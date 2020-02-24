ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: Feb. 24

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

>> Jesse Matthew Coartney, 37, had a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon dismissed Feb. 11 because the defendant is deceased. Judge Stacy Trotter presided. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Analisa Wynn Dominguez, 21, pleaded guilty Feb. 11 to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing bodily injury (family violence) and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Violet White was the defense attorney.

>> Juan Carlos Gomez, 21, pleaded guilty Feb. 12 to assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Jeff Parras was the defense attorney.

>> Armando Isaiah Quinonez, 20, had a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon dismissed Feb. 12 pursuant to his guilty plea to charges in county court. Judge John Smith presided. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Mykal Gutierrez, 23, pleaded guilty Feb. 13 to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Thomas Morgan was the defense attorney.

BURGLARY

>> Ginovan Rojas, 36, was sentenced to 18 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Jan. 23 on a charge of burglary of a building. Trotter approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the defense attorney.

>> Joli Hernandez, 27, pleaded guilty Feb. 12 to burglary of a building and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Bret Mansur was the defense attorney.

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE

>> Mario M. Anaya, 23, pleaded guilty Feb. 14 to continuous violence against the family and was sentenced to seven years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Israel Guardiola was the defense attorney.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

>> Martin Salvador Hernandez, 45, had his probation revoked Jan. 8 on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to three years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Jason Leach was the defense attorney.

>> Javier Gerardo Delacruz, 27, had a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, dismissed Feb. 12 due to insufficient evidence. Rush presided. Gary Garrison was the defense attorney.

>> Jose Luis Sanchez, 47, pleaded guilty Feb. 14 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to 10 years probation. Rush approved the deal. Parras was the defense attorney.

>> Edward Zamarron, 46, pleaded guilty Feb. 18 to driving while intoxicated, subsequent offense (enhanced), and was sentenced to five years probation. Smith approved the deal. Michael McLeaish was the defense attorney.

DWI WITH CHILD PASSENGER

>> Victoria Martinez Ramirez, 24, pleaded guilty Feb. 12 to driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age and was sentenced to five years probation. Trotter approved the deal. Jason Schoel was the defense attorney.

EVADING ARREST

>> Akyrie Donnielle McGee, 23, had charges of evading arrest with a vehicle and criminal mischief involving damage or destruction to a place of worship or a school dismissed Feb. 14 because he had his probation revoked in another case. Smith approved the deal. Don Fletcher was the defense attorney.

FORGERY

>> Erik Madrid, 20, had a charge of forgery of an item issued by the government (instrument/money/securities) dismissed Feb. 10 due to insufficient evidence. Whalen presided. McLeaish was the defense attorney.

FRAUDULENT USE/POSSESSION OF IDENTIFYING INFORMATION

>> Alfredo Garcia, 42, pleaded guilty Feb. 12 to fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, less than five items, and was sentenced to 17 months in state jail. Garcia also had a charge of forgery of a financial instrument dismissed as part of the deal. Trotter approved the deal. Schoel was the defense attorney.

INJURY TO CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED

>> Victor Jevon Montes, 27, was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Feb. 10 on a charge of attempted injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury. Trotter approved the deal. Matt Thomas was the defense attorney.

>> Jason Emory Anderson, 51, pleaded guilty Feb. 12 to injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Luis Chavez was the defense attorney.

MANUFACTURE/DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Aaron Phillips, 20, was sentenced to 12 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Jan. 10 on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams. Rush approved the deal. Justin Low was the defense attorney.

>> Paden Tyler Wilson, 33, had the rules of his probation amended Feb. 11 on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to 10 years probation. Trotter approved the deal. White was the defense attorney.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Kevin James Rogers, 30, was sentenced to 18 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Jan. 8 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Rush approved the deal. Adrian Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Aaron Jacob Blevins, 20, was sentenced to 13 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Jan. 9 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Trotter approved the deal. Leach was the defense attorney.

>> Joel Seasar Olivas, 20, was sentenced to 14 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Feb. 7 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Rush approved the deal. White was the defense attorney.

>> Michael Ellis Adams, 40, was sentenced to 14 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Feb. 12 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Rush approved the deal. Thomas was the defense attorney.

>> Luis Casas Jr., 27, had the rules of his probation amended Feb. 12 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to five years probation. Rush approved the deal. Feliz Abalos was the defense attorney.

>> Kelsi G. Coulter, 29, had the rules of her probation amended Feb. 12 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to five years probation. Rush approved the deal. Thomas was the defense attorney.

>> Ricardo Hinojos Munoz, 42, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed Feb. 12 pursuant to his guilty plea to charges in county court. Smith presided. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Jenna Mari Sanchez, 21, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed Feb. 12 because he pleaded guilty to charges in county court. Rush approved the deal. Low was the defense attorney.

>> Sarah Jean Dossey, 30, pleaded guilty Feb. 13 to possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Fletcher was the defense attorney.

>> Alex Riley Ethridge, 25, pleaded guilty Feb. 13 to possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 400 grams, and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Derrick Henry Childers, 32, pleaded guilty Feb. 14 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Childers also had a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair dismissed as part of the deal. Rush approved the deal. Daniel Sarabia Jr. was the defense attorney.

>> Adrian Isaiah Hurtado, 21, pleaded guilty Feb. 14 to possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 400 grams, and was sentenced to four years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Mansur was the defense attorney.

>> Dimitri Elias Nunez, 56, pleaded guilty Feb. 14 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to nine months in state jail. Rush approved the deal. John Bickham was the defense attorney.

>> Alfredo Armendariz, 43, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed Feb. 18 because he pleaded guilty to charges in county court. Rush presided. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

ROBBERY

>> Juan Abelino Nicolas, 36, was acquitted by a jury Feb. 11 on a charge of robbery. Smith presided. Kevin Acker was the defense attorney.

>> Angel Anzaldua, 18, pleaded guilty Feb. 18 to aggravated robbery and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Anzaldua also had three additional counts of aggravated robbery dismissed as part of the deal. Whalen approved the deal. McLeaish was the defense attorney.

SEXUAL ABUSE/ASSAULT OF CHILD

>> Vernon Lloyd Ritchey, 33, was convicted guilty by a jury Feb. 4 for continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age and three counts of sexual assault of a child and was sentenced to 75 years in prison and 20 years in prison, respectively, on those charges. Whalen approved the deal. Holmes was the defense attorney.

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

>> Cynthia Kay Calderon, 52, had a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair dismissed Feb. 14 because she pleaded guilty to charges in county court. Rush presided. Marc Chastain was the defense attorney.

TAMPERING WITH GOVERNMENT RECORD

>> Gustavo Gallardo Mendoza, 54, had a charge of tampering with a government record with intent to defraud or harm another dismissed Feb. 14. Whalen presided. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

THEFT

>> Christopher Rojero Sosa, 39, pleaded guilty Feb. 14 to theft of property, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000; and unauthorized use of a vehicle and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Fletcher was the defense attorney.

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM

>> Moises Diaz, 29, had a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon dismissed Feb. 18 because he pleaded guilty to charges in county court. Rush presided. Alan Harris was the defense attorney.