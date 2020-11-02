ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: Nov.2

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE

>> Issac Elijah Flores, 19, pleaded guilty Oct. 23 to abandon endanger child criminal negligence and was sentenced to 24 months in state jail.

ASSAULT

>> Jose Luis Nava, 39, pleaded guilty Oct. 15 to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

>> Randolf Ray Saenz, 51, pleaded guilty Oct. 21 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to four years in prison. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal.

>> Timothy Bailey Jones, 23, was granted probation discharge and dismissal Oct. 26 on the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Judge John W. Smith presided.

BAIL JUMPING

>> Alex Marquez, 35, had a bail jumping and fail to appear felony charge dismissed Oct. 23. Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided.

CREDIT CARD/DEBIT CARD ABUSE

>> Adam Lee Permenter, 37, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Oct. 26 on the charge of credit card or debit card abuse (SJGf). Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Marc Chastain was the attorney.

DWI

>> Bob Edward Ramirez, 46, pleaded guilty Oct. 21 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal.

>> Edgar Alfredo Duran, 40, pleaded guilty Oct. 13 to driving while intoxicated third or more and was sentenced to nine years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Justin Wayne Low was the attorney.

>> Enrique Gonzalez, 68, had a driving while intoxicated charge, third or more, dismissed Oct. 20. Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

>> Jesse Gallardo Briones Jr., 62, pleaded guilty Oct. 26 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Dennis Jones was the attorney.

>> Oscar Valenzuela Diaz Jr., 50, pleaded guilty Oct. 23 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Dennis Jones was the attorney.

>> Shane Paul Robbins, 38, was granted probation discharge and dismissal Oct. 21 on the charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, (F3). Judge Denn Whalen presided. Jeffrey T. Robnett was the attorney.

EVADING ARREST

>> Issac Elijah Flores, 19, pleaded guilty Oct. 23 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to 10 years probation.

>> Miguel Angel Robles, 38, was granted probation discharge and dismissal Oct. 21 on the charge of evading arrest detain with vehicle (F3). Whalen presided. Roy Bell Jr. was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Alex Marquez, 35, pleaded guilty Oct. 23 to possession of a controlled substance charge, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years probation.

>> Derrick Wesley Conway, 38, pleaded guilty Oct. 23 of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to seven months in state jail. Rush approved the deal. Chris Fostel was the attorney.

>> Jamal Kadeem-Quincy Walker, 28, pleaded guilty Oct. 21 to possession to a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the attorney.

>> Jesus Gutierrez, 52, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, more than one gram, but less than four grams, dismissed Oct. 22. Judge James Rush presided. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.

>> Jimmy Walenciak, 21, pleaded guilty Oct. 23 of possession of a controlled substance charge (F3), more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to eight months in state jail. Rush approved the deal. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.

>> Judy Marie Hoffman, 37, had a possession of a controlled substance charge (F3), more than one gram, but less than four grams, dismissed Oct. 22. Judge James Rush presided. Michael McLeaish was the attorney.

ROBBERY

>> Hunter Hawkins, 22, pleaded guilty Oct. 23 of aggravated robbery and sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal.

>> Hunter Hawkins, 22, had an aggravated robbery charge dismissed Oct. 23. Smith presided.

THEFT

>> Arthur Powell Yarbrough, 57, pleaded guilty Oct. 21 to theft, property value less than $2,500 two/more previous convictions and was sentenced to 14 months in state jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Gary Garrison was the attorney.

>> Gloria Lujan Arriaga, 43, had a theft of property charge, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, dismissed Oct. 23. Judge James Rush presided.

UNLICENSED POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON

>> Eric Alvarado Palma, 29, had an unlicensed possession firearm by felon charge dismissed Oct. 22. Whalen presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.