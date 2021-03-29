ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: March 29

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

>> Angel Blanco, 19, pleaded guilty March 23 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to five years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

>> Shanestie Denise Rolle, 30, pleaded guilty March 15 to assault public servant (F3) and was sentenced to four years prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Jerry D. Caddel was the attorney.

BURGLARY

>> Matthew Banks, 19, pleaded guilty March 17 to burglary of habitation and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST FAMILY

>> Saul Pando, 22, had a continuous violence against family dismissed March 18. Whalen presided. Jason Leach was the attorney.

CRIMINAL MIISCHIEF

>> Jacob Wyatt Hubbard, 29, pleaded guilty March 23 to lesser included criminal mischief, more than $30,000, but less than $150,000, and was sentenced to 20 months in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

EVADING ARREST

>> Dakota Lee Lingle, 29, pleaded guilty March 19 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Low approved the deal. Jason Schoel was the attorney.

>> Eric Noah Lopez, 37, pleaded guilty March 19 to evading arrest detain with previous conviction and was sentenced to nine months in state jail. Rush approved the deal. BJ Brown was the attorney.

FORGERY

>> Luke Ryan Matthew Cavender, 28, pleaded guilty March 16 to forgery and was sentenced to two years in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Dennis Jones was the attorney.

FRAUD

>> Antonio Michael Rivas, 32, had a fraud use/possession identifying info # items 5, but less than 10, charge dismissed March 23. Low presided. Gary Garrison was the attorney.

>> Sonny Edward Gutierrez, 47, pleaded guilty March 23 to fraud use/possessession identifying info number Items 5, less than 10, and was sentenced to five years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

INDECENCY BY EXPOSURE

>> Alexander Skout Beltran, 25, pleaded guilty March 18 to two counts of lesser included indecency by exposure and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

IMPERSONATING A PUBLIC SERVANT

>> Edna Galindo Rodriguez, 54, pleaded guilty March 19 to impersonating a public servant and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

MURDER

>> Marcus Dwain McDavid, 47, pleaded guilty March 23 to murder and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Jason Leach was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Amanda Nicole Armstrong, 32, pleaded guilty March 16 to lesser included offense of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 18 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Robert Newton Bland IV was the attorney.

>> Andres Lujan Jr., 23, was granted community supervision dismissal and discharge March 18 on the charge of possession of marijuana, more than four ounces, but less than five pounds. Whalen presided.

>> David Lujan Holguin, 26, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, more than one gram, but less than four grams, dismissed March 24. Whalen presided. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

>> Erasmo Zapata, Jr, 30, pleaded guilty March 23 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to nine months in state jail. Low approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

>> Gilberto Macias Saenz, 22, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, less than one gram, dismissed March 23. Rush presided. Robert V. Garcia was the attorney.

>> Jason Swearengin, 38, was granted community supervision dismissal and discharge March 22 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance (SJF), less than one gram. Whalen presided. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

>> Jose Edgardo Diaz, 32, pleaded guilty March 15 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to six months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

>> Manuel Guerrero Hernandez, 35, pleaded guilty March 22 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 176 days in county jail. Whalen approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

>> Maria Guadalupe Perez, 42, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, less than one gram, dismissed March 23. Low presided. Chris Fostel was the attorney.

>> Randy Aranda Martinez, 30, had his probation revoked March 19 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to eight months in state jail. Rush approved the deal. Glen G. Halsell was the attorney.

>> Scott Colby Shade, 36, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, less than one gram, dismissed March 23. Whalen presided. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.

ROBBERY

>> Israel Antonio Loya Lopez, 29, pleaded guilty March 17 to robbery and was sentenced to six years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Jason Leach was the attorney.

>> Malcolm Donald Ruff, 60, pleaded guilty March 18 to robbery and was sentenced to three years in prison. Rush approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

>> Matthew Banks, 19, pleaded guilty March 17 to robbery (F2) and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

STALKING

>> Manuel Quiroz Ramos, 46, pleaded guilty March 23 to stalking and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE WITH INTENT TO IMPAIR

>> Christina Herrington, 40, pleaded guilty March 17 to tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair (F3) and was sentenced to four years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.

THEFT

>> Ross Taylor Johnson, 27, pleaded guilty March 22 to theft and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Violet Lawtawn White was the attorney.

>> Sonia R. Carner, 52, was granted community supervision dismissal and discharge March 18 on the charge of theft property. Judge John W. Smith presided. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

UNAUTHORIZE USE OF VEHICLE

>> Caitlin Danielle Barker, 32, had her probation revoked March 15 on the charge of unauthorize use of vehicle (SJF) and was sentenced to 18 months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the attorney.

>> Dakota Lee Lingle, 29, pleaded guilty March 19 to unauthorize use of vehicle and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Low approved the deal. Jason Schoel was the attorney.

>> Kara Lin Travis, 38, had an unauthorized use of a vehicle charge dismissed March 23. Whalen presided. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.

>> Matthew Levi Banks, 19, pleaded guilty March 17 to unauthorize use of vehicle and was sentenced to two years in state and in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.