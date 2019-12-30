ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: Dec. 30

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.
ASSAULT
- Joshua Caleb Joiner, 31, pleaded guilty Dec. 18 to aggravated assault against a public servant and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Joiner also had another charge of aggravated assault against a public servant and charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest with a vehicle dismissed as part of the deal. Judge John Smith approved the deal. Don Fletcher was the defense attorney.
- Robert Allen Pasquale, 35, pleaded guilty Dec. 18 to assault by impeding breathing (family violence) and was sentenced to five years in prison. Smith approved the deal. Roxane Blount was the defense attorney.
- Edward Aguilera Aguirre, 53, had a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon dismissed Dec. 16 because the victim would not cooperate with the prosecution. Judge James Rush presided. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.
- Jesse Zuniga Reyna, 27, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and 10 years in prison, respectively, in an order adjudicating guilt Nov. 21 on charges of aggravated assault against a public servant and evading arrest with a vehicle. Judge Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Justin Low was the defense attorney.
- Arturo Chavez Jr., 43, pleaded guilty Dec. 20 to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence) and was sentenced to eight years probation and deferred adjudication. Chavez also had a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, dismissed as part of the deal. Rush approved the deal. Michael McLeaish was the defense attorney.
BURGLARY
- Terry O’Connor, 46, pleaded guilty Dec. 19 to burglary of a building and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Trotter approved the deal. John Shrode was the defense attorney.
EVADING ARREST
- Logan William Herndon, 26, pleaded guilty Dec. 20 to evading arrest with a vehicle and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Smith approved the deal. B.J. Brown was the defense attorney.
FORGERY
- Guadalupe Baeza Payen III, 43, pleaded guilty Dec. 19 to forgery of a financial instrument and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Chavez was the defense attorney.
INJURY TO CHILD
- Jeffery Stamps, 29, pleaded guilty Dec. 18 to injury to a child causing bodily injury and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Smith approved the deal. Shrode was the defense attorney.
MANUFACTURE/DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- Michael Zuniga, 24, pleaded guilty Dec. 18 to manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Smith approved the deal. McLeaish was the defense attorney.
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- Merisha A. Garza, 29, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed Dec. 17 pursuant to a plea of guilty to charges in another case. Smith presided. Bob Garcia was the defense attorney.
- Kevin Dale Murray, 46, pleaded guilty Dec. 18 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 242 days in state jail. Murray was given credit for time served. Smith approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the defense attorney.
- Hugo Castillo, 38, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed Dec. 16 because he pleaded guilty to charges in county court. Rush presided. Matthew Ribail and Jesse Herrera were the defense attorneys.
- Gabriel Nathaniel Poindexter, 20, pleaded guilty Dec. 18 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Jason Schoel was the defense attorney.
- Dedrick Dewayne Thompson, 23, pleaded guilty Dec. 19 to possession of marijuana, five pounds or less but more than four ounces, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Chavez was the defense attorney.
- Darkkar Wellyn Thurman, 25, pleaded guilty Dec. 20 to possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams; and possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Shrode was the defense attorney.
- John Dale Rogers, 41, pleaded guilty Dec. 20 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 180 days in state jail. Trotter approved the deal. Chavez was the defense attorney.
- Paul Anthony Casares, 29, pleaded guilty Dec. 20 to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), four grams or more but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to three years in state jail. Trotter approved the deal. Bret Mansur was the defense attorney.
TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE
- Michele Yvonne Jennings-Thompson, 36, had a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence dismissed Dec. 16 due to insufficient evidence. Rush presided. Chavez was the defense attorney.
- Rudy Sandoval, 32, had a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair dismissed Dec. 16 because he pleaded guilty to charges in county court. Rush presided. Low was the defense attorney.
THEFT
- Matthew Todd Kelly, 27, pleaded guilty Dec. 19 to theft of property, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Mansur was the defense attorney.
- Arthur James Crothers, 42, pleaded guilty Dec. 20 to theft and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Chavez was the defense attorney.
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE
- Ian Jacob Collins, 22, had a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle dismissed Dec. 17. Whalen presided. Lawrence Barber Jr. was the defense attorney.
- Jesse Anthony Villescas III, 20, pleaded guilty Dec. 19 to unauthorized use of a vehicle and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Smith approved the deal. Chavez was the defense attorney.
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7714 for the main newsroom line.