ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: April 19th

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ARREST DETAIN WITH VEHICLE

>> Victor Evading Mendoza, 26, had an arrest detain with vehicle (F3) charge dismissed April 12. Judge Justin Low presided. Jack D. Ladd was the attorney.

>> John David Moreno, 45, pleaded guilty April 5 to aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. David Zavoda was the attorney.

ASSAULT

>> Roberto Coats Martinez, 56, pleaded guilty April 8 to assault family/household member previous conviction IAT (FV)(F3) and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Low approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

>> Jesus M. Ortiz, 32, had an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon FV charge dismissed April 9. Judge John W. Smith presided. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

>> Jesus M. Ortiz, 32, pleaded guilty April 9 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon (F2) and was sentenced to eight years in prison. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney. Judge James Rush approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

>> Joshua L. Gesch, 43, had an assault by strangulation family violence (FV) charge dismissed April 9. Rush presided. Violet Lawtawn White was the attorney.

>> Miguel Reyna, 46, had an assault family/household member previous conviction IAT charge dismissed April 9. Rush presided. Bob Garcia was the attorney.

>> Miguel Reyna, 46, pleaded guilty April 9 to assault family/house member impede breath/circulation and was sentenced to three years in prison. Rush presided. Bob Garcia was the attorney.

>> Dylan James Holloway, 29, pleaded guilty April 9 to assault family/house member impede breath/circulation and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Rush approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

>> Miguel Angel Bajar, 41, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge dismissed April 13. Low presided. Antonio Rodriguez was the attorney.

>> Dylan James Holloway, 29, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon dismissed April 9. Rush presided. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

>> Jesus M. Ortiz, 32, had four counts of bail jumping and fail to appear felony charges dismissed April 9. Rush presided. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

BURGLARY

>> Ricardo Morales, 26, had his probation revoked April 6 on the charge of burglary of habitation and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Low approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST FAMILY

>> Dylan James Holloway, 29, pleaded guilty April 9 to continuous violence against family and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Low approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

DWI

>> Eric Rex Lujan, 37, pleaded guilty April 9 to drinking while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to five years in prison. Rush approved the deal.

ESCAPE WHILE ARRESTED/CONFINED FELONY

>> Pete Anthony Gonzales, 27, pleaded guilty April 12 to escape while arrested/confined felony and was sentenced to two year and five months in prison. Rush approved the deal. BJ Brown was the attorney.

EVADING ARREST

>> Fabian Lujan, 24, pleaded guilty April 7 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Micheal Loouis McLeaish was the attorney.

>> Mathew Jacob Santana, Jr., 19, pleaded guilty April 9 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. J. Roxane Blount was the attorney.

FAIL TO COMPLY WITH REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS

>> Steven Junior Willis, 44, pleaded guilty April 9 to fail to comply with registration requirements and was sentenced to six years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Dennis Jones was the attorney.

FAIL TO STOP AND RENDER AID

>> David Lujan Holguin, 26, had a fail to stop and render aid charge dismissed April 12. Judge John Shrode presided. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

>> Jorge Cerna, 28, pleaded guilty April 9 to fail to stop and render aid (resulting in death)(F2) and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

INTOXICATION MANSLAUGHTER

>> Jorge Cerna, 28, pleaded guilty April 9 to intoxication manslaughter (F2) and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION

>> Jerry Lebron Caperton, 29, had an obstruction or retaliation charge dismissed April 9. Judge John Shrode presided. Matthew Pospisil was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Adan Reyes Castillo, 39, pleaded guilty April 8 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Low approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

>> Clint James Lastoka, 32, was granted community dismissal and discharge April 12 on the charge of manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams. Smith presided. Adam Blanchard was the attorney.

>> Clint James Lastoka, 32, was granted community dismissal and discharge April 8 on the charge of manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams. Smith presided. Adam Blanchard was the attorney.

>> Dominic Lamar Dixon, 43, pleaded guilty April 9 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Robert V. Garcia was the attorney.

>> Haley Nicole Sterling, 23, pleaded guilty March 31 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 16 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

>> Ignacio Morales, 20, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, less than one gram, dismissed April 12. Whalen presided.

>> Jesus Guillermo Paredes, 41, pleaded guilty April 9 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Bob Garcia was the attorney.

>> Jesus Quintana, 22, pleaded guilty April 9 to possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than one gram and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Robert V. Garcia was the attorney.

>> Omar Nunez, 28, was granted community dismissal and discharge April 8 on the charge of possession of marijuana, five pounds or less but more than four ounces. Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Daniel Sarabia Jr. was the attorney.

>> Omar Nunez, 28, was granted community dismissal and discharge April 8 on the charge of possession of controlled substance, cocaine, four grams or more but less than 200 grams. Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Daniel Sarabia Jr. was the attorney.

>> Richard Dean Grissom, 20, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Violet Latawn White was the attorney.

>> Robert Heath Collins, 40, pleaded guilty April 8 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to four years in prison. Low approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

>> Roberto Coats Martinez, 56, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, less than one gram, dismissed April 8. Low presided. Carlos Rodriguez was the attorney.

ROBBERY

>> Timothy Andrew Burris, 30, had four counts of robbery (F2) charges dismissed April 7. Low presided. Violet Lawtawn White was the attorney.

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE WITH INTENT TO IMPAIR

>> Carlos Manuel Rocha, 45, had a tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair charge dismissed March 30. Judge John Shrode presided. Josh Stephens was the attorney.

THEFT

>> Alejandro Lujan Manzano, 22, pleaded guilty April 9 to theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000 and was sentenced to 11 months in state jail. Rush approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

>> Ashley Nacoal Hartness, 27, pleaded guilty April 8 to theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous conviction, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Rush approved the deal. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

>> Benjamin Joel Madden, 51, pleaded guilty April 8 to theft, a lesser-Included and was sentenced to 20 months in state jail. Rush approved the deal. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

>> Christopher Michael Kendrix, 41, had a theft of material to-wit: cooper charge dismissed April 6. Low approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

>> Christopher Michael Kendrix, 41, pleaded guilty April 6 to theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass, less than $20,000, and was sentenced to 14 months in state jail. Low approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

>> Eli Lujan, 37, was granted community dismissal and discharge April 13 on the charge of theft property, more than $1,500, but less than $20,000. Smith presided. Jason Leach was the attorney.

>> Joshua L Gesch, 43, pleaded guilty April 9 to theft and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Rush approved the deal. Violet Lawtawn White was the attorney.

>> Octavio Ray Navarrette, Jr., 33, pleaded guilty April 6 to theft on the charge of eight years in prison. Low approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the attorney.

>> Robert Heath Collins, 40, pleaded guilty April 8 to theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass, less than $20,000, and was sentenced to 18 months in state jail. Low approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

>> Robert Heath Collins, 40, pleaded guilty April 8 to theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000 (SJF) and was sentenced to 18 months in state jail. Low approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON

>> Jesus M. Ortiz, 32, pleaded guilty April 9 to unlawful possession of firearm by felon (F3) and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Rush approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

UNAUTHORIZE USE OF VEHICLE

>> David Gonzales Mendez, 52, pleaded guilty April 9 to unauthorize use of vehicle and was sentenced to 10 months in state jail. Rush approved the deal. Gary Garrison was the attorney.

>> Robert Heath Collins, 40, pleaded guilty April 8 to unauthorize use of vehicle (SJF) and was sentenced to 18 months in state jail. Low approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.