ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: Dec. 7

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

Akeem Baiyon Tisdom, 27, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge dismissed Nov. 30. Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

Arnol Saenz Olivas, 29, pleaded guilty Nov. 30 to violation/bond protective order assault/stalk IAT and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

Joanna Isabel Tarango, 29, pleaded guilty Nov. 30 to assault public servant and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Israel P. Guardiola was the attorney.

Juan Garcia Guerrero, 39, pleaded guilty Nov. 19 to assault public servant and was sentenced to three years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.

Madison Johnson, 24, pleaded guilty Nov. 30 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Rick A. Navarrete was the attorney.

Rachel Lakaye Guillory, 32, conviction guilty by court Nov. 23 to aggravated assault and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Trotter approved the deal. Lane Andrew Haygood was the attorney.

BURGLARY

Gasparin Mendoza, 30, pleaded guilty Nov. 10 to burglary habitation intend other felony and was sentenced to 12 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Trotter approved the deal.

BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

Anissa Jacqueline Lane, 43, had a bail jumping and fail to appear felony charge dismissed Nov. 20. Trotter presided. Marc Chastain was the attorney.

Bobby Haney, 49, had a bail jumping and fail to appear felony charge dismissed Nov. 24. Trotter presided.

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY CHARGE

Akeem Baiyon Tisdom, 27, had a continuous violence against the family charge dismissed Nov. 30. Trotter presided. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

DWI

Adrian Lujan Navarrete, 46, pleaded guilty Nov. 24 to driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age and was sentenced to four years probation and two years in state jail (suspended). Trotter approved the deal.

Cesar Bueno, 34, was convicted guilty by court Nov. 20 to driving while intoxicated (F3), third or more, and was sentenced to three years in prison. Trotter approved the deal. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

Francisco J. Villarreal, 42, pleaded guilty Dec. 1 to driving while intoxicated, third or more and was sentenced to five years in prison. Trotter approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

EVADING ARREST

Alex Reyna, 25, had his probation revoked Nov. 6 on the charge of evading arrest/detention (F3) and was sentenced to three years in prison. Rush presided. Scott Layh was the attorney.

Ismael Melendez, 23, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Nov. 30 of the charges of evading arrest detention with vehicle (SJF). Trotter presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Ruben Olivas, 27, pleaded guilty Nov. 30 to evading on foot with previous conviction and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

FAIL TO COMPLY SEX OFF DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUAL

Ronald Earl Hunsuckle, 54, pleaded guilty Nov. 20 to fail to comply sex off duty to register life/annual and was sentenced to three years in jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

FRAUD

Tommy James Morris, 27, had a fraud use/possession identifying info # items less than five charge dismissed Nov. 30. Trotter presided. Feliz Abalos was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Alex Reyna, 25, had his probation revoked Nov. 6 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail. Rush approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

Anissa Jacqueline Lane, 43, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, less than one gram, dismissed Nov. 20. Trotter presided.

Anissa Jacqueline Lane, 43, pleaded guilty Nov. 20 to possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Trotter approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the attorney.

Brandi Nichole Radford, 28, pleaded guilty Nov. 16 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 18 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Trotter approved the deal.

Danny Carrasco, 39, had the rules of his probation amended Nov. 6 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to three years probation. Rush approved the deal. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

David Jordan, 37, pleaded guilty Nov. 19 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 180 days in state jail. Judge John Smith approved the deal.

Dylan Daniels, 28, pleaded guilty Nov. 6 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order of adjudicating guilt. Rush approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the attorney.

Erica Lynne Robertson, 36, had the rules of her probation amended Nov. 17 to prohibited substance/item in correctional/civil community facility and was sentenced to five years probation. Trotter approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Jacob Wyatt Hubbard, 29, pleaded guilty Nov. 19 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years of probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal. Glen G. Halsell was the attorney.

James Ralph Seymour, 58, pleaded guilty Nov. 13 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail and in an order adjudicating guilt. Rush approved the deal. John Shrode was the attorney.

Jessica Rene Perez, 25, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Dec. 2 on the charge of possession of a substance, less than one gram. Trotter presided. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

Jeffrey Merkel, 49, had the rules of his probation amended Oct. 16 to lesser included possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to three years probation. Rush approved the deal. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.

John Douglas Pickens, 51, had a possession of controlled substance, cocaine, less than one gram, dismissed Nov. 23. Smith presided.

John Edward Morrison, 61, pleaded guilty Nov. 19 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal. Justin Wayne Low was the attorney.

Johnny Francisco Lara, 40, pleaded guilty Nov. 23 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 14 months in state jail. Rush approved the deal. Jason Schoel was the attorney.

Juan Reyes Quintero, 35, had a possession of controlled substance, cocaine charge dismissed Nov. 20. Trotter presided. Bob Garcia Jr. was the attorney.

Julio Cesar Galindo, 47, was granted community supervision dismissal and discharge Nov. 24 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Trotter presided. Rick A. Navarrete was the attorney.

Marcanthony Vasquez, 20, pleaded guilty Nov. 19 to possession of a controlled substance (F3), one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal. Glen G. Halsell was the attorney.

Ray David Bermudez, 39, had his probation revoked Nov. 6 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance (F3), more than one gram but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years in prison. Rush approved the Deal. Chris Fostel was the attorney.

Ricardo Marquez, 39, pleaded guilty Nov. 30 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 10 months in state jail. Trotter approved the deal. Jason Leach was the attorney.

Savannh Lujan, 24, pleaded guilty Nov. 20 to possession of a controlled substance (SJF), less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

Timothy Bomkamp, 43, had his probation revoked Nov. 16 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to three years in prison. Trotter approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the attorney.

Tommy James Morris, 27, pleaded guilty Nov. 30 to possession of a controlled substance (F2), more than one gram but less than 20 grams, and was sentenced to seven years probation. Trotter approved the deal. Feliz Abalos was the attorney.

William Levi Smedley, 42, pleaded guilty Nov. 20 to possession of a controlled substance (F3) penalty group 1, more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams, and was sentenced to two years in prison. Rush was the attorney.

ROBBERY

Johnny Paul Green, 49, had a robbery charge dismissed Nov. 24. Trotter presided. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

Peter Anthony Armijo, 23, pleaded guilty Nov. 23 to two counts of aggravated robbery and was sentenced to five year probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Robert V. Garcia was the attorney.

SECURE EXECUTION DOCUMENT BY DECEPTION

Alisha Diann Parker, 47, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Nov. 23 on the charge of secure execution document by deception, more than $1,500 but less than $20,000. Whalen presided. Michael McLeaish was the attorney.

SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY

Bobby Haney, 49, pleaded guilty Nov. 24 to sex offenders duty to register life/annually and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Trotter approved the deal.

TAMPER/FABRICATE

Troy E. Ramsey, 30, pleaded guilty Nov. 30 to tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair (F3) and was sentenced to four years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Trotter approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

THEFT

Amanda Simmons, 40, pleaded guilty Nov. 2 to theft (enhanced with two or more prior convictions) and was sentenced to 14 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Dennis Jones was the attorney.

Cassandra Danielle Herrera, 27, pleaded guilty Nov. 30 to theft – aggregated and was sentenced to two years in probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

Joanne Lee Windsor, 57, had a theft of service charge, $1,500 or more but less than $20,000, dismissed Nov. 20. Rush presided.

Joyce Ann Mayweather, 60, had a theft charge, less than $1,500 with two or more prior convictions, dismissed Nov. 24. Trotter presided. Robert E. Hollman was the attorney.

Ricky Abile Hernandez, 45, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Nov. 30 on the rules of amended probation of theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass, less than $20,000. Trotter presided. Jason Leach was the attorney.

Yesenia Venegas, 30, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Nov. 20 on the charge of theft of property, more than $2,500 but less than $30,000. Rush presided. Robert V. Garcia was the attorney.

UNAUTHORIZE USE OF VEHICLE

Matthew Mark Woods, 49, pleaded guilty Nov. 23 to unauthorize use of vehicle and was sentenced to 13 months in state jail. Rush approved the deal. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

Tommy James Morris, 27, had an unauthorize use of vehicle (SJF) charge dismissed Nov. 30. Trotter presided. Feliz Abalos was the attorney.

VIOLATION OF A PROTECTIVE ORDER

Akeem Baiyon Tisdom, 27, pleaded guilty Nov. 30 to violation of a protective order and was sentenced to four years in prison. Trotter approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.