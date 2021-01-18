ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: Jan. 18

  • January 18, 2021

Posted: Monday, January 18, 2021 7:00 am

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

Susannah Crume, 36, had an assault family/house member impede breath/circulate dismissed Jan. 11. Judge Tryon D. Lewis presided.

Wesley Michael Nance, 47, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Jan. 12 on the charge of assault impede breath/circulate (Fv)(F3). Judge Denn Whalen presided. Justin Wayne Low was the attorney.

CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE CHARGE

Douglas Owen Eberhart, 51, had a credit card or debit card abuse charge dismissed Jan. 12. Judge James Rush presided.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED CHARGE

Richard Reyes Rodriguez, 54, had a driving while intoxicated charge, third or more, dismissed Jan. 13. Judge Den Whalen presided. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.

ENGAGE IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

Caleb Bryant Hickcox, 24, had an engage in organized criminal activity charge dismissed Jan. 7. Rush presided. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

EVADING ARREST

Timothy Shane Fields, 33, had an evading arrest detain with vehicle (F3) charge dismissed Jan. 11. Whalen presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Matthew Leesher, 33, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Jan. 11 on the charge of evading arrest detain with vehicle or watercraft. Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Jason Schoel was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Jorge Torres Aguilar, 36, had a possession of controlled substance charge, cocaine, less than one gram, dismissed Jan. 13. Trotter presided. Alan B. Harris was the attorney.

Kevin Odell Hinton, 50, pleaded guilty Jan. 8 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to six years probation and 10 years in prison (suspended). Rush approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Michelle Cherree Tobin, 51, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Jan. 11 on the charge of possession of controlled substance, less than one gram. Whalen approved the deal. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

Franklin Joel-Babauta Atalig , 35, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Jan. 11 on the charge of possession of controlled substance, less than one gram. Whalen presided. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

Linda Lynn Cravens, 51, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, less than one gram dismissed Jan. 12. Whalen presided. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

Logan Hunter Lofton, 24, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Jan. 12 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. (SJF). Trotter presided. William R. Bowden Jr. was the attorney.

Talmadge Lee Green, 38, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, more than four grams, less than 200 grams, dismissed Jan. 13. Trotter presided. Violet Latawn White was the attorney.

THEFT

Randy Wayne Bradford, 41, pleaded guilty to Jan. 8 to theft property value more than more $2,500, but less than $30,000 and was sentenced to 16 months in state jail. Rush approved the deal. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

Rudi Lyn Granado, 35, had a theft property value, less than $2,500 2/more previous convictions (SJF) charge dismissed Jan. 12. Whalen presided. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

Posted in on Monday, January 18, 2021 7:00 am.

