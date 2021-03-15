  • March 15, 2021

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: March 15

Posted: Monday, March 15, 2021 4:30 am

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

>> Christopher Ray Hall, 46, had an assault family/house member impede breath/circulation (FV) charge dismissed March 4. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Chris Fostel was the attorney.

BURGLARY

>> Brittany Massey, 24, pleaded guilty Feb. 24 to six counts of burglary of building and was sentenced to 18 months in state jail and in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Jason Leach and Phillip Wildman were the attorney’s.

>> Julian Segura, 54, pleaded guilty March 4 to two counts of burglary of a building (SJF) and was sentenced to six months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

>> Calvin Bailey, 37, pleaded guilty March 10 to criminal mischief, more than $2,500 but less than $30,000, and was sentenced to 20 months state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

DWI

>> Monica Torres Adame, 38, had her probation revoked Jan. 20 on the charge of driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail. Low approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the attorney.

EVADING ARREST

>> Cecilia Orozco Saldana , 60, was granted community supervision dismissal and discharge March 8 on the charge of evading arrest detain with vehicle (F3). Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

>> Desiree Grace Hughes, 43, pleaded guilty March 4 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to four years in prison. Whalen approved the deal.

>> Jonathan Nathaniel Galindo, 21, had his probation rules amended March 2 on the charge evading arrest/detention with vehicle (F3) and was sentenced to five years probation. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Robert V. Garcia was the attorney.

FORGERY

>> Catherine Angeline Ocon, 29, pleaded guilty March 3 to forgery financial instrument (SJF) and 70 days in county jail. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

>> David E. Argumaniz, 43, had a forgery financial instrument charge dismissed March 9. Whalen presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney. Whalen presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Arsina B. Hernandez, 26, pleaded guilty Jan. 25 to possession of a controlled substance and was sentence to eight months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Shrode approved the deal. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

>> James Marion Hughes, 47, pleaded guilty March 4 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 88 days in county jail. Rush approved the deal. Chris Fostel was the attorney.

>> Kristian Deshae Arnold, 36, was granted community supervision dismissal and discharge March 4 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram but less than four grams. Judge John W. Smith presided. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.

>> Lacie Lea Castillo, 37, pleaded guilty March 10 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to seven months in state jail. Low approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

>> Mark Blade Antillo, 23, was granted community supervision dismissal and discharge March 3 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams but less than 400 grams. Judge John W. Smith presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

>> Nino Nuger, 28, pleaded guilty Feb. 24 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 10 months in state jail and in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Justin Wayne Low was the attorney.

>> Raul Soliz Jr., 33, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, more than one gram but less than four grams, dismissed Feb. 25. Low presided.

>> Stevy Lee Urias, 41, was granted community supervision dismissal and discharge March 10 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Judge John W. Smith presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

>> Veronica Mendoza Navarette, 44, was granted community supervision dismissal and discharge March 5 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Smith presided. Marc Chastain was the attorney.

ROBBERY

>> Johnaron Orona, 22, pleaded guilty March 4 to robbery and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal.

THEFT

>> Phillip J. Whirley, 43, was granted community supervision dismissal and discharge March 8 on the charge of theft of firearm (SJF). Smith presided.

>> Wendy L. Freels, 42, had a theft property less than $2,500 two more previous convictions charge dismissed March 5. Shrode presided. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

