ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: March 22

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ACCIDENT INVOLVING INJURY

>> Lee Anthony Herrera, 48, pleaded guilty March 12 to accident involving injury (F3) and was sentenced to five years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Feliz Abalos was the attorney.

ASSAULT

>> Alfredo Rodriguez Galindo, Jr., 28, pleaded guilty March 15 to assault family/house member impede breath/circulate (FV) and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Jason Leach was the attorney.

>> Safiya Morrison, 33, was granted community supervision dismissal and discharge March 10 on two counts of aggravated assault with a weapon. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

>> Ramiro Leyba, 25, pleaded guilty March 15 to assault, impede breathing FV and was sentenced to four years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the attorney.

BURGLARY

>> Judith Cardinale, 72, was granted community supervision dismissal and discharge March 8 on the charge of burglary of building. Rush presided. Tony Chavez were the attorney’s.

>> Valarie Nicole Paredez, 32, pleaded guilty Feb. 25 to burglary of habitation and was sentenced to eight years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Low approved the deal. BJ Brown was the attorney.

DWI

>> Lee Anthony Herrera, 48, pleaded guilty March 12 to driving while intoxicated third or more and was sentenced to nine years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Feliz Abalos was the attorney.

ESCAPE WHILE ARRESTED/CONFINED FELON

>> De Ja La Tress Stephens, 32, pleaded guilty March 4 to escape while arrested/confined felony and was sentenced to four years in prison in order adjudicating guilt. Rush approved the deal. Chris Fostel was the attorney.

EVADING ARREST

>> Alberto Marcus Veloz, 29, was granted community supervision dismissal and discharge March 11 on the charge of evading arrest detention with previous conviction. Low presided. Johanna Curry was the attorney.

FORGERY

>> Devon Pierce, 57, was granted community supervision dismissal and discharge March 10 on eight counts of forgery by passing. Rush presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

FRAUD

>> Evan Christopher Brummert, 31, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal March 15 on the charge of fraud intent obtain of a controlled substance SCH III/IV. Smith presided. Patrick H. Cordero Jr. was the attorney.

INDECENCY WITH A CHILD

>> George Gregory Montez, Jr., 26, was granted community supervision dismissal and discharge March 10 on the charge of indecency with a child exposes. Judge Bill McCoy presided. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Alfredo Rodriguez Galindo Jr., 28, had a possession of a controlled substance (SJF) charge, less than one gram, dismissed March 9. Low presided. Jason Leach was the attorney.

>> Benjamin Garza, 24, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, less than one gram, dismissed March 16. Rush presided. BJ Brown was the attorney.

>> Charli Blackwell, 26, had a possession of a controlled substance (F3) charge, more than one gram, but less than four grams, dismissed March 10. Rush presided. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.

>> Edgar Daniel Sanchez, 36, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal March 15 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Whalen presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

>> Edwin Charlie Crabtree , 40, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, more than one gram, but less than four grams, dismissed March 16. Low presided. Robert V. Garcia was the attorney.

>> Felicia C. Flores, 40, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, more than one gram, but less than four grams, dismissed March 10. Rush presided. Gary Garrison was the attorney.

>> Jose Edmundo Baeza Jr., 33, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal March 15 on the charge of possession of marijuana, 50 pounds or more but less than 2,000 pounds. Smith presided. Bob Garcia Jr. was the attorney.

>> Robert Welch, 39, had his probation revoked March 3 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 14 months in state jail. Rush approved the deal. BJ Brown was the attorney.

TAMPERING

>> Jorge Luis Ortiz Dominguez, 21, pleaded guilty March 1 to tamper with government record-ins document and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail and order adjudicating guilt. Low approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

THEFT

>> Amy R. Amancio, 48, pleaded guilty March 12 to theft and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Israel P. Guardiola was the attorney.

>> Brian Jermaine Johnson, 36, had his probation amended March 11 on the charge of theft $20,000 or more but less than $100,000 and was sentenced to six years probation. Smith approved the deal. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

>> Calvin Bailey, 37, had a theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass less than $20,000 charge dismissed March 16. Low presided. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

>> Devon Pierce, 57, was granted community supervision dismissal and discharge March 10 on the charge of theft $20,000 or more but less than $100,000 aggregate amounts. Rush presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

>> Eric Anchondo, 23, was granted community supervision dismissal and discharge Feb. 27 on the charge of theft of firearm (SJF). Rush presided. Steve Hershberger was the attorney.

>> Judith Cardinale, 72, was granted community supervision dismissal and discharge March 8 on the charge of theft of firearm. Rush presided. Adrian Chavez and Tony Chavez was the attorney.

>> Ricardo Valenzuela Ramos, 45, pleaded guilty March 15 to theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000 and was sentenced to three year probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the attorney.

UNAUTHORIZE USE OF VEHICLE

>> Felipe Luis Marceleno, 20, pleaded guilty March 3 to unauthorize use of vehicle and was sentenced to 13 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Rush approved the deal. Johanna Curry was the attorney.

UNLICENSED POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON

>> Frank Badilla, Jr., 32, had an unlicensed possession firearm by felon charge dismissed March 15. Rush presided. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.