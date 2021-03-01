  • March 1, 2021

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: march 1 - Odessa American: Felony Dispositions

e-Edition Subscribe

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: march 1

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, March 1, 2021 4:30 am

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: march 1

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

>> Laura Angelica Kunkel, 39, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge dismissed Feb. 23. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

>> Victoria Carliz Castillo, 26, pleaded guilty Feb. 24 to assault public servant and was sentenced to three years of probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

>> Thomas Dylan Goodson, 24, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Feb. 24 on the charge of assault family/house member impede breath/circulation. Judge James Rush presided. David Zavoda was the attorney.

BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR

>> Cary Gordon Bastian, 34, had a bail jumping and fail to appear felony dismissed Feb. 24. Judge John Shrode presided.

EVADING ARREST

>> Marc McClure, 22, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Feb. 24 on the charge of evading arrest detain with vehicle. Judge James Rush presided. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

FORGERY

>> Jonathan Navarro, 26, pleaded guilty Feb. 11 to forgery financial instrument (SJF) and was sentenced to 564 days in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. John C. Bickman was the attorney.

FRAUD

>> Yajaira Adanary Avila, 22, was granted community supervision dismissal and discharge Feb. 23 on the charge of fraud use/possession identifying info number items. Judge Denn Whalen presided. J. Roxane Blount was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Cary Gordon Bastian, 34, pleaded guilty Feb. 24 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram (SJF), and was sentenced to six months in state jail. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Christina Jimenez was the attorney.

>> Michael Wayne Bizzell, 43, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, dismissed Feb. 24. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Scott Layh was the attorney.

ROBBERY

>> Michael Wayne Bizzell, 43, pleaded guilty Feb. 24 to robbery and was sentenced to 730 days in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

THEFT

>> Cary Gordon Bastian, 34, had a theft charge dismissed Feb. 23. Judge John F. Shrode presided. Christina Jimenez was the attorney.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A MOTOR VEHICLE

>> Jesus Perez, 33, had an unauthorized use of vehicle charge dismissed Feb. 24. Judge James Rush presided. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.

>> Michael Wayne Bizzell, 43, pleaded guilty Feb. 24 to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (SFJ) and was sentenced to 730 days in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

Posted in on Monday, March 1, 2021 4:30 am.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
43°
Humidity: 41%
Winds: NNE at 18mph
Feels Like: 35°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 45°/Low 26°
Morning showers. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 60°/Low 36°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 73°/Low 47°
Sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

thursday

weather
High 78°/Low 48°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]