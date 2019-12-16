ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: Dec. 16

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

Justin Henderson, 22, was sentenced to 14 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Nov. 25 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

DEADLY CONDUCT

Robert Dewayne Wright, 62, pleaded guilty Dec. 6 to deadly conduct by discharging a firearm and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Adrian Chavez was the defense attorney.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

David Dominguez, 43, had his probation revoked Nov. 25 on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Matt Thomas was the defense attorney.

Mark Alan Meadows, 58, was convicted guilty by a jury Dec. 4 for driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to two years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the defense attorney.

Byron Lee Easley, 42, pleaded guilty Dec. 6 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to five years probation. Rush approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the defense attorney.

Nicholas David Henderson, 27, pleaded guilty Dec. 6 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to five years probation. Rush approved the deal. John Shrode was the defense attorney.

DWI WITH CHILD PASSENGER

Allen Thompson, 31, had his probation revoked Nov. 21 on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge John Smith approved the deal. Gary Garrison was the defense attorney.

Joseph Olopai, 37, pleaded guilty Dec. 6 to driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age and was sentenced to five years probation. Rush approved the deal. Alan Harris was the defense attorney.

EVADING ARREST

Aaron David Herrera, 20, was sentenced to four years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Nov. 22 on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle. Judge Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Shrode was the defense attorney.

FORGERY

Nicolas Lamar Castle, 26, had a charge of forgery of a financial instrument dismissed Dec. 6 because he was previously found guilty on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and sentenced to seven years in prison. Rush presided. Brian Chavez was the defense attorney.

HARASSMENT

Ruben Luis Rico, 29, pleaded guilty Dec. 6 to harassment of a public servant and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Rico also had charges of evading arrest with a previous conviction, obstruction or retaliation, and criminal mischief, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, dismissed as part of the deal. Rush approved the deal. Justin Low was the defense attorney.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Ruby Mendez, 30, had her probation revoked Nov. 5 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 10 months in state jail. Smith approved the deal. Holmes was the defense attorney.

Tiffany Michelle Overby, 30, was sentenced to nine months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Nov. 5 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Smith approved the deal. Luis Chavez was the defense attorney.

Eliazer Peregrino, 20, was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Nov. 5 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Smith approved the deal. Israel Guardiola was the defense attorney.

Eric David Chavez, 29, was sentenced to three years probation in an order adjudicating guilt Nov. 7 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Rush approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

Frank Lopez Jr., 38, was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Dec. 2 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Smith approved the deal. Carlos Rodriguez was the defense attorney.

Daniel Chavez, 22, pleaded guilty Dec. 6 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Jason Schoel was the defense attorney.

Devin Anthony Licon, 24, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, dismissed Dec. 6 because the co-defendant took responsibility for the drugs. Rush presided. B.J. Brown was the defense attorney.

Jacob Anchondo Quezada, 26, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed Dec. 6 because the co-defendant took responsibility for the drugs. Rush presided. Steve Brannan was the defense attorney.

Donny Ray Roberts, 29, pleaded guilty Dec. 6 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to nine months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Glen Halsell was the defense attorney.

Russell Blake Scott, 36, pleaded guilty Dec. 6 to possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Jason Leach was the defense attorney.

Christy Wilson Wade, 46, pleaded guilty Dec. 6 to possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to seven years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Roxane Blount was the defense attorney.

ROBBERY

Sonny Andrew Montez, 21, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Nov. 25 on three counts of aggravated robbery. Whalen approved the deal. Leach was the defense attorney.

Michael Martinez, 35, had a charge of robbery dismissed Dec. 6 pursuant to a guilty plea on charges in another case. Smith presided. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

SEXUAL ASSAULT OF CHILD

Joshua Louis Howard, 19, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Nov. 25 on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Whalen approved the deal. Chris Fostel was the defense attorney.

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

Amber Marie Moody, 23, had a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair dismissed Dec. 5 due to insufficient evidence. Rush presided. Leach was the defense attorney.

TAMPER WITH GOVERNMENT RECORD

Angel Marrufo, 19, had a charge of tampering with a governmental record with intent to defraud or harm another dismissed Dec. 5 pursuant to a plea agreement. Whalen presided. Monica Hoffman was the defense attorney.

THEFT

Mark Vandusen, 51, had a charge of theft of property with two or more previous convictions dismissed Dec. 5. Whalen presided. Marc Chastain was the defense attorney.

Rodney E. Ramon, 53, pleaded guilty Dec. 6 to theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions and was sentenced to 14 months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Harris was the defense attorney.