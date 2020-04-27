ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: April 27

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.
ACCIDENT INVOLVING INJURY
- Miranda Marie Martinez, 22, pleaded guilty April 13 to accident involving an injury and was sentenced to three years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge W. Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Violet Latawn White was the attorney.
- Miranda Marie Martinez, 22, pleaded guilty April 13 to failure to stop and render aid and was sentenced to three years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Trotter approved the deal. White was the attorney.
ASSAULT
- Jayme Vega Ramirez, 40, pleaded guilty April 17 to assault of a pregnant woman (F3) and was sentenced to five years of probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.
- Joseph Douglas, 24, pleaded guilty April 15 to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to five years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.
- Joseph Douglas, 24, pleaded guilty April 15 to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (F2) and was sentenced to five years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.
- Zade Draven Mendoza, 19, pleaded guilty to assault of a public servant (F3) and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Daniel A. Albidrez was the attorney.
- Michael Steven Chalambaga, 58, pleaded guilty April 15 to aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury (F2) and was sentenced to 10 years of probation. Rush approved the deal. Spencer Dobbs was the attorney.
- Marcus Andrew Williams, 20, pleaded guilty April 8 to assault of a public servant and sentenced to five years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Rush approved the deal. Bret D. Mansur was the attorney.
- Marcus Andrew Williams, 20, pleaded guilty April 8 to assault of a public servant and sentenced to five years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Rush approved the deal. Mansur was the attorney.
BAIL JUMPING
- Manuel Alexis Martinez, 22, had a bail jumping and failure to appear charge dismissed April 20. Trotter presided. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.
BURGLARY
- Billy Joe Joiner, 34, pleaded guilty April 8 to burglary of building and was sentenced to 14 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Rush approved the deal. Fletcher was the attorney.
- Luis Manuel Mendoza Jr., 19, pleaded guilty April 16 to burglary of habitation and was sentenced to 20 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Rush approved the deal. John Shrode was the attorney.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
- Jeanette Kay Gandara, 26, pleaded guilty April 16 to criminal mischief and was sentenced to three years of probation. Rush approved the deal. Justin Wayne Low was the attorney.
DEBIT CARD ABUSE
- Manuel Alexis Martinez, 22, pleaded guilty April 20 to debit card abuse and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.
DWI
- Adrian Holguin, 41, pleaded guilty April 13 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to three years in prison, probation revoked. Trotter approved the deal. Jason Leach was the attorney.
- Juan Luis Najera, 44, was discharged for driving while intoxicated, third or more, probation April 21. Judge Bill McCloy presided. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.
- Miguel Angel Zuniga, 48, was discharged for driving while intoxicated, third or more, probation April 21. Smith presided. Michael McLeaish was the attorney.
- Rafael Lopez Lugo, 59, had a driving while intoxicated, third or more, discharged April 15. Trotter presided. Richard Keen was the attorney.
- Rudy Moreno, 32, pleaded guilty April 21 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to five years probation and five years in state prison. Whalen approved the deal. Matthew Pospisil was the attorney.
EVADING ARREST
- Casey Ryan Nance, 29, pleaded guilty April 21 to evading arrest detained with vehicle (F3) and was sentenced to three years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Leach was the attorney.
- Weston Garrett Nock, 24, pleaded guilty April 17 to evading arrest with a vehicle (F3) and was sentenced to six years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the attorney.
FORGERY
- Brianna Walker, 17, pleaded guilty April 17 to forgery to the act of the federal government and was sentenced to four years of probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Mansur was the attorney.
- Oscar Lujan, 31, pleaded guilty April 16 to forgery financial instrument (SJF) and was sentenced to 8 months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.
- Oscar Lujan, 31, pleaded guilty April 16 to forgery financial instrument and was sentenced to 8 months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Layh was the attorney.
ILLEGAL DUMPING
- David Paul Finnegan, 35, had an illegal dumping charge dismissed April 21. Trotter presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.
INDECENCY WITH CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT & ASSAULT
- Silvestre Young Perez, 31, pleaded guilty April 15 to indecency with child sexual contact and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.
- Silvestre Young Perez, 31, pleaded guilty April 15 to indecency with child sexual assault contact and aggravated sexual assault of a child and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.
INJURY TO A CHILD
- Jacqueline Sophia Morales, 23, pleaded guilty April 17 to injury to a child and was sentenced to five years of probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Carlos Rodriguez was the attorney.
- Phillip Don Lesley, 47, had an injury to a child dismissed April 15. Whalen presided. Matthew Pospisil was the attorney.
- Stephanie Renae Stuchell, 27, pleaded guilty March 30 to injury to a child by omission (FV) and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Jason Schoel was the attorney.
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- Abigail Meza, 27, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, dismissed April 14. Rush presided. Rodriguez was the attorney.
- Alejandro Chavez Montoya, 18, pleaded guilty April 13 with possession of a controlled substance, PG 2, less than one gram (SJF) and was sentenced to 9 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Chis Fostel was the attorney.
- Billy Duane Kinney, 52, pleaded guilty April 20 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to eight months in state jail. Trotter approved the deal. J. Roxane Blount was the attorney.
- Brian Anthony Rodriguez, 25, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, dismissed April 15. Whalen presided. Mansur was the attorney.
- Eric Anthony Ramirez, 36, pleaded guilty April 20 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to eight months in state jail. Trotter approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the attorney.
- Isaac Payen, 37, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed April 20. Whalen presided. Mansur was the attorney.
- Jacqueline Martinez, 28, pleaded guilty April 17 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years of probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.
- Joseph Douglas, 24, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, dismissed April 15. Whalen presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.
- Joseph Douglas, 24, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram and less than 4 grams, dismissed April 15. Whalen presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.
- Kevin Dale Murray, 46, pleaded guilty Dec. 18, 2019 to possession of a controlled substance PG 1, less than 1 gram and was sentenced to 242 days in jail. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the attorney.
- Manuel Alexis Martinez, 22, pleaded guilty April 20 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Fletcher was the attorney.
- Rocky Taylor Curtis Sheridan, 25, pleaded guilty April 13 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail in an order of adjudicating guilt. Trotter approved the deal. Gary Garrison was the attorney.
- Steven Edward Lujan, 37, pleaded guilty April 21 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years of probation and two years in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Rodriguez was the attorney.
ROBBERY
- Luis Manuel Mendoza Jr., 19, pleaded guilty April 16 to robbery and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Shrode was the attorney.
SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILDREN
- David Lee Carnes, 30, pleaded guilty April 1 to continuous sexual abuse of children (F1) and was sentenced to 17 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal.
SEXUAL ASSAULT
- Steven Paul Harris, 32, had an aggravated sexual assault (F1) charge dismissed April 20. Rush presided. Michael McLeaish was the attorney.
TAMPER FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE WITH INTENT TO IMPAIR
- Alfredo Baldamar Galindo, 42, was discharged from probation and tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair charge dismissed April 20. Whalen presided.
- Mario P. Chavez, 30, had a tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair (F3) charge dismissed April 20. Trotter presided. Shrode was the attorney.
TAMPER WITH GOVERNMENT DOCUMENTS
- Gregorio Meza Ugarte, 51, pleaded guilty April 20 to tampering with a governmental record, namely permanent resident card and social security card, with knowledge that it was obtained unlawfully and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Rodriguez was the attorney.
THEFT
- Adrian Herrera, 30, pleaded guilty April 21 to theft of property of the value of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000 (F3) and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Leach was the attorney.
- Adrian Herrera, 30, pleaded guilty April 21 to theft of property, more than of the value of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail. Trotter approved the deal. Leach was the attorney.
- Amanda Simmons, 40, pleaded guilty April 21 to theft (enhanced with two or more prior convictions) and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Leach was the attorney.
- Jose Manuel Yanez, 34, pleaded guilty April 16 to the theft of property, value of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000 and was sentenced to three years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Layh was the attorney.
- Mario Armando Garcia Sr., 40, had a theft of property, less than $2,500 and two or more previous convictions dismissed April 16. Rush presided. Mansur was the attorney.
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A VEHICLE
- Caitlin Danielle Barker, 31, pleaded guilty April 16 to unauthorized use of a vehicle (SJF) and was sentenced to 5 years probation. Whalen approved the deal. Layh was the attorney.
- Casey Ryan Nance, 29, pleaded guilty April 21 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to ninth months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Leach was the attorney.
- Luis Manuel Mendoza Jr., 19, pleaded guilty April 16 to the unauthorized use of a vehicle and was sentenced to two years in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Rush approved the deal. Shrode was the attorney.
UNLICENSED POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
- Tramanine Vashun Barrett, 33, had an unlicensed possession of a firearm (F3) dismissed April 16. Whalen presided.
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.