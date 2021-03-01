ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: march 1

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

>> Laura Angelica Kunkel, 39, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge dismissed Feb. 23. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

>> Victoria Carliz Castillo, 26, pleaded guilty Feb. 24 to assault public servant and was sentenced to three years of probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

>> Thomas Dylan Goodson, 24, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Feb. 24 on the charge of assault family/house member impede breath/circulation. Judge James Rush presided. David Zavoda was the attorney.

BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR

>> Cary Gordon Bastian, 34, had a bail jumping and fail to appear felony dismissed Feb. 24. Judge John Shrode presided.

EVADING ARREST

>> Marc McClure, 22, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Feb. 24 on the charge of evading arrest detain with vehicle. Judge James Rush presided. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

FORGERY

>> Jonathan Navarro, 26, pleaded guilty Feb. 11 to forgery financial instrument (SJF) and was sentenced to 564 days in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. John C. Bickman was the attorney.

FRAUD

>> Yajaira Adanary Avila, 22, was granted community supervision dismissal and discharge Feb. 23 on the charge of fraud use/possession identifying info number items. Judge Denn Whalen presided. J. Roxane Blount was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Cary Gordon Bastian, 34, pleaded guilty Feb. 24 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram (SJF), and was sentenced to six months in state jail. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Christina Jimenez was the attorney.

>> Michael Wayne Bizzell, 43, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, dismissed Feb. 24. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Scott Layh was the attorney.

ROBBERY

>> Michael Wayne Bizzell, 43, pleaded guilty Feb. 24 to robbery and was sentenced to 730 days in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

THEFT

>> Cary Gordon Bastian, 34, had a theft charge dismissed Feb. 23. Judge John F. Shrode presided. Christina Jimenez was the attorney.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A MOTOR VEHICLE

>> Jesus Perez, 33, had an unauthorized use of vehicle charge dismissed Feb. 24. Judge James Rush presided. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.

>> Michael Wayne Bizzell, 43, pleaded guilty Feb. 24 to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (SFJ) and was sentenced to 730 days in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.