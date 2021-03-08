ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: March 8

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

Julia Jane Ryan, 38, had an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge dismissed Feb. 26. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

Lorena Galindo Castellanos, 39, had an aggravated assault date/family/house SBI charge dismissed Feb. 25. Judge Justin Low presided.

Ray Charles Ellis, 63, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge dismissed Feb. 26. Judge John Shrode presided. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

BURGLARY

Alvaro Covarrubias Jr., 27, pleaded guilty Feb. 26 to burglary of habitation intend other felony and was sentenced to four years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

John Phillip York, 46, had a burglary of habitation charge dismissed Feb. 25. Judge Justin Low presided.

William Dewayne Morris Jr., 35, pleaded guilty March 1 to burglary of a habitation and was sentenced to seven years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin low approved the deal. Feliz Abalos was the attorney.

DWI

Jack Lee, 57, pleaded guilty March 1 to driving while intoxicated third or more and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Judge Dean Whalen approved the deal. Gary Garrison was the attorney.

Patricia Carime Rueda, 30, had a driving while intoxicated charge with child under 15 years of age dismissed March 2. Judge John Shrode presided. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

EVADING ARREST

Victor Leyva, 24, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Feb. 27 on the charge of evading arrest detain with vehicle. Judge John W. Smith presided. Jeff Parras was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Allan Hinojos Caballero, 24, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, more than one gram, but less than four grams, dismissed Feb. 25. Judge Justin Low presided.

Bell Christian Blake, 26, was granted community supervision Feb. 25 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance (SJF), less than one gram. Judge John W. Smith presided. Gary Garrison was the attorney.

Caden Dale Pickett, 23, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, (F2) dismissed March 1. Judge James Rush presided. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

Eric L Sanchez, 38, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, less than one gram, (SJF) dismissed March 1. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Jason Leach was the attorney.

Jinky Vanta Kellum, 40, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, less than one gram, dismissed Feb. 26. Judge John Shrode presided. John Thomas Wolf was the attorney.

Larry P Leon, 37, pleaded guilty Feb. 10 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (SJF) and was sentenced to nine months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Mary Belle McCallum, 52, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, less than one gram, dismissed Feb. 25. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.

Melissa Martinez, 28, was granted community supervision Feb. 25 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance (SJF), less than one gram. Judge John W. Smith presided. BJ Brown was the attorney.

Nancy Baeza Carrasco, 43, had her probation rules amended Feb. 25 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram but less than four grams, (F3) and was sentenced to four years probation. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. BJ Brown was the attorney.

Nancy Marie Brown, 54, pleaded guilty March 1 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (SJF) and was sentenced to six months in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

Ricardo Romero Jr., 27, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, dismissed Feb. 25. Judge Justin Low presided.

Victor Charles Perkins, 54, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, dismissed Feb. 25. Judge Justin Low presided.

William Cole Evans, 36, pleaded guilty Jan. 20 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Gary Garrison was the attorney.

THEFT

Joshua Antonio Robinson, 28, had a theft property (F3) charge, more than $30,000, but less than $150,000, dismissed Feb. 26. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Gary Garrison was the attorney.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Shannon Otha Cooper, 55, pleaded guilty Feb. 26 to unauthorized use of vehicle (SJF) and was sentenced to two years probation and two years in state jail (suspended. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.