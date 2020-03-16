ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: March 16

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

>> David Curtis McKay , 43, had a charge of assault by impeding breath or circulation (family violence) dismissed March 5 because he pleaded guilty to charges in another case in county court. Judge James Rush presided. Jeanne Morales was the defense attorney.

>> Jorge Hernandez Ramos , 40, had a charge of assault (bodily injury) of a family or household member with two or more previous convictions within 12 months dismissed March 5 because he pleaded guilty to charges in another case in county court. Rush presided. Justin Low was the defense attorney.

>> Shanestie Denise Rolle , 29, pleaded guilty March 5 to assault on a public servant and was sentenced to six years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Scott Layh was the defense attorney.

>> Vincent Gabriel Sanchez , 25, pleaded guilty March 5 to assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Bret Mansur was the defense attorney.

BURGLARY

>> Cole Richard Duren , 35, had his probation revoked Feb. 19 on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony and was sentenced to four years in prison. Judge John Smith approved the deal. Lawrence Barber Jr. was the defense attorney.

>> Mike Sam Wright , 30, pleaded guilty March 9 to burglary of a building and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Jason Leach was the defense attorney.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

>> Samuel Josue Lozano , 29, had his probation revoked Feb. 27 on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to two years in prison. Smith approved the deal. Daniel Sarabia Jr. was the defense attorney.

>> Armando Barrera Jr. , 44, was convicted guilty by a jury Feb. 28 for driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Sarabia was the defense attorney.

>> Victor Leyva Jr. , 36, pleaded guilty March 5 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to 10 years probation. Whalen approved the deal. Layh was the defense attorney.

>> Omar Garcia Soto , 43, pleaded guilty March 6 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Adrian Chavez was the defense attorney.

EVADING ARREST

>> Moses Dominguez Jr. , 21, was sentenced to two years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Feb. 13 on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle. Smith approved the deal. Michael McLeaish was the defense attorney.

>> Mark Anthony Vasquez , 25, was sentenced to four years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Feb. 28 on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle. Trotter approved the deal. Gary Garrison was the defense attorney.

>> Panika Sherika Evonta McFadden , 30, had the rules of her probation amended March 6 on a charge of evading arrest with a previous conviction and was sentenced to three years and six months probation. Rush approved the deal. Glen Halsell was the defense attorney.

INDECENCY WITH CHILD

>> Jose Padilla , 31, was sentenced to eight years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Feb. 26 on a charge of indecency with a child by sexual exposure. Trotter approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the defense attorney.

>> Christopher Rios , 33, was sentenced to eight years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Feb. 26 on a charge of indecency with a child. Trotter approved the deal. Sarabia was the defense attorney.

INJURY TO CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED

>> Ember Delise Lajuanie , 23, was sentenced to life in prison in an order adjudicating guilt March 4 on a charge of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause serious bodily or mental injury. Trotter approved the deal. Holmes was the defense attorney.

>> Hector Francisco Ramirez Tarango , 42, pleaded guilty March 5 to injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury and was sentenced to two years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Luis Chavez was the defense attorney.

INTOXICATED ASSAULT

>> Olegario Borunda Jr. , 31, had a charge of intoxicated assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury dismissed March 3. Trotter presided. Leach was the defense attorney.

INTOXICATION MANSLAUGHTER

>> Greg Young , 46, had his probation revoked Feb. 27 on a charge of intoxication manslaughter and was sentenced to five years in prison. Smith approved the deal. Don Fletcher was the defense attorney.

INVASIVE VISUAL RECORDING

>> Rodolfo Ortega Nunez , 35, pleaded guilty March 5 to invasive visual recording in a bathroom or dressing room and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Robert Garcia Sr. was the defense attorney.

OBTAIN CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH FRAUDULENT INTENT

>> Angelica Ibanez , 31, pleaded guilty March 5 to obtaining a controlled substance (prescription) with fraudulent intent and was sentenced to four years in prison. Trotter approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the defense attorney.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Samuel R. Lujan , 28, was sentenced to two years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Feb. 18 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams. Smith approved the deal. Israel Parra was the defense attorney.

>> Ashley Ann Stafford , 28, was sentenced to four years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Feb. 24 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 400 grams. Trotter approved the deal. Feliz Abalos was the defense attorney.

>> Tiffany Garcia Lara , 37, was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Feb. 26 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Trotter approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Sheldon Thomas Driggars , 30, had his probation revoked Feb. 27 on a charge of attempted possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Trotter approved the deal. Steve Ashley was the defense attorney.

>> Ray David Bermudez , 38, was convicted guilty by court confinement March 3 for possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to four years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Adrian Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Patricia Stroud , 48, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, dismissed March 3 due to prosecutorial discretion. Trotter presided. Adrian Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Willie Ray Myles , 59, pleaded guilty March 4 to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 10 months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. John Shrode was the defense attorney.

>> Oscar O’Brien , 47, pleaded guilty March 4 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation. Whalen approved the deal. Shrode was the defense attorney.

>> Alexis Cardona , 20, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed March 5 due to insufficient evidence. Rush presided. Sarabia was the defense attorney.

>> Juan Carlos Compean , 25, pleaded guilty March 5 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to nine months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the defense attorney.

>> Robert Kelton Graham , 41, pleaded guilty March 5 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Layh was the defense attorney.

>> Ulysses Ortega Gutierrez , 21, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed March 5 because he pleaded guilty to charges in another case in county court. Rush presided. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Daniel Hermosillo Ortiz , 24, pleaded guilty March 5 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to nine months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Chastain was the defense attorney.

>> Tatum Scott Taylor , 32, pleaded guilty March 6 to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Dylan Chad Simmons , 27, pleaded guilty March 9 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Matthew Pospisil was the defense attorney.

ROBBERY

>> Omar Abel Cordova , 20, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Feb. 27 on a charge of robbery. Trotter approved the deal. McLeaish was the defense attorney.

>> Jose Husai Aguilar , 20, pleaded guilty March 5 to two counts of aggravated robbery and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Luis Chavez was the defense attorney.

SEXUAL ASSAULT OF CHILD

>> Saul Salinas , 23, pleaded guilty March 5 to sexual assault of a child and was sentenced to eight years probation and deferred adjudication. Salinas also had two additional counts of sexual assault of a child dismissed. Whalen approved the deal. Leach was the defense attorney.

>> Jarayveon Shamar White , 19, pleaded guilty March 5 to aggravated sexual assault of a child and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. White also had an additional charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child dismissed. Whalen approved the deal. Layh was the defense attorney.

SEX OFFENDER DUTY TO REGISTER

>> John Roy Steadmon , 63, had a charge of failure to comply with sex offender duty to register annually for life dismissed March 5 because the defendant is deceased. Smith presided. Thomas Morgan was the defense attorney.

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

>> Elsa Varela Becerra , 48, pleaded guilty March 9 to tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and was sentenced to six years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Garrison was the defense attorney.

TAMPERING WITH GOVERNMENT RECORD

>> Pablo Reyes Jr. , 48, had a charge of tampering with a governmental record dismissed March 5 because he pleaded guilty to charges in another case in county court. Rush presided. Sarabia was the defense attorney.

THEFT

>> Damien Manuel Tarin , 25, was sentenced to 10 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Feb. 27 on a charge of theft of a firearm. Smith approved the deal. Matt Thomas was the defense attorney.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

>> Alexander Marshall , 30, was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Feb. 20 on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle. Smith approved the deal. John Bickham was the defense attorney.

>> Alexis Genevieve Sanchez , 35, pleaded guilty March 5 to unauthorized use of a vehicle and was sentenced to 180 days in state jail. Sanchez was given credit for time served. Whalen approved the deal. Layh was the defense attorney.

>> Jesus Olivas , 17, pleaded guilty March 9 to unauthorized use of a vehicle and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Olivas also had a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle dismissed as part of the deal. Trotter approved the deal. Abalos was the defense attorney