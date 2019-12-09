ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: Dec 9

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

>> Trung Van Tran, 45, had a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon dismissed Nov. 27 at the request of the victim. Judge John Smith presided. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Jose Antonio Carrillo, 30, pleaded guilty Dec. 2 to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence) and was sentenced to six years in prison. Smith approved the deal. Luis Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Octavio Gutierrez Jr., 34, pleaded guilty Dec. 2 to assault on a public servant and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Smith approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

FORGERY

>> Lori Vanleer, 47, pleaded guilty Nov. 25 to two counts of forgery and a charge of forgery of a financial instrument and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Justin Low was the defense attorney.

HARASSMENT

>> Joni Gist, 48, was sentenced to three years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Nov. 15 on a charge of harassment of a public servant. Judge Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Jason Leach was the defense attorney.

MANUFACTURE/DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Carlos Izaguirre, 52, had a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, dismissed Nov. 26 because the defendant is deceased. Rush presided. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Edgar Rafeal Esquivel, 32, pleaded guilty Dec. 2 to manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Smith approved the deal. Leach was the defense attorney.

ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

>> Ronnie Joe Lopez, 35, had his probation revoked Nov. 21 on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity and was sentenced to five years in prison. Smith approved the deal. Lawrence Barber Jr. and Alan Harris were the defense attorneys.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> David Rodriguez Gonzalez, 42, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed Nov. 26 because he pleaded guilty to charges in another case. Smith presided. Robert Garcia was the defense attorney.

>> Cristobal Guerra Amaya, 18, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), five pounds or less but more than four ounces, dismissed Dec. 2. Judge Denn Whalen presided. The defense attorney was not listed.

>> Christopher Stiebing, 45, pleaded guilty Dec. 2 to possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Smith approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Samuel R. Bullock, 30, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed Dec. 3. Trotter presided. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

STALKING

>> Adalberto Rivera Olivas, 42, pleaded guilty Dec. 2 to stalking and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Smith approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

>> Alex Christian Perez, 27, had a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair dismissed Dec. 2. Whalen presided. Jerry Caddel was the defense attorney.

TAMPER WITH GOVERNMENT RECORD

>> Bryan Acosta, 19, had a charge of tampering with a governmental record with intent to defraud or harm another dismissed Dec. 2. Whalen presided. Israel Guardiola was the defense attorney.

THEFT

>> Ashley Rae Williams, 39, had her probation revoked Nov. 15 on charges of aggregated theft of property; prohibited weapon; possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams; and theft of a credit card or debit card and was sentenced to seven years in prison and 20 months in state jail, respectively, on those charges. Rush approved the deal. John Shrode was the defense attorney.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

>> Shannon Taylor, 45, was sentenced to 13 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Nov. 15 on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle. Trotter approved the deal. Leach was the defense attorney.

>> Adam Lloyd Cooper, 39, had charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and escape dismissed Dec. 2 pursuant to a guilty plea to charges in another case. Smith presided. Adrian Chavez and Barber were the defense attorneys.