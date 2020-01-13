ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: Jan. 13

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

Yaritza Alvarado, 26, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Dec. 20 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Feliz Abalos was the defense attorney.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

David Joseph Natividad Jr., 36, had his probation revoked Dec. 20 on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to four years in prison. Judge Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Carlos Rodriguez was the defense attorney.

EVADING ARREST

Maria Jesus Sanchez, 38, was sentenced to five years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Dec. 18 on a charge of evading arrest. Rush approved the deal. Glen Halsell was the defense attorney.

Ricardo Mendoza, 37, pleaded guilty Jan. 3 to evading arrest with a vehicle and was sentenced to six years probation and deferred adjudication. Mendoza also had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed as part of the deal. Rush approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

Jermaine James Wyatt, 39, had a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle dismissed Jan. 3. Rush presided. Kevin Acker was the defense attorney.

FAILURE TO STOP/RENDER AID

Adrian Pando Rodriguez, 24, was sentenced to four years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Dec. 20 on a charge of failure to stop and render aid. Rush approved the deal. Chris Fostel was the defense attorney.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Lisa Stroud, 49, had her probation revoked Dec. 17 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 400 grams, and was sentenced to five years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Spencer Dobbs was the defense attorney.

Nikki Lnette Durham, 29, was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Dec. 18 on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Judges Denn Whalen and Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Jason Schoel was the defense attorney.

Israel Bustamante, 64, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), 50 pounds or less but more than five pounds, dismissed Jan. 3. Rush presided. Jason Leach and Steve Brannan were the defense attorneys.

Bobby Shaun Drake, 22, pleaded guilty Jan. 3 to possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 400 grams, and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Brodney Moses was the defense attorney.

Stevie Hunter, 20, pleaded guilty Jan. 3 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the defense attorney.

Ricardo Lozano, 35, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, dismissed Jan. 3 because he is serving time in federal custody on an unrelated charge. Rush presided. Acker was the defense attorney.

Jaime David Marquez, 32, pleaded guilty Jan. 3 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Halsell was the defense attorney.

Julian Arturo Molinar, 20, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed Jan. 3 because the defendant is deceased. Rush presided. Daniel Sarabia Jr. was the defense attorney.

Lela Ann Williams, 53, pleaded guilty Jan. 3 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to 13 months in state jail and two years in prison, respectively on those charges. Rush approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

Daniel Ross Sherman, 34, had the rules of his probation amended on Jan. 6 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Sherman was sentenced to six years probation. Trotter approved the deal. Leach was the defense attorney.

Christopher Dutch Turner, 32, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed Jan. 7. Whalen presided. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

ROBBERY

Ezekiel Suarez Galvan, 33, had a charge of aggravated robbery dismissed Jan. 2 pursuant to a plea of true to allegations in another case. Judge John Smith presided. Bret Mansur was the defense attorney.

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

Aubrey Pierre Smith, 27, pleaded guilty Jan. 6 to tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and was sentenced to two years in state jail. Smith also had a charge of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation dismissed as part of the deal. Smith approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Felipe Luis Marceleno, 19, pleaded guilty Jan. 3 to unauthorized use of a vehicle and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Luis Chavez was the defense attorney.