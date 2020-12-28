  • December 28, 2020

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: Dec. 28th

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: Dec. 28th

Posted: Monday, December 28, 2020 8:00 am

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: Dec. 28th

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ACCIDENT INVOLVING INJURY

Robert Lee Escobedo, 40, pleaded guilty Dec. 18 to accident involving injury and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal.

ASSAULT

Daniel Esquivel Govea, 35, pleaded guilty Dec. 18 to assault public servant (F3) and was sentenced to four years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Daniel Esquivel Govea, 35, had an assault public servant charge dismissed Dec. 18. Rush presided.

Janie Anderson, 49, pleaded guilty Dec. 18 to assault public servant and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal.

BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

Ramon James Becerra, 35, had a bail jumping and fail to appear felony charge dismissed Dec. 18. Rush presided.

BURGLARY

Gilbert Richard Vasquez, 63, had a burglary of building (SJF) charge dismissed Dec. 18. Rush presided.

Gilbert Richard Vasquez, 63, pleaded guilty Dec. 18 to burglary of building and was sentenced to 14 months in state jail. Rush presided.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Daniel Esquivel Govea, 35, had a criminal mischief charge, more than $2,500 but less than $30,000, dismissed Dec. 18. Rush presided.

DEBIT CARD ABISE

Julio Miguel Angel Sandoval, 27, pleaded guilty Dec. 17 to debit card abuse and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the attorney.

DWI

Rodney Lee McKinley, 55, pleaded guilty Dec. 18 to driving while intoxicated third or more and was sentenced to 13 years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

EVADING ARREST

Ramon James Becerra, 35, pleaded guilty Dec. 18 to evading arrest with vehicle and was sentenced to four years in prison. Rush approved the deal.

Ramon James Becerra, 35, had an evading arrest detain with previous conviction (SJF) charge dismissed Dec. 18. Rush presided.

FORGERY

Paula Gene Munos, 46, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Dec. 11 on two charges of forgery. Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Ramon James Becerra, 35, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, less than one gram, dismissed Dec. 18. Rush presided.

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE WITH INTENT TO IMPAIR

Brandon Lance Mendoza, 32, pleaded guilty Dec. 18 to tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair (F3) and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Alan B. Harris was the attorney.

THEFT

Ceasar Montoya Soltero, 37, had a theft by check charge, more than $1500 but less than $20,000, dismissed Dec. 17. Smith presided.

Gilbert Richard Vasquez, 63, pleaded guilty Dec. 18 to theft of material and was sentenced to 14 months in state jail. Rush approved the deal.

Lisa Villa Juarez, 31, had a theft property charge, more than $2,500 but less than $30,000 (SJF) dismissed Dec. 17. Rush presided.

