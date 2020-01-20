ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: Jan.20

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

Frank Martinez, 29, pleaded guilty Jan. 10 to assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation (family violence) and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

Erica Nichole Torres, 32, pleaded guilty Jan. 10 to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to six years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Chris Fostel was the defense attorney.

BURGLARY

Veronica Martinez Parra, 37, pleaded guilty Jan. 8 to burglary of a habitation and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Adrian Chavez was the defense attorney.

Levon Harris Cleveland, 30, pleaded guilty Jan. 9 to five counts of burglary of a building and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Trotter approved the deal. Jason Leach was the defense attorney.

ESCAPE

Claudia Torres Delgado, 34, pleaded guilty Jan. 9 to escape from custody and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, less than five items, and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. John Shrode was the defense attorney.

EVADING ARREST

Orlowsky, Lucky Merlin, 33, was sentenced to three years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Dec. 30 on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle. Whalen approved the deal. Jason Schoel was the defense attorney.

Isaah Carrasco, 37, pleaded guilty Jan. 10 to evading arrest with a vehicle and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Gary Garrison was the defense attorney.

Juan Carlos Morales, 25, pleaded guilty Jan. 10 to evading arrest with a vehicle and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Morales also had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed as part of the deal. Rush approved the deal. Schoel was the defense attorney.

FAILURE TO APPEAR

Charli Blackwell, 25, had a charge of bail jumping and failure to appear dismissed Jan. 14 due to insufficient evidence. Rush presided. The defense attorney was not listed.

FORGERY

Jeremy Michael Foley, 25, pleaded guilty Jan. 9 to forgery and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Shrode was the defense attorney.

Jonathan Ray Schmauch, 34, pleaded guilty Jan. 13 to forgery of an item issued by the government (instrument/money/securities) and was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge John Smith approved the deal. Bret Mansur was the defense attorney.

MANUFACTURE/DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Valentin Hinojosa, 25, pleaded guilty Jan. 9 to manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to two years in prison. Smith approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Ruben Botello Cuellar, 33, was sentenced to three years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Dec. 30 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams. Whalen approved the deal. Mansur was the defense attorney.

Wesland Adame Galindo, 24, pleaded guilty Jan. 8 to possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to three years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. B.J. Brown was the defense attorney.

Jessica Lenee McGary, 27, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, dismissed Jan. 8 due to insufficient evidence. Rush presided. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

Iris Orona Banuelos, 41, had the rules of her probation amended Jan. 9 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to eight years probation. Trotter approved the deal. Leach was the defense attorney.

Angel Gonzalo Mendoza, 25, pleaded guilty Jan. 9 to possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to five years probation. Trotter approved the deal. Fostel was the defense attorney.

Danny Carrasco, 37, pleaded guilty Jan. 10 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Garrison was the defense attorney.

Edward Hall, 33, pleaded guilty Jan. 10 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 10 months in state jail. Rush approved the deal. Carlos Rodriguez was the defense attorney.

Donise Helms, 39, pleaded guilty Jan. 10 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Roxane Blount was the defense attorney.

David Joel Hernandez, 27, pleaded guilty Jan. 10 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Mark Threadgill was the defense attorney.

Jose Alberto Lopez, 41, pleaded guilty Jan. 10 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation. Rush approved the deal. Garrison was the defense attorney.

Rogelio Vargas Medrano, 24, pleaded guilty Jan. 10 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Justin Low was the defense attorney.

Armando Monge, 20, pleaded guilty Jan. 10 to possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Low was the defense attorney.

Sherry Lynn Provence, 43, pleaded guilty Jan. 10 to possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to seven years in prison. Provence also had a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair dismissed as part of the deal. Rush approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

Rickey Gene Oates, 44, pleaded guilty Jan. 13 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 437 days in state jail. Oates was given credit for time served. Smith approved the deal. Mansur was the defense attorney.

Jonathan Parramore, 29, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 400 grams, dismissed Jan. 13. Whalen presided. Spencer Dobbs was the defense attorney.

SEXUAL ASSAULT OF CHILD

Francisco Garcia Rodriguez III, 31, pleaded guilty Jan. 10 to aggravated sexual assault of a child and was sentenced to 40 years in prison. Rodriguez also had a charge of online solicitation of a minor under 14 years of age dismissed as part of the deal. Rush approved the deal. Michael McLeaish was the defense attorney.

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

Cipriano Rodrigues Flotte, 57, pleaded guilty Jan. 8 to tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Luis Chavez was the defense attorney.

Jermaine James Wyatt, 39, had a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair dismissed Jan. 8 because he pleaded guilty to charges in another case in county court. Rush presided. Kevin Acker was the defense attorney.

THEFT

Joshua Wayne Bryan, 30, pleaded guilty Jan. 9 to theft of a firearm; possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram; possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams; and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail and eight years in prison, respectively, on those charges. Trotter approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

Michael Aaron Beard Jr., 42, pleaded guilty Jan. 10 to enhanced theft of property, $30,000 or more but less than $150,000, and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. McLeaish was the defense attorney.

Jason Anthony Ferris, 39, pleaded guilty Jan. 10 to theft of property, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Schoel was the defense attorney.

James Earl Perkins, 37, pleaded guilty Jan. 10 to theft and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Fred Brigman was the defense attorney.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Dillon Marcel Stepp, 24, pleaded guilty Jan. 8 to unauthorized use of a vehicle and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Blount was the defense attorney.

Dusty Dale Grubbs, 22, pleaded guilty Jan. 10 to unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest with a previous conviction and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Schoel was the defense attorney.