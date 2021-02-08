ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: Feb. 8

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ABANDON CHILD

>> Krista Ann Cuellar, 33, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Jan. 28 on four charge of abandon child (SJF). Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Brian Chavez was the attorney.

ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE

>> Krista Ann Cuellar, 33, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Jan. 28 on three charges of abandon endanger child criminal negligence. Trotter presided. Brian Chavez was the attorney.

>> Summer Dawn Casas, 22, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Feb. 2 on the charge of abandon endanger child criminal negligence (SJF). Trotter presided. Julie Prentice was the attorney.

>> Robert Viera Zamora, 48, had an abandon endanger child intent/knowing/reckless/criminal negligence charge dismissed Feb. 2. Judge Tryon D. Lewis presided.

ASSAULT

>> Dray Darrell Stewart, 31, pleaded guilty Jan. 29 to assault impede breathing (FV) and was sentenced to three in years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

>> Ismael Saenz Salcido, 27, pleaded guilty Feb. 3 to assault family/household member previous conviction (FV) and was sentenced to five years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

>> Sadie Marie Russell, 52, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge dismissed Feb. 2. Shrode presided. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

>> Adolfo Smith Molina, 60, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge dismissed Feb. 2. Trotter presided. Chris Fostel was the attorney.

ATTEMPTED TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE WITH INTENT TO IMPAIR

>> Chad Everett Payne, 44, pleaded guilty Feb. 2 to attempted tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and was sentenced to 243 days in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

DWI

>> Eva Dominguez Chavarria, 45, had her probation amended Feb. 2 on the charge of driving while intoxicated third or more and was sentenced to nine years probation. Trotter approved the deal. Daniel A. Albidrez was the attorney.

>> Luis Garcia, 36, pleaded guilty Feb. 2 to driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age and was sentenced to five years probation and two years in prison (suspended). Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

EVADING ARREST

>> Charles Edwards, 27, pleaded guilty Feb. 1, to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to three years in prison. Low approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the attorney.

>> Armando F. Flores, 34, pleaded guilty Feb. 3 to evading arrest with vehicle and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Shrode approved the deal. Violet Latawn was the attorney.

>> Christian Martinez, 23, pleaded guilty Feb. 2 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Low approved the deal. Jason Schoel was the attorney.

>> Luis Garcia, 36, had an evading arrest detain with vehicle charge dismissed Feb. 2. Whalen presided. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

FORGERY

>> Gerald Eugene Leeke, 38, pleaded guilty Feb. 2 to forgery financial instrument to lesser offense and was sentenced to 623 days in prison. Low approved the deal. Chris Fostel was the attorney.

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENT BODILY INJURY

>> Monique Garcia, 20, had an injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily injury charge dismissed Jan. 28. Trotter presided. Feliz Abalos was the attorney.

>> Winter Loraine Maldonado, 29, pleaded guilty Feb. 2 to money laundering more than $2,500 but less than $30,000 and was sentenced to two years in probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

>> Valerie C. Venegas, 21, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Feb. 1 on the charge of injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily injury. Whalen presided. Julie Prentice was the attorney.

MONEY LAUNDERING

>> Erick Money Estrada, 21, pleaded guilty Feb. 2 to laundering more than $2,500 but less than $30,000 and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Kevin Shorter, 45, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams but less than 200 grams, charge dismissed Jan. 29. Low presided.

>> David Oswaldo Ramirez, 22, pleaded guilty Jan. 29 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams but less than 200 grams and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

>> Benjamin Lujan Varela, 56, pleaded guilty Feb. 2 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (SJF) and was sentenced to 10 years probation and 10 years in prison (suspended). Low approved the deal. BJ Brown was the attorney.

>> Kevin Aaron Estrada, 19, pleaded guilty Feb. 3 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, (F2) and was sentenced to four years in prison. Shrode approved the deal. Robert V. Garcia was the attorney.

>> Jimmy Loyd Headrick Jr., 49, pleaded guilty Feb. 3 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to nine months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

>> Christopher Thomas Rodriguez, 43, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Feb. 1 on the charge of possession of controlled substance, cocaine, less than one gram. Trotter presided. Robert E. Hollmann was the attorney.

>> Eli Carbajal, 24, pleaded guilty Feb. 2 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (SJF) and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the attorney.

>> April Marie Martinez, 52, pleaded guilty Feb. 2 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

obstruction or retaliation

>> Adriana Romo, 22, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Feb. 1 on the charge of obstruction or retaliation (F3). Whalen presided. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

ROBBERY

>> Rena Joe Nabarrette, 29, pleaded guilty Feb. 2 to aggravated robbery and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

>> PJ Russell Proctor, 34, pleaded guilty Jan. 27 to sexual assault child and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge W. Smith approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

THEFT

>> Marisol Spencer, 42, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Jan. 29 on the charge of theft property more than $1,500 but less than $20,000. Rush was presided. Jason Schoel was the attorney.

>> Derek Anthony Gandarilla, 18, pleaded guilty Feb. 3 to theft of firearm and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

>> Marisol Spencer, 48, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Feb. 1 on the charge of theft property more than $1,500 but less than $20,000. Rush presided. Jason Schoel was the attorney.

>> Sandra Dee Allen, 52, pleaded guilty Feb. 2 to theft property, less than $2,500 with two more previous conviction and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. J. Roxane Blount was the attorney.

>> Morejon Suslay, 31, pleaded guilty Feb. 2 to theft - aggregated and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

UNAUTHORIZE USE OF VEHICLE

>> Robert Anthony Garcia, 38, pleaded guilty Jan. 29 to an unauthorize use of vehicle and was sentenced to 15 months state jail. Rush approved the deal. Jason Leach was the attorney.

UNLICENSED POSSESSION FIREARM

>> Robert Anthony Garcia, 38, had an unlicensed possession firearm by felon charge dismissed Jan. 29. Rush presided. Jason Leach was the attorney.

>> Kevin Shorter, 45, pleaded guilty Jan. 29 to unlicensed possession firearm by felon (F3) and was sentenced to six years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

>> Justin Dewayne Spoon, 32, pleaded guilty Feb. 3 to unlicensed possession firearm by felon and was sentenced to four years in prison. Shrode approved the deal. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.