ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: April 5th

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

>> Kaiden Elyas Galaviz, 20, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge dismissed March 23. Judge John Shrode presided. Jason Leach was the attorney.

>> Marcus Dwain McDavid, 47, had an assault previous conviction dismissed March 23. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Jason leach was the attorney.

BURGLARY

>> Rory Deleon, 54, pleaded guilty March 26 to six counts burglary of building and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the attorney.

CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT

>> Richard K. Seibold, 46, had an indecency with child sexual contact charge dismissed March 26. Whalen presided. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

CREDIT CARD ABUSE

>> Nathan Ryan Armstrong, 33, pleaded guilty March 25 to credit card abuse and was sentenced to six months in state jail. Shrode approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

DEADLY CONDUCT

>> Kaiden Elyas Galaviz, 20, pleaded guilty March 24 to deadly conduct discharge firearm and was sentenced to six years of probation and deferred adjudication. Shrode approved the deal. Jason Leach was the attorney.

DWI

>> Benjamin Granado Marquez, 42, pleaded guilty March 24 to driving while intoxicated third or more and was sentenced to five years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

>> Jose Armando Hernandez, 38, was granted community supervision dismissal and discharge March 26 on the charge of driving while intoxicated third or more (F3). Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Daniel Sarabia Jr. was the attorney.

>> Krystal Turner, 28, was granted community supervision dismissal and discharge March 29 on the charge of driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age (SJF). Whalen presided. Tommy W. Hull was the attorney.

EVADING ARREST

>> David Lujan Holguin, 26, had two charges of evading arrest detain with vehicle dismissed March 26. Shrode presided. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

>> Jacob Rodriguez Rivera, 20, had an evading arrest detain with vehicle charge dismissed March 26. Judge Justin Low presided. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

>> Jeremiah Johnson, 36, pleaded guilty March 26 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to seven years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

>> Jeremiah Johnson, 36, pleaded guilty March 26 to evading arrest detain with previous conviction and was sentenced to two years in state jail. Rush approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

>> John Allen Denzer, 19, pleaded guilty March 24 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to five years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Shrode approved the deal. Feliz Abalos was the attorney.

EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY INDIVIDUAL

>> Gabriela Mendoza, 34, pleaded guilty March 24 to exploitation of elderly individual and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Shrode approved the deal. Christina Jimenez was the attorney.

FORGERY

>> Jesse Montewayne Perkins, 44, pleaded guilty March 24 to two counts of forgery and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail. Shrode approved the deal. Feliz Abalos was the attorney.

INJURY TO CHILD

>> Yvonne Guerrero Leal, 44, was granted community supervision dismissal and discharge March 26 on the charge of injury to a child FV(F3). Trotter presided. Larry Myrick was the attorney.

OBSTRUCTION/RETALIATION

>> Jason Hillary Landers, 45, pleaded guilty March 24 to obstruction or retaliation obstruction or retaliation and was sentenced to two years in prison. Shrode approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the attorney.

ONLINE SOLICIT MINOR

>> Gilbert M. Ramirez, 41, pleaded guilty March 24 to online solicit minor and was sentenced to seven years in probation and deferred adjudication. Shrode approved the deal.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Antonio Michael Rivas, 32, pleaded guilty March 24 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to six months in state jail. Low approved the deal. Garry Garrison was the attorney.

>> David Ojinaga, 30, pleaded guilty March 24 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Shrode approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

>> Iris Esperanza Porras, 24, was granted community supervision dismissal and discharge March 29 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Whalen presided. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

>> Jae Lynn Valdespino Esparza, 20, pleaded guilty March 26 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to eight years probation and deferred adjudication. Shrode approved the deal. Israel P. Guardiola was the attorney.

>> Jolene Audrey Gutierrez, 34, was granted community supervision dismissal and discharge March 26 on the charge of possession of cocaine, less than one gram. Shrode presided. Christina Jimenez was the attorney.

>> Kaiden Elyas Galaviz, 20, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, less than one gram, dismissed March 24. Shrode presided. Jason Leach was the attorney.

>> Michael Anthony Rios, 26, pleaded guilty March 24 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 81 days in county jail. Shrode approved the deal. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.

>> Roy Garcia, Jr., 39, pleaded guilty March 29 to lesser included possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

>> Subrina Crystal Kalinosky, 36, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, dismissed March 26. Rush presided. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

>> Subrina Crystal Kalinosky, 36, pleaded guilty March 26 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

PROHIBITED SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTION/CIVIC COMMUNITY FACILITY

>> Subrina Crystal Kalinosky, 36, had a prohibited substance/item in correction/civic community facility (F3) charge dismissed March 26. Rush presided. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

ROBBERY

>> Valorie Elaine Martinez, 23, pleaded guilty March 24 to robbery and was sentenced to six years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Dennis Jones was the attorney.

tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair

>> Ivan Garcia, 45, had a tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair (F3) dismissed March 29. Shrode presided. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

THEFT

>> Ana B. Acosta, 38, was granted community supervision dismissal and discharge March 26 on the charge of theft charge, $1500 or more but less than $20,000 aggregate amounts. Trotter presided. Amanda Navarette was the attorney.

>> Rosalinda Ontiveros Salcido, 63, pleaded guilty March 24 to theft property less than $2,500 two more previous conviction and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

UNAUTHORIZE USE OF VEHICLE

>> Cannyan Lowell Price, 23, pleaded guilty March 24 to unauthorize use of vehicle and was sentenced to six months in state jail. Shrode approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

>> Jeremiah Johnson, 36, pleaded guilty March 26 to unauthorize use of vehicle and was sentenced to two years in state jail. Rush approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

>> John Allen Denzer, 19, pleaded guilty March 25 to unauthorize use of vehicle and was sentenced to 10 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Shrode approved the deal. Feliz Abalos was the attorney.

>> Roy Garcia, Jr., 39, had an unauthorized use of vehicle charge dismissed March 29. Whalen presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

UNLICENSED POSSESSION FIREARM

>> Jeremiah Johnson, 36, pleaded guilty March 26 to unlicensed possession firearm by felon (F3) and seven years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

>> Marcus Dwain McDavid, 47, had an unlicensed possession firearm by felon dismissed March 23. Whalen presided. Jason Leach was the attorney.