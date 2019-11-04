ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: Nov. 4

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

Laura Ann Ramirez, 28, pleaded guilty Oct. 23 to assault on a public servant and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Matt Thomas was the defense attorney.

David Anthony Sandoval, 26, pleaded guilty Oct. 25 to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the defense attorney.

Oscar Lorenzo Quinones Valeriano, 48, had two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence) dismissed Oct. 25 pursuant to his plea of guilty to an assault charge in another case. Judge John Smith presided. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

BURGLARY

Jerred Matthew Denton, 39, pleaded guilty Oct. 23 to burglary of a habitation and was sentenced to seven years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Don Fletcher was the defense attorney.

CREDIT/DEBIT CARD ABUSE

Kristopher Dean Putnam, 33, pleaded guilty Oct. 23 to credit card or debit card abuse and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Fletcher was the defense attorney.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Roman Sandobal Jr., 52, had his probation revoked Oct. 17 on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Robert Garcia was the defense attorney.

EVADING ARREST

Jonathan Wade Clary, 39, pleaded guilty Oct. 23 to evading arrest with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to five years in prison and 14 months in state jail, respectively, on those charges. Smith approved the deal. Bret Mansur was the defense attorney.

Lucky Merlin Orlowsky, 33, pleaded guilty Oct. 23 to evading arrest with a vehicle and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Josh Stephens was the defense attorney.

Samuel Garrett Rutledge, 19, pleaded guilty Oct. 23 to evading arrest with a vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Rutledge also had four counts of burglary of a building and a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle dismissed Oct. 24 as part of the deal. Whalen approved the deal. Chris Fostel was the defense attorney.

Rojeli Tobar Jr., 25, pleaded guilty Oct. 23 to evading arrest with a vehicle and was sentenced to two years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Thomas was the defense attorney.

Francisco Lincoln, 45, pleaded guilty Oct. 25 to evading arrest with a vehicle and was sentenced to six years probation and deferred adjudication. Lincoln also had a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, dismissed as part of the deal. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Jason Schoel was the defense attorney.

FORGERY

Betty Torres, 48, pleaded guilty Oct. 25 to six counts of forgery of a financial instrument and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Rush approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

INJURY TO CHILD

Stephanie Renae Stuchell, 27, pleaded guilty Oct. 24 to injury to a child by omission (family violence) and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Schoel was the defense attorney.

INTOXICATION ASSAULT

Alonso Avila, 33, pleaded guilty Oct. 24 to intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury and was sentenced to five years probation. Smith approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

MANUFACTURE/DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Isaul Lares Galindo, 23, pleaded guilty Oct. 24 to manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams; possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams; and evading arrest with a vehicle and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Whalen and Trotter approved the deal. Lawrence Barber Jr. was the defense attorney.

Adam Minjarez, 19, pleaded guilty Oct. 24 to manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 400 grams, and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Smith approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

MURDER

Kevin Lee Roberts, 24, was convicted guilty by a jury Oct. 11 for capital murder and was sentenced to life in prison. Smith approved the deal. Garcia was the defense attorney.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Bruce Lee Fletcher, 31, Pleaded guilty Oct. 23 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 180 days in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Mansur was the defense attorney.

Thomas Jordan Gamboa, 19, pleaded guilty Oct. 23 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Smith approved the deal. Luis Chavez was the defense attorney.

Mariah Alee Gonzalez, 19, pleaded guilty Oct. 23 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Glen Halsell was the defense attorney.

Calvin Earl Grogan, 57, pleaded guilty Oct. 23 to possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to two years in prison. Smith approved the deal. Fletcher was the defense attorney.

Jeffery Hightower, 35, pleaded guilty Oct. 23 to possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to 10 years probation. Whalen approved the deal. Luke Garrett was the defense attorney.

Rickey Donnell McCurley, 62, pleaded guilty Oct. 23 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to three years probation. Smith approved the deal. Mansur was the defense attorney.

Jeffery Kyle Smith, 59, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, dismissed Oct. 23 due to insufficient evidence. Smith presided. Acker was the defense attorney.

Nolan Kyle Farmer, 27, pleaded guilty Oct. 24 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Carlos Rodriguez was the defense attorney.

Gabriel Gilwuron, 42, pleaded guilty Oct. 24 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Rodriguez was the defense attorney.

Jose Angel Salgado, 30, pleaded guilty Oct. 24 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Smith approved the deal. Luis Chavez was the defense attorney.

Dionne Meridyth Ward, 45, pleaded guilty Oct. 24 to possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to two years in prison. Ward also had a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon dismissed as part of the deal. Whalen approved the deal. Schoel was the defense attorney.

Terrance Dujuan Williams, 36, pleaded guilty Oct. 24 to possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to five years probation. Smith approved the deal. Adrian Chavez was the defense attorney.

Ricardo Ortiz Brito, 32, pleaded guilty Oct. 25 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Rush approved the deal. Garcia was the defense attorney.

Marisa Johnson, 29, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed Oct. 25 due to insufficient evidence. Smith presided. Adrian Chavez was the defense attorney.

Jamie Ray Graham, 21, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), five pounds or less but more than four ounces, dismissed Oct. 28 pursuant to his plea of guilty to charges in another case. Smith presided. Adrian Chavez was the defense attorney.

PROHIBITED SUBSTANCE/ITEM

Mariah Vigil Sanchez, 26, pleaded guilty Oct. 23 to prohibited substance or item in a correctional or civil commitment facility and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Smith approved the deal. B.J. Brown was the defense attorney.

Ruben Zamora, 26, pleaded guilty Oct. 23 to prohibited substance or item in a correctional or civil commitment facility and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Tommy Hull was the defense attorney.

PROHIBITED WEAPON

Amber Brooks, 39, had a charge of prohibited weapon dismissed Oct. 24 due to insufficient evidence. Smith presided. Acker was the defense attorney.

THEFT

Justin Edward Wood, 40, pleaded guilty Oct. 23 to theft of material (aluminum/bronze/copper/brass), less than $20,000, and was sentenced to 180 days in state jail. Wood was given credit for time served. Smith approved the deal. Fostel was the defense attorney.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Ricardo Uribe, 24, pleaded guilty Oct. 23 to unauthorized use of a vehicle and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Laura Carpenter was the defense attorney.

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM

Joey Allan Mundell, 26, pleaded guilty Oct. 24 to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and was sentenced to six years in prison. Smith approved the deal. Rodriguez was the defense attorney.