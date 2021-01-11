  • January 11, 2021

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: Jan. 11

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: Jan. 11

January 11, 2021

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: Jan. 11

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

>> Jayme Vega Ramirez, 41, had an assault of a pregnant woman charge dismissed Jan. 4. Judge James Rush presided. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

>> Hiram Levario Payen, 44, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Dec. 21 on the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Judge John W. Smith presided.

 

ATTEMPT TO TAKE WEAPON FROM AN OFFICER

>> Ontiveros, Abraham Duenes, 27, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Dec. 30 on the charge of attempt to take weapon from an officer. Judge James Rush presided. Hector R. Garza Jr. was the attorney.

 

 

CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

>> Hannah Nicole Moore, 20, pleaded guilty Dec. 16 to credit card or debit card abuse and was sentenced to seven months in state jail and in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge W. Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Violet Latawn White was the attorney.

 

FORGERY

>> Paula Gene Munos, 46, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Dec. 11 on the charge of forgery. Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided.

 

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENT BODILY INJURY

>> Joann Valdez Simmers, 44, had an injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily injury charge dismissed (FV)(F3) Dec. 21. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

>> Juan Daniel Madrid, 44, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Dec. 23 on the charge of injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily injury. Judge John W. Smith presided. H. Thomas Hirsch was the attorney.

 

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED

>> Armando Emmanuel Rodriguez, 34, had his probation revoked Dec. 14 of possession of controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to eight years probation. Judge W. Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

>> Brandon Lance Mendoza, 32, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, dismissed Dec. 18. Judge Tryon D. Lewis presided.

>> Gregory Emanuel King, 55, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Dec. 22 on the charge of possession of a controlled, less than one gram. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

>> Parker Dallas Dorsey, 30, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Dec. 28 on the charge of possession of controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams (F3). Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

>> Shannon Marie Ballejos, 44, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Dec. 22 on the charge of attempted possession of controlled substance, marijuana, fifty pounds or more but less than 2,000 pounds. Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Larry Myrick was the attorney.

>> Wesley Eugene Hollowell, 62, pleaded guilty Dec. 18 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 14 months in state jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal. John Shrode was the attorney.

>> William Edward Earls, 53, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Dec. 30 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Jason Leach was the attorney.

 

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE WITH INTENT TO IMPAIR

>> Stacie Demoss Proctor, 47, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Jan. 5 on the charge of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Judge John W. Smith presided. John Shrode was the attorney.

 

UNAUTHORIZE USE OF VEHICLE

>> Laura Zubia Melendez, 43, had an unauthorize use of vehicle charge dismissed Dec. 22. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Posted in on Monday, January 11, 2021 7:00 am.

