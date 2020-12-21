ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: Dec. 21st

  • December 21, 2020

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL

>> Linda Meza, 31, pleaded guilty Dec. 10 to abandon endanger child criminal negligence and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

ASSAULT

>> Abel Paul Fino, Jr., 28, was granted probation discharge and dismissal Dec. 9 on the charge of aggravated assault. Judge Bill McCoy presided.

>> Jesse Anthony Mendez, 31, was granted community supervision dismissal and discharge Dec. 9 on two counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Sarah Ruth Spector was the attorney.

>> Marquiste Demond Miles, 43, had an assault - family violence charge dismissed Dec. 11. Whalen presided.

>> Orlando Matthew Baeza, 29, pleaded guilty Dec. 10 to two counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon (FV) and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Jason Leach was the attorney.

>> Ramon Terrazas Jr., 41, pleaded guilty Dec. 11 to assault (pregnant individual) FV (F3) charge dismissed Dec. 11. and was sentenced to five years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.

>> Ramon Terrazas, Jr., 41, pleaded guilty Dec. 11 to assault family/house member impede breath/circulation and was sentenced to five years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.

>> Roy Pando Barragan, 31, pleaded guilty Dec. 14 to aggravated assault (SBI) (FV) and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM

>> Jesus Cortez Roacho , 49, pleaded guilty Dec. 14 to deadly conduct discharge firearm (F3) and was sentenced to four years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

DWI

>> Gerald Wayne Peterson, 51, was granted probation discharge and dismissal Dec. 9 on the charge of driving while intoxicated third or more. Whalen presided. Thomas was the attorney.

ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

>> Brandon Lewis Eubank, 34, pleaded guilty Dec. 11 to engaging in organized criminal activity (F2) and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Rush was the attorney. J. Roxane Blount was the attorney.

ENTICING A CHILD WITH INTENT FELONY

>> Jennifer Lynn Hair, 43, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Dec. 9 on the charge of enticing a child with intent felony. Whalen presided. Jason E. Leach was the attorney.

EVADING ARREST

