ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS:may 4th

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

abandon child imminent danger bodily injury

>> Arnita Hardaway, 24, pleaded guilty April 8 to abandon child imminent danger bodily injury (F2) and was sentenced to seven years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Den Whalen approved the deal. Mark Chastain was the attorney.

ASSAULT

>> Andrea Norberto Swilling, 44, pleaded guilty April 24 to aggravated assault date/family house with a weapon and was sentenced to seven years in prison. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

>> Arnita Hardaway, 24, pleaded guilty April 8 to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to seven years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Chastain was the attorney.

>> Brandon Kent Young, 30, pleaded guilty April 13 to assault of a family/household member impede breath/circulation and was sentenced to six years in prison and deferred adjudication. Judge W. Stacy Trotter approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

>> Christopher Paul Tinner, 24, had an assault of a family/household member impede breath/circulation (F3) charge dismissed April 21. Whalen presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

>> Devin Delao, 18, pleaded guilty April 9 to assault of a family/house member impede breath/circulation and was sentenced to two years in prison. Smith approved the deal. Blount was the attorney.

>> Roberto Luna Jr., 29, had an assault-family violence charge dismissed April 23 and community supervision discharge. Trotter presided. Michael McLeaish was the attorney.

>> Steve Albert Douglas, 49, pleaded guilty April 28 to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (F2) and was sentenced to five years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

BAIL JUMPING & FAILURE TO APPEAR FELONY

>> Darrick Wilborn, 49, had a bail jumping and failure to appear felony charge dismissed April 27. Judge James Rush presided. J. Roxane Blount was the attorney.

>> Leah Suchla, 24, pleaded guilty to bail jumping and failure to appear felony and was sentenced to seven years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Rush approved to deal. Violet Latawn White was the attorney.

BURGLARY

>> Celestino Roman Ruiz, 32, pleaded guilty April 24 to burglary of a building and was sentenced to 148 days in state jail. Smith approved the deal. Bret D. Mansur was the attorney.

credit card or debit card abuse

>> Brian Raul Rodriguez, 37, pleaded guilty June 13, 2019 to credit card abuse and was sentenced to 20 months in state jail. Rush approved the deal and Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.

>> Hannah Nicole Moore, 19, pleaded guilty April 28 to credit card or debit card abuse and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Violet Latawn White was the attorney.

>> Rebekah Danae Knapp, 22, pleaded guilty April 22 to credit card or debit card abuse and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Blount was the attorney.

DEADLY CONDUCT

>> Joeabel Montana Zarate, 23, pleaded guilty April 28 to deadly conduct (F3) and was sentenced to six years probation and eight years in prison (suspended). Whalen approved the deal. McLeaish was the attorney.

evading arrest

>> Dekovan Iris Johnson, 28, pleaded guilty Oct. 17, 2019 to evading arrest detained with previous conviction and was sentenced to 18 months in state jail. Rush approved the deal. Justin Wayne Low was the attorney.

>> Dusty Dale Grubbs, 22, pleaded guilty April 8 to evading arrest detained with previous conviction and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Schoel was the attorney.

>> Samuel Garrett Rutledge, 20, pleaded guilty March 26 to evading arrest detained with vehicle (F3) and was sentenced to nine years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Chris Fostel was the attorney.

FAILURE TO COMPLY

>> Johnny Clyde Gordon Jr., 60, pleaded guilty April 24 to fail to comply with registration requirements and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Smith approved the deal. BJ Brown was the attorney.

>> Joshua Matthew Mendez, 21, pleaded guilty April 22 to failure to comply sex offender duty to register life/annual and was sentenced to three years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Dennis Jones was the attorney.

>> Scotty Anderson, 27, pleaded guilty April 24 to fail to comply with registration requirements and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Smith approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

>> Trinidad Hinos Ornelas, 51, pleaded guilty April 28 to failure to comply sex offender duty to register life/annual and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Trotter approved the deal. Jason Schoel was the attorney.

FORGERY

>> Brianna Walker, 17, pleaded guilty April 17 to forgery of currency (F3) and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal and D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

>> Louis Matthew Espinoza Jr., 33, had a forgery charge dismissed April 24. Rush presided. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.

>> Thomas Ray Stark, 45, pleaded guilty April 27 to forgery and was sentenced to three years probations. Rush approved the deal. Blount was the attorney.

fraud

>> Gisenia Saiz Ramirez Velasquez, 25, had a fraudulent use or possession of identifying information charge dismissed April 24. Smith approved the deal. Feliz Abalos was the attorney.

>> Ramon R. Hinojos, 61, pleaded guilty April 28 to fraud use/possession identifying info # of items and was sentenced to eight months in state jail. Trotter approved the deal. Blount was the attorney.

robbery

>> Louis Christopher Cowan, 19, pleaded guilty April 8 to aggravated robbery and was sentenced to 15 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Fletcher was the attorney.

possession of a controlled substance

>> Antonio Maese, 39, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed April 24. Smith presided. Glen G. Halsell was the attorney.

>> Corina Hendricks Nevarez, 33, pleaded guilty March 26 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram and less than four grams and was sentenced to five years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Schoel was the attorney.

>> Crystal Lee Lujan, 38, pleaded guilty April 8 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Jerry D. Caddel and Violet Latawn White were the attorney’s.

>> Daniel Beseril Martinez Jr., 23, had a lesser included possession of a control substance, more than 200 grams and less than 400 grams dismissed and community supervision discharge April 23. Trotter presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

>> Daniel Galindo, 26, pleaded guilty April 26 to possession to a control substance (SJF), less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation (amended April 28 to community supervision discharge and dismissal). Trotter approved the deal. Mansur was the attorney.

>> Darrick Wilborn, 49, pleaded guilty April 27 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to nine months in state jail. Rush approved the deal. Blount was the attorney.

>> Erica Danielle Alvarado, 31, pleaded guilty April 26 to lesser included possession of a controlled substance (SJF), less than one gram and was sentenced to two years probation (amended April 28 to community supervision discharge and dismissal). Trotter approved the deal. Mansur was the attorney.

>> Felisa Ann Ochoa, 40, pleaded guilty April 9 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to six months in state jail. Smith approved the deal. Schoel was the attorney.

>> Gregory Galindo Dutchover, 27, pleaded guilty April 16 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to seven years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Fletcher was the attorney.

>> George Randy Pratt, 57, pleaded guilty April 28 to possession to a controlled substance (SJF), less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Matthew Pospisil was the attorney.

>> Ivan Hernandez Velasquez, 35, pleaded guilty April 9 to possession of a control substance, cocaine one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Low was the attorney.

>> Joel Carrasco, 42, pleaded guilty April 28 to possession to a controlled substance, more than one gram and less than 4 grams (F3), and was sentenced to 180 days in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Blount was the attorney.

>> Jose Carlos Mata, 29, pleaded guilty April 28 to possession of a controlled substance (SJF), less than gram, and was sentenced to 10 months in state jail. Trotter approved the deal. Schoel was the attorney.

>> Shawn Lyn Parker, 44, pleaded guilty April 28 to possession of a controlled substance, less than gram, and was sentenced to 272 days in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the attorney.

>> Sherri Kathleen Wilson, 55, pleaded guilty April 13 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Trotter approved the deal. Jason Leach was the attorney.

>> Troy E. Ramsey, 29, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram and less than four grams (F3), charge dismissed April 28. Trotter presided. Mansur was the attorney.

>> Weston Garrett Nock, 24, pleaded guilty to possession of a control substance (F2), more than 400 grams, and was sentenced to five years in prison, probation revoked. Rush approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

tampering

>> Ashley Anne Thompson, 28, had a charge of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair (F3) dismissal April 23 and community supervision discharge. Rush presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

>> Chelsea Shaylynn R. Goode, 25, pleaded guilty April 28 to tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Schoel was the attorney.

>> Troy E. Ramsey, 29, pleaded guilty April 28 to tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Mansur was the attorney.

>> Victor Alvarado Gonzalez, 30, pleaded guilty March 29, 2018 to tampering with government record defraud/harm and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication (deferred completed/charge dismissed). Rush approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

THEFT

>> Chuco Dominguez, 24, pleaded guilty April 24 to theft of property, value more than $2,500 and less than $30,000, and was sentenced to three years of probation and deferred adjudication. Smith approved the deal. John Shrode was the attorney.

>> Jimmie Dale Lee, 31, pleaded guilty March 20 to theft and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Trotter approved the deal. Glen G. Halsell was the attorney.

unauthorized use of a vehicle

>> Dusty Dale Grubbs, 22, pleaded guilty April 8 to unauthorized use of a vehicle and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Schoel was the attorney.

>> Gisenia Saiz Ramirez Velasquez, 25, pleaded guilty April 24 to the unauthorized use of a vehicle and was sentenced to six months in state jail. Smith approved the deal. Abalos was the attorney.

>> Kathryn Alaine Ray, 27, pleaded guilty April 22 to unauthorized use of a vehicle and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Rush approved the deal. Blount was the attorney.

>> Rebekah Danae Knapp, 22, pleaded guilty April 22 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Blount was the attorney.

>> Samuel Garrett Rutledge, 20, pleaded guilty March 26 to unauthorized use of a vehicle and was sentenced to 18 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Fostel was the attorney.

unlicensed carrying a weapon

>> Joeabel Montana Zarate, 23 pleaded guilty April 28 to unlicensed carrying a weapon on alcohol premises and was sentenced to six years probation and eight years in prison (suspended). Whalen approved the deal. McLeaish was the attorney.