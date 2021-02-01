ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: Feb. 1

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

>> Dara Demaje Woods, 26, had his probation amended Jan. 25 on the charge of aggravated assault with deadly weapon and sentenced seven years probation. Judge Justin Low presided. Feliz Abalos was the attorney.

>> Jeremy A. Baeza, 22, had two an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charges dismissed Jan. 22. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

>> Emmanuel Colunga, 33, pleaded guilty Jan. 22 to assault impede breath/circulation (FV)(F3) and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Mat L. Thomas was the attorney.

>> Macario Acosta, 28, had an assault family/house member impede breath/circulation charge dismiss Jan. 22. Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Brock Morgan Benjamin was the attorney.

>> Shaymille Laquantray Jacob, 45, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge dismissed Jan. 27. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Justin Wayne Low was the attorney.

BURGLARY

>> Jessie Lee Norris, 35, had a burglary of habitation charge dismissed Jan. 25. Judge Tryon D. Lewis presided.

>> Jonathan Flores, 33, pleaded guilty Jan. 26 to burglary of building and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. John C. Bickham was the attorney.

ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE

>> David Ramos Solis, 46, had an abandon endanger child criminal negligence (SJF) charge dismissed Jan. 25. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Justin Wayne Low was the attorney.

>> Krista Ann Cuellar, 33, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Jan. 26 on the charge of abandon endanger child criminal negligence. Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Brian Chavez was the attorney.

DWI

>> Carlos Galindo Flores, 56, had a driving while intoxicated charge, third or more, dismissed Jan. 25. Judge Justin Low presided. Chris Fostel was the attorney.

>> Jesus Lujan Flores, 71, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Jan.25 on the charge of driving while intoxicated third or more. Judge W. Stacy presided. Christina Jimenez was the attorney.

>> Steve Ramos Quintela, 43, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Jan.25 on the charge of driving while intoxicated third or more (F3). Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. E. Jason Leach was the attorney.

EVADING ARREST

>> David Ramos Solis, 46, had an evading arrest detain with vehicle charge dismissed Jan. 25. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Justin Wayne Low was the attorney.

>> David Ramos Solis, 46, pleaded guilty Jan. 25 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

>> Joel Rodriguez Tavarez, 39, pleaded guilty Jan 26 to evading arrest detain with previous conviction and was sentenced to 406 days in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Chris Fostel was the attorney.

FAIL TO COMPLY

>> Mark Edward Ochoa, 37, had a fail to comply with registration requirements charge dismissed Jan. 25. Judge John W. Smith presided. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

INJURY TO A CHILD, ELDERLY OR DISABLED PERSON

>> David Ramos Solis, 46, had an injury to a child, elderly or disabled person (SJF) charge dismissed Jan. 25. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Justin Wayne Low was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Brian Christopher Watson, 45, pleaded guilty Jan. 25 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Jason Leach was the attorney.

>> Christopher Daniel Galindo, 27, was granted community supervision dismissal and discharge Jan. 22 on the charge of possession of controlled substance, less than one gram. Judge John W. Smith presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

>> Dwight Edward Thomas, 64, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Jan. 21 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Judge John W. Smith presided. Glen G. Halsell was the attorney.

>> Holly Dyann Mehlhoff, 32, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Jan. 26 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

>> Portia Renee Ryan, 24, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Jan. 26 on the charge of attempted possession of marihuana, 2,000 pounds or less but more than 50 pounds. Judge Bill McCoy presided. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

>> Rudy Poss Licon, 52, had his probation revoked Jan. 15 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four gram, and sentenced to nine months state jail. Judge James Rush was the attorney. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.

>> Joe Rey Jacquez, 53, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, less than one gram, dismissed Jan. 21. Judge James Rush presided. Phillip Wildman was the attorney.

ROBBERY

>> Tonya Dawn Powers, 52, had an aggravated robbery dismissed Jan. 22. Judge Tryon D. Lewis presided.

TAMPERING WITH GOVERNMENT DOCUMENTS

>> Fernando Amir Contreras, 23, had a tamper with government documents charge dismissed Jan. 21. Judge James Rush presided. Chris Fostel was the attorney.

THEFT

>> Albert Jessie Olivas, 40, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Jan. 22 on the charge of theft aggregated. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Josh Stephens was the attorney.

>> Ashlea Nicole Kinman, 25, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Jan. 26 on the charge of theft. Judge James Rush presided. Isaiah R. Jackson was the attorney.

>> Christopher Carl Bivens, 38, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Jan. 22 on the charge of theft property more than $2,500 but less than $30,000. Judge John W. Smith presided. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

UNAUTHORIZE USE OF VEHICLE

>> Frankie David Jones, 41, pleaded guilty Jan. 26 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to 10 months in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Gary Garrison was the attorney.

>> Jonathan Flores, 33, had an unauthorize use of vehicle charge Jan. 26. Judge Justin Low presided. John C. Bickham was the attorney.

>> Julian Maras Carrasco, 34, pleaded guilty Jan. 25 to unauthorize use of vehicle (SJF) and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Jason Schoel was the attorney.