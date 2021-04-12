ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: April 12th

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE

>> Jose Antonio Venzor, 20, was granted community dismissal and discharge March 31 on the charge of abandon endanger child criminal negligence (SJF). Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

ARSON

>> Jorge Resendez, 24, pleaded guilty April 5 to arson and was sentenced to four years probation and 10 years in prison (suspended). Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

ASSAULT

>> Alonso Avila, 35, pleaded guilty Oct. 24, 2019 to intoxication assault with vehicle SBI and was sentenced to five years probation and 10 years prison (suspended). Judge John W. Smith approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

>> Arnol Saenz Olivas, 29, pleaded guilty March 24 to violation/bond protective order assault/stalk IAT and was sentenced to three years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

>> Christian Alex Aguirre, 21, pleaded guilty March 31 to assault public servant and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Low approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the attorney.

>> Edgar Navarrete Melendez, 24, was granted community dismissal and discharge April 7 on the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Trotter presided. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

>> Ivan Garcia, 45, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge dismissed March 26. Judge John Shrode presided. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

>> Jorge Resendez, 24, had two counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon (F2) charges dismissed April 5. Low presided. Paul M. Slaughter Jr. was the attorney.

>> Raul Rojo III, 25, pleaded guilty April 6 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon (FV) and was sentenced to eight years probation and deferred adjudication. Low approved the deal. Brodney J. Moses was the attorney.

>> Thomas Casey Clark, 25, pleaded guilty March 30 to two counts of aggravated assault causes SBI (F2) and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Low approved the deal. BJ Brown was the attorney.

BURGLARY

>> Samuel David Navarrete, 41, was granted community dismissal and discharge March 31 on the charge of burglary of habitation. Smith presided. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

>> Diesel Dawayne Roe , 24, had a credit card or debit card abuse charge dismissed March 31. Whalen presided. Marc Chastain was the attorney.

DEADLY CONDUCT

>> Dennis Ray Holbert, 58, was granted community dismissal and discharge March 31 on the charge of deadly conduct – enhanced. Low presided. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

DWI

>> James Benjamin Haltom, 53, pleaded guilty April 5 to driving while intoxicated third or more and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Low approved the deal. Jason Schoel was the attorney.

>> Ramiro Gonzalez Zamora, 52, pleaded guilty March 29 to driving while intoxicated third or more and was sentenced to three years in prison. Low approved the deal. Feliz Abalos was the attorney.

>> Teryn Anthony Gonzalez, 35, pleaded guilty March 29 to driving while intoxicated third or more (F3) and was sentenced to three years in prison. Low approved the deal. Feliz Abalos was the attorney.

ENGAGE IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

>> Darrel Wayne Fulton, 63, had an engage in organized criminal activity charge dismissed March 30. Low approved the deal. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

EVADING ARREST

>> Alejandro Alvarado Sanchez, 30, was granted community dismissal and discharge March 31 on the charge of evading arrest or detention – enhanced. Smith presided. Bob Garcia Jr. was the attorney.

>> Gordon Deante Palmer, 28, had an evading arrest detain with vehicle charge dismissed April 1. Whalen presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

>> Israel Zarate, 23, pleaded guilty April 5 to evading arrest detain with vehicle (F3) and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Israel P. Guardiola was the attorney.

>> Jose Antonio Venzor, 20, was granted community dismissal and discharge March 31 on the charge of evading arrest detain with vehicle. Trotter presided. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

>> Roman Madrigales, 35, pleaded guilty April 1 to evading arrest detain with previous conviction and was sentenced to 459 days in state jail. Low approved the deal. BJ Brown was the attorney.

FRAUD

>> Armando Javier Galvez, 38, pleaded guilty April 5 to fraud use/possession identifying info # items, less than five and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Low approved the deal. Jason Schoel was the attorney.

IMPROPER PHOTOGRAPHY OR VISUAL RECORDING

>> Joshua Joe Lee Carrasco, 32, was granted community dismissal and discharge April 1 on the charge of improper photography or visual recording. Smith presided. Bob Garcia Jr. was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Alecia Jade Mabry, 19, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, less than one gram, dismissed March 31. Whalen presided. Jason Leach was the attorney.

>> Amanda Lea Wilson, 38, pleaded guilty March 30 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to four years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Robert V. Garcia was the attorney.

>> Arielle Quiroz, 28, was granted community dismissal and discharge April 2 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams. Trotter presided. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

>> Casey Lawhorn, 42, pleaded guilty March 30 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to five years probation and 10 years in prison (suspended). Whalen approved the deal. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.

>> Ernesto Chavez, 19 , pleaded guilty Dec. 4, 2020 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to five years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Gary Garrison was the attorney.

>> Hector Martinez, 35, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, less than one gram, dismissed April 7. Rush presided. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

>> Iliyana Armenta , 24, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, less than one gram, dismissed March 30. Low approved the deal. BJ Brown was the attorney.

>> Israel Poss Zarate, 23, pleaded guilty April 5 to possession controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to 10 years in probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal.

>> Israel Zarate, 23, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, less than one gram, (SJF) dismissed April 5. Whalen presided. Israel P. Guardiola was the attorney.

>> Jacob Miranda Martinez, 33, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, less than one gram, (SJF) dismissed April 1. Low presided. Jason Schoel was the attorney.

>> Jason Wayne Evans, 75, had a manufacture delivery of a controlled substance charge, less than one gram, dismissed March 31. Whalen presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

>> Javier Andres Ruelas, 29, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, less than one gram, dismissed March 31. Low presided.

>> John Markus Nunnold, 33, pleaded guilty March 30 to two counts of possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Low approved the deal. Jason Shoel was the attorney.

>> Kerry Jonathon Stephan, 33, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, (F2) dismissed March 31. Low presided. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

>> Olivia Rene Gallo, 29, had a possession of marijuana charge, more than four ounces, but less than five pounds, dismissed March 31. Low presided. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

>> Roxanne Losoya, 33, pleaded guilty April 5 to manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Low approved the deal. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

>> Stephen Ace Rodriguez, 31, pleaded guilty March 31 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, (F3) and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

>> Troy Dylon Holmes, 37, pleaded guilty April 5 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Low approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

>> Victor Alfonso Esquivel, 30, pleaded guilty April 6 to manufacture deliver of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Low approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

ROBBERY

>> Joe Michael Ortiz, 18, pleaded guilty April 1 to six counts of robbery, lesser-Included, and was sentenced to 10 years probation and 10 years in prison (suspended). Rush approved the deal. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

>> Timothy Andrew Burris, 30, pleaded guilty April 1 to aggravated robbery and was sentenced to 18 years in prison. Low approved the deal. Violet Latawn White was the attorney.

STOLEN REGULATED MATERIALS

>> Aaron Sell Niles, 31, had a stolen regulated materials charge dismissed April 1. Low presided. Marc Chastain was the attorney.

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE WITH INTENT TO IMPAIR

>> Chelsea Shaylynn Goode, 25, pleaded guilty March 31 to tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair (F3) and was sentenced to three years probation in an order adjudicating guilt. Shrode approved the deal. Johanna Curry was the attorney.

>> Zachary Lee Gallagher, 49, pleaded guilty April 7 to tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and was sentenced to five years probation and 10 years in prison (suspended). Whalen approved the deal. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.

THEFT

>> Aaron T. Niles, 39, pleaded guilty April 1 to theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass, less than $20,000, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Smith approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the attorney.

>> Martin Joe Rodriguez, 29, pleaded guilty March 30 to theft and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Low approved the deal. Gary Garrison was the attorney.

UNAUTHORIZE USE OF VEHICLE

>> Armando Javier Galvez, 38, pleaded guilty April 5 to unauthorize use of vehicle and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Low approved the deal. Jason Schoel was the attorney.

>> Arnulfo Arredondo Miranda, 41, had an unauthorize use of vehicle charge dismissed April 1. Low presided. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

>> Luis Nabarrette, 22, pleaded guilty April 5 to an unauthorize use of vehicle and was sentenced to nine months in prison. Low approved the deal. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.