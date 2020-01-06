ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: Jan. 6, 2020

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.
ABANDON/ENDANGER CHILD
- Rachel Ann Hennington, 27, was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Dec. 17 on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence. Judge John Smith approved the deal. Bret Mansur was the defense attorney.
ASSAULT
- Alejandro Carrasco Anaya, 37, was sentenced to four years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Dec. 17 on a charge of assault of a family or household member with a previous conviction. Smith approved the deal. Luis Chavez was the defense attorney.
- Fernando Rey Fernandez, 43, was sentenced to four years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Dec. 20 on a charge of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation (family violence). Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Thomas Morgan was the defense attorney.
- Patrick Garner Sullivan, 28, had a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon dismissed Dec. 30. Judge James Rush presided. Robert Garcia was the defense attorney.
DEBIT CARD ABUSE
- Tagie W. Burton, 30, was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Nov. 21 on a charge of debit card abuse. Whalen approved the deal. Chris Fostel was the defense attorney.
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
- Edward Olalde, 27, had a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, dismissed Dec. 30 because he pleaded guilty to charges in county court. Rush presided. Tommy Hull was the defense attorney.
- Jose Luis Pineda, 48, pleaded guilty Dec. 30 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to two years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Garcia was the defense attorney.
FORGERY
- James Kirk Muth, 45, pleaded guilty Dec. 30 to forgery and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Mansur was the defense attorney.
OBSTRUCTION/RETALIATION
- Cecil Ray Collum, 52, was convicted guilty by a jury Dec. 9 for obstruction or retaliation and was sentenced to six years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Mansur was the defense attorney.
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- Eva Gutierrez Southerland, 51, was sentenced to 14 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Dec. 16 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Whalen approved the deal. Fostel was the defense attorney.
- David Lamar Foster-Kornegay, 33, was sentenced to two years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Dec. 17 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams. Smith approved the deal. Don Fletcher was the defense attorney.
- Leonor Gomez Moreno, 52, was sentenced to six months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Dec. 17 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Smith approved the deal. Jason Schoel was the defense attorney.
- Savannah Cadena, 34, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, dismissed Dec. 25 because the arresting agency requested dismissal. Whalen presided. Michael McLeaish was the defense attorney.
- Evan Reed, 50, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed Dec. 30 because the case could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. Whalen presided. John Shrode was the defense attorney.
- Michael Ray Tealer, 31, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed Dec. 31 because he is not competent to stand trial. Whalen presided. Alan Harris was the defense attorney.
SEXUAL ASSAULT OF CHILD
- Leeroy Junior Santos, 33, was sentenced to 18 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Dec. 12 on a charge of sexual assault of a child. Whalen approved the deal. Jerry Caddel was the defense attorney.
THEFT
- Francisco Javier Sandoval, 25, was sentenced to 15 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Dec. 13 on a charge of theft of property, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000. Whalen approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the defense attorney.
- Juvencio Morales, 41, was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Dec. 17 on a charge of aggregated theft. Whalen approved the deal. Justin Low was the defense attorney.
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE
- Samantha Cortez Mata, 29, had a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle dismissed Dec. 30 because the victim could not be located. Rush presided. The defense attorney was not listed.
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7714 for the main newsroom line.