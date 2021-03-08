  • March 8, 2021

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: March 8 - Odessa American: Felony Dispositions

e-Edition Subscribe

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: March 8

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, March 8, 2021 4:30 am

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: March 8

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

Julia Jane Ryan, 38, had an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge dismissed Feb. 26. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

Lorena Galindo Castellanos, 39, had an aggravated assault date/family/house SBI charge dismissed Feb. 25. Judge Justin Low presided.

Ray Charles Ellis, 63, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge dismissed Feb. 26. Judge John Shrode presided. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

BURGLARY

Alvaro Covarrubias Jr., 27, pleaded guilty Feb. 26 to burglary of habitation intend other felony and was sentenced to four years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

John Phillip York, 46, had a burglary of habitation charge dismissed Feb. 25. Judge Justin Low presided.

William Dewayne Morris Jr., 35, pleaded guilty March 1 to burglary of a habitation and was sentenced to seven years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin low approved the deal. Feliz Abalos was the attorney.

DWI

Jack Lee, 57, pleaded guilty March 1 to driving while intoxicated third or more and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Judge Dean Whalen approved the deal. Gary Garrison was the attorney.

Patricia Carime Rueda, 30, had a driving while intoxicated charge with child under 15 years of age dismissed March 2. Judge John Shrode presided. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

EVADING ARREST

Victor Leyva, 24, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Feb. 27 on the charge of evading arrest detain with vehicle. Judge John W. Smith presided. Jeff Parras was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Allan Hinojos Caballero, 24, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, more than one gram, but less than four grams, dismissed Feb. 25. Judge Justin Low presided.

Bell Christian Blake, 26, was granted community supervision Feb. 25 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance (SJF), less than one gram. Judge John W. Smith presided. Gary Garrison was the attorney.

Caden Dale Pickett, 23, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, (F2) dismissed March 1. Judge James Rush presided. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

Eric L Sanchez, 38, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, less than one gram, (SJF) dismissed March 1. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Jason Leach was the attorney.

Jinky Vanta Kellum, 40, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, less than one gram, dismissed Feb. 26. Judge John Shrode presided. John Thomas Wolf was the attorney.

Larry P Leon, 37, pleaded guilty Feb. 10 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (SJF) and was sentenced to nine months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Mary Belle McCallum, 52, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, less than one gram, dismissed Feb. 25. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.

Melissa Martinez, 28, was granted community supervision Feb. 25 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance (SJF), less than one gram. Judge John W. Smith presided. BJ Brown was the attorney.

Nancy Baeza Carrasco, 43, had her probation rules amended Feb. 25 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram but less than four grams, (F3) and was sentenced to four years probation. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. BJ Brown was the attorney.

Nancy Marie Brown, 54, pleaded guilty March 1 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (SJF) and was sentenced to six months in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

Ricardo Romero Jr., 27, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, dismissed Feb. 25. Judge Justin Low presided.

Victor Charles Perkins, 54, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, dismissed Feb. 25. Judge Justin Low presided.

William Cole Evans, 36, pleaded guilty Jan. 20 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Gary Garrison was the attorney.

THEFT

Joshua Antonio Robinson, 28, had a theft property (F3) charge, more than $30,000, but less than $150,000, dismissed Feb. 26. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Gary Garrison was the attorney.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Shannon Otha Cooper, 55, pleaded guilty Feb. 26 to unauthorized use of vehicle (SJF) and was sentenced to two years probation and two years in state jail (suspended. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Posted in on Monday, March 8, 2021 4:30 am.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
46°
Humidity: 75%
Winds: SSE at 8mph
Feels Like: 42°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 73°/Low 51°
Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 78°/Low 55°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s.

wednesday

weather
High 81°/Low 52°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s.

thursday

weather
High 79°/Low 55°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]