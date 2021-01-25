ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: Jan. 25

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

>> Jermaine Green Johnson, 19, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge dismissed Jan. 14. Judge Denn Whalen presided. D. Brett Mansur was the attorney.

FORGERY

>> Jessica Elaine Andress, 29, pleaded guilty Jan. 14 to forgery financial instrument and was sentenced to two years probation and 12 months in state jail (suspended). Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

EVADING ARREST

>> Priscilla Lizeth Gonzalez, 32, pleaded guilty Jan. 19 to evading arrest detain with vehicle (F3) and was sentenced to 10 years probation and 10 years in prison (suspended). Whalen approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

>> Shon Deray Woods, 25, had an evading arrest or detention in motor vehicle charge dismissed Jan. 14. Judge James Rush presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

EVADING WITH A PRIOR

>> Dominic Adrian Gutierrez, 26, had his probation amended Jan. 15 on the charge of evading with a prior (SJF) count III to four years, six months of probation. Rush presided. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

FAIL TO COMPLY SEX OFF DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUAL

>> Donny Lynn Hill, 41, pleaded guilty Jan. 19 to lesser included attempted fail to comply sex off duty to register life/annual and was sentenced to 259 days in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.

IMPROPER RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN EDUCATOR/STUDENT

>> Sammy Martinez, 32, pleaded guilty Jan. 20 to improper relationship between educator/student and was sentenced to seven years probation and deferred adjudication. Low approved the deal. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENT BODILY INJURY

>> Caleb Andrew Pietsek, 34, had an injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily injury charge dismissed Jan. 14. Judge Tryon D. Lewis presided. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

INTOXICATION ASSAULT WITH VEHICLE

>> Priscilla Lizeth Gonzalez, 52, pleaded guilty Jan. 19 to intoxication assault with vehicle SBI (F3) and was sentenced to 10 years probation and 10 years in prison (suspended). Whalen approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Barby Biles Shahan, 47, pleaded guilty Jan. 20 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years of probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

>> Jacob Michael Aguilar, 28, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Jan. 14 on the charge of possession of controlled substance, cocaine, four grams or more but less than 200 grams. Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.

>> Jacob Michael Aguilar, 28, was granted community supervision dismissal and discharge Jan. 20 on the charge of attempted possession of controlled substance, cocaine, with intent to deliver, four grams or more but less than 200 grams. Trotter presided. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.

>> Michael David Duralia, 51, pleaded guilty Jan. 15 to lesser included offense possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail. Trotter presided. Jason Leach was the attorney.

ROBBERY

>> Jonathan Losoya, 23, pleaded guilty Jan. 19 to lesser included offense of robbery and was sentenced to five years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

THEFT

>> Federico Ramos Munoz, 68, had his probation amended Jan. 14 on the charge of theft property value more than more than $20,000, but less than $100,0000 and was sentenced to seven years probation. Rush presided. Bob Garcia Jr. was the attorney.

UNAUTHORIZE USE OF VEHICLE

>> Raven Joshua Taylor, 20, had an unauthorize use of vehicle (SJF) charge dismissed Jan. 15. Whalen presided.