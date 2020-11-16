ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: Nov. 16th

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

>> Alvin F. Morrison, 53, had an assault family/house member impede breath/circulation charge dismissed Oct. 28. Judge John W. Smith presided. BJ Brown was the attorney.

>> David Seth Moore, 27, pleaded guilty Nov. 5 to assault family/house member impede breath/circulation (F3) and was sentenced to four years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the attorney.

>> Juan Manuel Ibarra, 20, had an aggravated assault deadly weapon charge dismissed Nov. 3. Smith presided.

>> Robert Cervantez, 68, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Nov. 9 on the charge of aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Whalen presided. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

>> Sh'caris Roy Lee Searcy, 40, was granted probation discharge and dismissal Nov. 10 on the charge of aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Smith presided. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.

BURGLARY

>> Carlton James Charles, 51, pleaded guilty Nov. 9 to burglary of building and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Jason Schoel was the attorney.

CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

>> Kristopher Dean Putnam, 34, pleaded guilty Nov. 2 to credit card or debit card abuse and was sentenced to 14 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

DWI

>> Bobby Gale Hudnall, 59, pleaded guilty Nov. 4 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to five years probation and seven years in prison (suspended. Judge James Rush presided. Michael McLeaish was the attorney.

>> Juan Caballero Dominguez, 46, had his probation revoked Oct. 1 on the charge of driving while intoxication with child under 15 years of age and was sentenced to six months in state jail. Smith approved the deal.

>> Pamela Ann Fleming, 56, was granted probation discharge and dismissal Nov. 10 on the charge of driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age (SJF). Smith presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE

>> Tangi Sue Ainsworth, 25, pleaded guilty Oct. 15 to endanger child criminal negligence and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Smith approved the deal.

ENGAGE IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

>> Filiverio Jesse Valasquez, 30, was granted probation discharge and dismissal Nov. 9 on the charge of engage in organized criminal activity. Judge Bill McCoy presided. David G. Rogers was the attorney.

EVADING ARREST

>> Robert Manuel Fernandez, 24, pleaded guilty Oct. 19 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to two years of probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Feliz Abalos was the attorney.

FORGERY

>> Herman Junior Melendez, 40, pleaded guilty Nov. 6 to forgery of financial instrument and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail. Rush approved the deal. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

>> Isacc Torres, 30, pleaded guilty Nov. 6 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to six years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

>> Luke Ryan Matthew Cavender, 27, pleaded guilty Nov. 9 to forgery and was sentenced to four years of probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Schoel was the attorney.

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENT BODILY INJURY

>> Bobby Galindo, 37, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Nov. 2 on the charge of injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily injury. Rush presided. Christina Jimenez was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE CHARGE

>> Armando Madrid Galindo, 54, had a possession of controlled substance, cocaine charge dismissed Nov. 4. Smith presided.

>> Brown, Luke Anthony, 51, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Nov. 10 on the charge of possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, one gram or more but less than four grams. Smith presided. Schoel was the attorney.

>> Clinton Dale Harvey, 37, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Nov. 4 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Rush presided. McLeaish was the attorney.

>> Ernesto Fermin Rodriguez, 29, pleaded guilty Nov. 9 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 325 days in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the attorney.

>> George Vincent Wells, 49, pleaded guilty Nov. 9 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to nine months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. J. Roxane Blount was the attorney.

>> Guadalupe Hernandez Benavides, 42, had a possession of controlled substance, cocaine charge dismissed Nov. 4. Smith presided.

>> Jorge Orlando Rivero, 36, pleaded guilty Oct. 21 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Smith approved the deal.

>> Lazaro Brito, 74, had a delivery of controlled substance, heroin charge dismissed Nov. 4. Smith presided.

>> Louis David Hampton, 29, pleaded guilty Oct. 22 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Rush approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the attorney.

>> Priscilla Wilson, 48, pleaded guilty Nov. 9 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 180 days in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. BJ Brown was the attorney.

>> Savina Lopez, 48, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, less than one gram, dismissed Nov. 4. Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Mansur was the attorney.

>> Stephen Lee Hazard, 35, pleaded guilty Oct. 21 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to eight months in state jail. Smith approved the deal.

>> Ulisses Salgado, 34, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, less than one gram, dismissed Nov. 9. Rush presided. Roy Scott was the attorney.

ROBBERY

>> Eric James Bonilla, 30, pleaded guilty Nov. 10 to aggravated robbery and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Trotter approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

THEFT

>> Amanda Simmons, 40, pleaded guilty Nov. 2 to theft (enhanced with two or more prior convictions) and was sentenced to 14 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Dennis Jones was the attorney.

>> Chuco Dominguez, 25, pleaded guilty to theft property more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Smith approved the deal.

>> Willie Dean Banks Jr., 55, pleaded guilty Nov. 6 to theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous conviction and was sentenced to 20 months in state jail. Rush approved the deal. J. Roxane Blount was the attorney.

UNAUTHORIZE USE OF VEHICLE

>> Maria Guadalupe Rodriguez , 45, pleaded guilty Nov. 6 to unauthorize use of vehicle and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Rush approved the deal. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

>> Jordan Josiah Villanueva, 19, pleaded guilty Oct. 16 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to 14 months state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Rush approved the deal. Mansur was the attorney.

UNLICENSED POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON

>> Yurika Huerta, 22, pleaded guilty Nov. 6 to unlicensed possession firearm by felon charge dismissed Nov. 6. Rush presided. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.