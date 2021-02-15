ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: Feb. 15

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

Gregory Heath Stoneman, 49, had four counts of an aggravated assault against public servant charges dismissed Feb. 10. Judge James Rush presided. Randoph Lee Schaffer Jr. was the attorney.

Joseph Dominic Mireles, 36, pleaded guilty Feb. 9 to three charges of aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to two years prisons. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.

BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

Richard Fierros, 38, had a bail jumping and fail to appear felony charge dismissed Feb. 10. Judge John Shrode presided. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.

BURGLARY

Noel Lopez, 38, pleaded guilty Jan. 29 to burglary of building and was sentenced to three years and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

Octavio Moreno Marceleno, 35, had a burglary of building charge dismissed Feb. 10. Rush presided. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

DWI

Fabian Abila Ramirez, 41, had his probations amended Feb. 4 on the charge of driving while intoxicated third or more and was sentenced to six years probation. Judge John W. Smith presided. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.

Jesus Rios, 44, had a driving while intoxicated charge, third or more, dismissed Feb. 6. Judge Justin Low presided. Violet Latawn White was the attorney.

Martin Lopez Barrera, 55, pleaded guilty Feb. 9 to driving while intoxicated, third or more and was sentenced to three years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Ponciano Torres, 50, had a driving while intoxicated charge, third or more, dismissed Feb. 10. Shrode presided. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.

Ryan Nathaniel Barrera, 30, pleaded guilty Feb. 10 to driving while intoxicated third or more and was sentenced to five years of probation and seven years in prison (suspended). Shrode approved the deal. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

EVADING ARREST/DETENTION

Brandon J. Rodriguez, 27, pleaded guilty Feb. 9 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Chris Fostel was the attorney.

Guadalupe F. Resendez, 25, pleaded guilty Feb. 10 to evading arrest detention causing death and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Jason Leach was the attorney.

Jesus Samuel Gonzalez, 32, was granted community supervision dismissal and discharge Feb. 9 on the charge of evading arrest detain with vehicle. Rush presided. Lawrence Barber Jr. was the attorney.

Jose Perez Jr., 37, had an evading arrest/detention (F3) charge dismissed Feb. 5. Rush presided. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

Kevin Shorter, 45, had an evading arrest detain with previous conviction (SJF) charge dismissed Jan. 29. Rush presided.

FAILURE TO STOP AND RENDER AID

Jose Perez Jr., 37, pleaded guilty Feb. 5 to two counts on failure to stop and render aid and was sentenced to five years in prison. Rush approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

INJURY TO A DISABLED PERSON

Jimmy Darrell Bounds, 54, had an injury to a disabled person charge dismissed Feb. 9. Rush presided. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.

OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION

Jimmy Darrell Bounds, 54, had an obstruction or retaliation charge dismissed Feb. 9. Rush presided. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Angelina Faith Dominguez, 38, pleaded guilty Feb. 10 to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 120 days in county jail. Rush approved the deal. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

Brandon J. Rodriguez, 27, had a possession of marijuana charge, more than four ounces but less than five pounds, dismissed Feb. 9. Whalen approved the deal. Chris Fostel was the attorney.

Brandon J. Rodriguez, 27, pleaded guilty Feb. 9 to possession of a controlled substance (F2), more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Chris Fostel was the attorney.

Crystal Marie Sanders, 33, pleaded guilty Feb. 10 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 103 days in county jail. Shrode approved the deal. Jason Leach was the attorney.

Kelley Harris, 46, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, less than one gram (SJF) dismissed Feb. 9. Low presided. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

Ricardo Remigio Pineda, 20, pleaded guilty Feb. 9 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.

Robert Alan Jorgensen, 42, pleaded guilty Feb. 5 to possession of a controlled substance (F3), more than four grams, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to five years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

Roberto Robles, 52, pleaded guilty Feb. 5 to possession of a controlled substance (F3), more than four grams, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to five years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

Steve Royce Hooper, 61, pleaded guilty Feb. 9 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.

THEFT

Jose Perez Jr., 37, pleaded guilty Feb. 5 to theft with two or more priors (SJF) and was sentenced to two years in state jail. Rush approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

Octavio Moreno Marceleno, 35, pleaded guilty Feb. 10 to theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Rush approved the deal. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Brandon J. Rodriguez, 27, pleaded guilty Feb. 9 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Chris Fostel was the attorney.

Justin Chance Payne, 33, had an unauthorized use of vehicle charge dismissed Feb. 4. Whalen presided. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.

Kevin Aaron Estrada, 19, had an unauthorized use of vehicle charge dismissed Feb. 4. Shrode presided. Robert V. Garcia was the attorney.

Richard Fierros, 38, had an unauthorized use of vehicle (SJF) charge dismissed Feb. 10. Shrode presided. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.