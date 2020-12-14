ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: Dec. 14th

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

James Jason Bivings, 41, pleaded guilty Nov. 16 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon (F2) and was sentenced to 12 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Violet Latawn White was the attorney.

Marcos Flores Hinojos Jr., 47, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Dec. 2 on the charge of assault public servant. Judge John W. Smith presided. BJ Brown was the attorney.

BURGLARY

Andrew Conner Larez, 17, pleaded guilty Dec. 3 to burglary of habitation and was sentenced to eight years of probation and deferred adjudication. Judge W. Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Dennis Jones was the attorney.

CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

Hugo A Sanchez, 35, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Nov. 30 on three counts of credit card or debit card abuse. Smith presided.

DWI

Nerry Gene Faulk, 50, was granted probation discharge and dismissal Nov. 30 on the charge of driving while intoxicated third or more (F3). Smith presided.

Norma Jean Mendez, 58, pleaded guilty Dec. 8 to drinking while intoxicated, third or more (F3) and was sentenced to 16 years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Norma Jean Mendez, 58, had a drinking while intoxicated, third or more (F3), charge dismissed Dec. 8. Rush presided. BJ Brown was the attorney.

FAIL TO COMPLY SEX OFF DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/90 DAY

Vanessa Bustamante, 35, pleaded guilty Dec. 4 to fail to comply sex off duty to register life/90 day and was sentenced to six years in prison. Rush approved the deal. J. Roxane Blount was the attorney.

FORGERY

Sharan Ellis, 68, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Dec. 9 on the charge of forgery financial instrument (SJF). Whalen presided. Gary Garrison was the attorney.

HARASSMENT OF A PUBLIC SERVANT

Krissie Blevins, 33, pleaded guilty Dec. 1 to harassment of a public servant (F3) and was sentenced to four years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Rush approved the deal.

INDECENCY WITH A CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT

Clay Rodriguez Armendariz, 42, had his probation rules amended Dec. 7 to indecency with a child sexual contact (F2) two counts and was sentenced to five years of probation. Rush approved the deal. Richard Keen was the attorney.

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENT BODILY INJURY

Kimberly Nicole Morgan, 29, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Dec. 9 on the charge of injury to a child. Whalen presided. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

Wendy Lee Morales, 36, pleaded guilty Dec. 7 to injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily injury and was sentenced to five years of probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. J. Roxane Blount was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Abel Adrian Flores, 31, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Jan. 14 to possession of controlled substance, cocaine, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, count 2. Smith presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Derrick Henry Childers, 33, had his probation rules amended Dec. 9 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to four years probation.

Manuel Andazola, 39, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, less than one gram, dismissed Aug. 5. Trotter presided. Robert V. Garcia was the attorney.

Michael Robert Spaulding, 45, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, more than four grams but less than 200 grams, dismissed Dec. 1. Smith presided.

Natashia Nicole Robertson, 35, pleaded guilty Nov. 23 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Gary Garrison was the attorney.

Terrell Wilson, 28, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, less than one gram, dismissed Dec. 7. Rush presided. Christina Jimenez was the attorney.

Ysacx Adriel Flores, 27, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Dec. 9 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams. Whalen presided. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

THEFT

Felipe Pinales, Jr., 61, pleaded guilty Dec. 3 to theft property, more than $2,500 but less than $30,000 and was sentenced to 10 months in state jail. Trotter approved the deal. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

Mark Gonzales, 48, pleaded guilty Nov. 23 to theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous conviction and was sentenced to nine months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.