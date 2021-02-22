ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: Feb. 22

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

>> Jack Lawrence Melvin, 40, had an assault intent/reckless breath/circulation family member previous IAT (FV) charge dismissed Feb. 11. Judge Justin Low presided. J. Roxane Blount was the attorney.

BURGLARY

>> Paul William Allen, 50, pleaded guilty Feb. 11 to burglary of building and was sentenced to 18 months in state jail. Low approved the deal. John C. Bickham was the attorney.

>> Paul William Allen, 50, had two charges of burglary of building dismissed Feb. 12. Low presided. John C. Bickham was the attorney.

CREDIT CARD ABUSE

>> Scott Allen Johnson, 53, pleaded guilty Feb. 11 to credit card abuse and was sentenced to eight months in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Jesus Macias Beltran, 21, pleaded guilty Feb. 3 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail and an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

>> Jose Martin Moya, 31, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, less than one gram, dismissed Feb. 11. Judge John Shrode presided. Jason Leach was the attorney.

>> Michael Dilon Garza, 28, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Feb. 11 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams but less than 200 grams. Judge John W. Smith presided. E. Jason Leach was the attorney.

>> Rene Mendoza, Jr., 29, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Feb. 11 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams but less than 200 grams. Smith presided. E. Jason Leach was the attorney.

>> Roman Tobar, 25, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Feb. 11 on the charge of possession of marijuana, more than four ounces but less than five pounds, (SJF). Smith presided. Robert V. Garcia was the attorney.