ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: Oct. 14

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

>> Cody Brice Pilgrim, 44, had a charge of assault of a family or household member with a previous conviction dismissed Oct. 3 because he pleaded guilty to a class A misdemeanor assault charge. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Demesio Hernandez, 22, had a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon dismissed Oct. 4. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Kevin Acker was the defense attorney.

>> Alfonso Alvarado, 53, had a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon dismissed Oct. 7 because the complaining witness did not want to proceed. Judge Stacy Trotter presided. Don Fletcher was the defense attorney.

BURGLARY

>> Tiffany Leann Guerra, 28, was sentenced to six years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Oct. 4 on a charge of burglary of a habitation. Trotter approved the deal. Jason Leach was the defense attorney.

>> David Neal Lawhone, 47, pleaded guilty Oct. 4 to two counts of burglary of a vehicle with two or more previous convictions and a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 180 days in state jail. Lawhone was given credit for time served. Whalen approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the defense attorney.

CREDIT CARD ABUSE

>> James Snyder, 40, had a charge of credit card abuse from an elderly person dismissed Oct. 3 because the elements of the offense could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. Rush approved the deal. Glen Halsell was the defense attorney.

EVADING ARREST

>> Marcos Moreno, 20, had the rules of his probation amended Oct. 2 on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle. Moreno was sentenced to 5 years and six months probation. Trotter approved the deal. Josh Stephens was the defense attorney.

INDECENCY WITH CHILD

>> Luis Alberto Chavarria, 32, had a charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact dismissed Oct. 4 because the elements of the offense could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. Rush approved the deal. Chavez was the defense attorney.

INJURY TO CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED

>> Brandon Hernandez, 26, pleaded guilty Oct. 7 to recklessly causing bodily injury to a child, elderly or disabled person and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Roxane Blount was the defense attorney

MANUFACTURE/DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Tyrese Dionte Sears, 28, was sentenced to 45 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Sept. 30 on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams. Trotter approved the deal. Luke Garrett was the defense attorney.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Martin Roberto Dominguez, 34, was convicted guilty Oct. 2 for possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to four years probation. Rush approved the deal. Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Bryony Maria Hinojos, 40, had the rules of her probation amended Oct. 2 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams. Hinojos was sentenced to six years probation. Trotter approved the deal. Jason Schoel was the defense attorney.

>> Mathew Melendez, 21, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed Oct. 3 because the elements of the offense could not be met beyond a reasonable doubt. Rush approved the deal. Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Mercedes Adrianna Mireles, 22, had her probation revoked Oct. 4 on charges of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams; and possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to three years in state jail and 15 months in state jail, respectively, on those charges. Trotter approved the deal. Leach was the defense attorney.

>> Casandra Montemayor, 28, was sentenced to 13 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Oct. 4 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Trotter approved the deal. Bret Mansur was the defense attorney.

>> Adralai Janette Porras, 25, was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Oct. 4 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Trotter approved the deal. Leach was the defense attorney.

>> William Emmanuel Liles, 28, pleaded guilty Oct. 7 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 580 days in state jail. Liles was given credit for time served. Whalen approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the defense attorney.

ROBBERY

>> Martin Payen Fierro Jr., 18, pleaded guilty Oct. 2 to four counts of aggravated robbery and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Leach was the defense attorney.

SEXUAL ASSAULT OF CHILD

>> Patricio Garcia Cano, 46, had two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child dismissed Oct. 4 because a jury found him not guilty in a related case and at the current time, the remaining evidence is not likely to result in a subsequent conviction without the evidence used in the first case. Trotter presided. Acker was the defense attorney.

THEFT

>> Jerry Pena, 24, pleaded guilty Oct. 3 to a lesser included offense of theft from a person and was sentenced to 612 days in state jail. Pena was given credit for time served. He also had two counts of aggravated robbery and a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle dismissed as part of the deal. Whalen approved the deal. Justin Low and Carlos Rodriguez were the defense attorneys.

>> Caleb Michael Rodriguez, 20, was sentenced to 14 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Oct. 4 on a charge of theft of a firearm. Trotter approved the deal. Leach was the defense attorney.