoxicated third or more and was sentenced to five years probation and five years in prison (suspended). Trotter approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

>> Sammy Lee Goff, 60, pleaded guilty Nov. 16 to driving while intoxicated, third or more (F3) and was sentenced to three years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Justin Wayne Low was the attorney.

EVADING ARREST

>> Bernardo Arredondo, 26, pleaded guilty Nov. 13 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal.

>> Danny Orozco, 34, pleaded guilty Nov. 16 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to five years in prison. Trotter approved the deal. Jason Leach was the attorney.

>> Mark Gavaldon, 25, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Nov. 17 on the charge of evading arrest detain with vehicle. Trotter presided. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

>> Tyrell Sommers, 20, pleaded guilty Nov. 13 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Chris Fostel was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Antonio Marquell Lloyd, 41, pleaded guilty Nov. 17 to to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Violet Latawn White was the attorney.

>> Dolores Christina Arme, 29, pleaded guilty Nov. 16 to possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Justine Wayne Low was the attorney.

>> Joe Luis Escobedo, 44, had an unlicensed possession firearm by felon (F3) charge dismissed Nov. 16. Trotter presided. Josh Stephens was the attorney.

>> Maurice M. Green, 21, pleaded guilty Nov. 17 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. White was the attorney.

>> Oscar Varela, 43, had a possession of controlled substance charge, cocaine, with intent to deliver, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, dismissed Nov. 13. Rush presided. Brian Chavez was the attorney.

>> Pedro Sanchez Garcia, 53, had a prohibited substance in a correctional facility charge dismissed Nov. 17. Judge John W. Smith presided. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.

>> Qughvondrick Jefferson, 28, pleaded guilty Nov. 17 to possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal.

>> Ruben Estrada Rodriguez, 51, had a possession of controlled substance charge, cocaine, with intent to deliver, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, dismissed Nov. 12. Whalen presided. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.

>> Ryan Dale Adkins, 41, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, dismissed Nov. 13. Rush presided. Acker was the attorney.

>> Ryan Mials Andrews, 29, was granted community supervision dismissal and discharge Nov. 12 on the charge of possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, less than one gram. Trotter presided. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.

>> Stephanie Villareal, 29, was granted community supervision dismissal and discharge Nov. 12 on the charge of possession of a controlled substances, four grams or more but less than 200 grams. Judge John W. Smith presided. Robert V. Garcia was the attorney.

sexual assault child

>> Pedro Hinostro Fernandez, 29, pleaded guilty Nov. 18 to lesser included offense of aggravated sexual assault child and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. McLeaish was the attorney.

ROBBERY

>> Filiverio Jesse Valasquez, 30, was granted probation discharge and dismissal Nov. 9 on the charge of robbery. Judge Bill McCoy presided. David G. Rogers was the attorney.

THEFT

>> Herman Ramirez, 59, was convicted guilty by court Nov. 13 on the charge of theft - aggregated and was sentenced to 404 days in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the attorney.

>> Herman Ramirez, 59, had a theft charge dismissed Nov. 13. Whalen presided.

>> Herman Ramirez, 59, had a theft charge, less than $2,500 with two more previous convictions, dismissed Nov. 13. Whalen presided.

>> John Michael Humphries, 44, pleaded guilty Nov. 16 to lesser included offense theft from person and was sentenced to 180 days in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. White was the attorney.

>> Tyrese T. White, 21, had a theft of firearm charge dismissed Nov. 17. Judge John W. Smith presided. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

>> Charie Chantell Graham, 38, pleaded guilty Nov. 13 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Rush approved the deal.

>> Logan Kade Dennis, 21, had an unauthorize use of vehicle (SJF) charge dismissed Nov. 18. Whalen presided. Acker was the attorney.

>> Rodolfo Leija Deanda Jr., 21, pleaded guilty Nov. 16 to unauthorize use of vehicle and was sentenced to 14 months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Glen G. Halsell was the attorney.

>> Zachary Tanner Toler, 23, pleaded guilty Nov. 18 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the attorney.

UNLICENSED POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON

>> Ryan Dale Adkins, 41, had an unlicensed possession firearm by felon (F3) charge dismissed Nov. 13. Rush presided. Acker was the attorney.