ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS August 5, 2019

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

>> Dreamika Rushea Merchant, 26, was sentenced to six years in prison and three years in prison, respectively, in an order adjudicating guilt July 11 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Kendra Lynn Griffin, 24, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt July 18 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with physical evidence. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Jerry Caddel was the defense attorney.

>> Rance Wayne Struck, 27, was convicted guilty by a jury July 26 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to 10 years probation. Judge Stacy Trotter approved the deal. C.H. Brockett Jr. was the defense attorney.

>> David Ray Barraza, 46, pleaded guilty July 30 to assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation and was sentenced to five years in prison. Barraza also had a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon dismissed as part of the deal. Judge John Smith approved the deal. Lawrence Barber Jr. was the defense attorney.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

>> Shaneva Colene Brock, 38, pleaded guilty July 24 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to two years in prison. Smith approved the deal. Matthew Pospisil was the defense attorney.

>> Sixto Melchor Serrano, 52, pleaded guilty July 24 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to five years in prison. Trotter approved the deal. Gary Garrison was the defense attorney.

>> Andy Joe Babb, 39, pleaded guilty July 25 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to two years in prison. Smith approved the deal. Michael McLeaish was the defense attorney.

EVADING ARREST

>> Ricardo Adrian Martinez, 20, was sentenced to three years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt July 22 on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle. Whalen approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH REGISTRATION

>> Oscar Maldonado Castellanos, 41, pleaded guilty July 25 to failure to comply with registration requirements and was sentenced to five years probation. Smith approved the deal. McLeaish was the defense attorney.

FAILURE TO STOP/RENDER AID

>> Shamorree Howard, 23, was sentenced to six years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt July 19 on a charge of failure to stop and render aid. Rush approved the deal. Don Fletcher was the defense attorney.

>> Luis Alfredo Avitia, 25, was sentenced to five years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt July 24 on a charge of failure to stop and render aid. Smith approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

FORGERY

>> Tony Clint Simmons Jr., 39, pleaded guilty July 25 to forgery of a financial instrument and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Smith approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the defense attorney.

>> Robert Weston Barnard, 56, pleaded guilty July 31 to forgery and was sentenced to four years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Daniel Sarabia was the defense attorney.

INJURY TO CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED

>> Lisa J. Dyke, 29, pleaded guilty July 30 to injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause serious bodily or mental injury and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Dyke also had a charge of abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence dismissed as part of the deal. Smith approved the deal. Fletcher was the defense attorney.

MANUFACTURE/DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Paden Tyler Wilson, 32, pleaded guilty July 24 to manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to six years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Adrian Chavez was the defense attorney.

ONLINE IMPERSONATION

>> Carina Araguz, 23, pleaded guilty July 26 to online impersonation and was sentenced to two years probation. Smith approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Tamara Sue Robbins, 49, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, dismissed July 10 because she is already in federal custody and serving a sentence of 14 years. Rush presided. Bret Mansur was the defense attorney.

>> Daniel Santos Zubia, 22, was sentenced to 10 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt July 19 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Rush approved the deal. Tommy Hull was the defense attorney.

>> Michael Paul Burleson, 64, pleaded guilty July 25 to possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to five years in prison. Trotter approved the deal. Fletcher was the defense attorney.

>> Kenneth Clayton Freeman, 30, pleaded guilty July 25 to possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Smith approved the deal. B.J. Brown was the defense attorney.

>> Trenton Wade Hollars, 34, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, dismissed July 25. Trotter presided. Mansur was the defense attorney.

>> Beau James Mohan, 22, pleaded guilty July 29 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the defense attorney.

>> Mark Anthony Lujan, 26, pleaded guilty July 30 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to eight months in state jail. Lujan also had a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair dismissed as part of the deal. Smith approved the deal. Chastain was the defense attorney.

>> Allen Joseph Molinar, 23, pleaded guilty July 30 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Smith approved the deal. Chris Fostel was the defense attorney.

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

>> Victor Gerardo Guel, 27, had a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair dismissed July 25. Trotter presided. Robert Garcia was the defense attorney.

>> Stacie Demoss Proctor, 45, pleaded guilty July 30 to tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Smith approved the deal. John Shrode was the defense attorney.

THEFT

>> John Dana Bailey, 50, pleaded guilty July 23 to theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions and three counts of theft with two or more previous convictions and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail. Bailey also had a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, dismissed as part of the deal. Whalen approved the deal. Brown was the defense attorney.