ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: March 23

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ABANDONING/ENDANGERING CHILD

>> Jose Louis Alday , 48, pleaded guilty March 11 to abandoning and endangering a child with criminal negligence and was sentenced to three years probation. Whalen approved the deal. Jason Leach was the defense attorney.

ASSAULT

>> Bryson Williams , 22, had a charge of assault by impeding breath or circulation (family violence) dismissed March 11 because he pleaded guilty to charges in county court. Rush presided. Justin Low was the defense attorney.

>> Abel C. Carrasco , 49, had a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon dismissed March 12 because the victim did not wish to go forward with the charges. Smith presided. Robert Garcia was the defense attorney.

EVADING ARREST

>> Isaac Rene Huerta , 18, had a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle dismissed March 11 because he pleaded guilty to charges in county court. Rush presided. Israel Guardiola was the defense attorney.

>> Josue Angel Muniz , 41, had charges of evading arrest with a vehicle and bail jumping and failure to appear dismissed March 11 because he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor evading charge. Rush approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the defense attorney.

>> Jorge Luis Vargas , 27, had a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle dismissed March 12 because he pleaded guilty to charges in county court. Rush presided. Jeff Rago was the defense attorney.

FORGERY

>> Stacey Michelle Richardson , 47, was convicted guilty by court confinement March 11 for forgery and forgery of a financial instrument and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail. Rush approved the deal. Bret Mansur was the defense attorney.

FRAUDULENT USE/POSSESSION OF IDENTIFYING INFORMATION

>> Zaida Isabel Valenzuela , 31, had a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information dismissed March 12. Trotter presided. Christina Jimenez was the defense attorney.

ILLEGAL DUMPING

>> Dagoverto Garza Camacho , 54, had a charge of illegal dumping dismissed March 17 because the investigating agency was not properly documenting and investigating the case. Whalen presided. The defense attorney was not listed.

>> Ricardo None Cantu , 44, had three counts of illegal dumping, 1,000 pounds or more or volume of 200 cubic feet or more, dismissed March 17 because the investigating agency was not properly documenting and investigating the cases. Rush presided. Violet White was the defense attorney.

INJURY TO CHILD

>> Klarissa Ramirez , 21, pleaded guilty March 13 to injury to a child and was sentenced to 40 years in prison. Ramirez also had charges of capital murder and injury to a child by omission dismissed as part of the deal. Whalen presided. Jeff Sheets and Chris Fostel were the defense attorneys.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Jesse Baine Carrasco , 34, was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt March 5 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Trotter approved the deal. Michael McLeaish was the defense attorney.

>> Juan Manuel Mendoza , 34, was sentenced to five years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt March 5 on charges of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams; and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair. Trotter approved the deal. Leach was the defense attorney.

>> Cristian Efren Muniz , 25, was sentenced to 14 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt March 5 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than 20 abuse units. Whalen presided. Carlos Rodriguez was the defense attorney.

>> Jesus Alberto Collazo , 25, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 24 months in state jail, respectively, in an order adjudicating guilt March 9 on charges of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), 50 pounds or less but more than five pounds; attempted possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams; and possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Trotter approved the deal. Alvaro Martinez Jr. was the defense attorney.

>> Rick Mesa Dominguez , 34, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed March 11 because there was no probable cause to support the traffic stop and arrest. Rush presided. McLeaish was the defense attorney.

>> Brendon Kyle Groom , 29, pleaded guilty March 11 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram; and forgery of a financial instrument and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen and Trotter approved the deal. John Shrode was the defense attorney.

>> Daniel Garcia Marquez , 35, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed March 11 because there was no probable cause to support the traffic stop and arrest. Rush presided. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> David Lane McGill , 37, pleaded guilty March 11 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to nine months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Shrode was the defense attorney.

>> Kiya Kiara Pierce , 30, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, dismissed March 11 because she is in federal custody until 2024. Rush presided. The defense attorney was not listed.

>> Thomas Lee Taylor , 22, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, dismissed March 11 because he pleaded guilty to a class A misdemeanor for possession of a dangerous drug in another case. Rush presided. Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Eddie Jerome Rogers , 45, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, dismissed March 12 because he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor. Rush presided. Jason Schoel was the defense attorney.

>> David Randall Siplinger , 57, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), less than one gram, dismissed March 12 because the arresting agency requested dismissal. Rush presided. Kory Robinson was the defense attorney.

>> Douglas Gregory Stone , 53, pleaded guilty March 12 to possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to three years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Roxane Blount was the defense attorney.

>> Christopher Michael Sumaya , 38, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed March 12 because the case was mistakenly indicted. Smith presided. McLeaish was the defense attorney.

>> Timothy Bomkamp , 54, pleaded guilty March 13 to possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to 10 years probation. Trotter approved the deal. Laura Carpenter was the defense attorney.

>> Johnny D. Cochran , 49, pleaded guilty March 13 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Rush approved the deal. Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Jesse Manuel Vasquez , 34, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed March 13 because the defendant is deceased. Smith presided. The defense attorney was not listed.

>> Gerardo Loya , 20, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, dismissed March 17 because the evidence is suppressible or has been suppressed. Whalen presided. Brent Morgan was the defense attorney.

>> Rodrigo Najera Loya , 25, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, dismissed March 17 because the evidence is suppressible or has been suppressed. Whalen presided. Stephen Spurgin was the defense attorney.

SEX OFFENDER DUTY TO REGISTER

>> Michael Navarro , 28, had a charge of failure to comply with sex offender duty to register annually for 10 years dismissed March 10 because the elements of the case could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. Whalen presided. Garcia was the defense attorney.

SEXUAL ASSAULT OF CHILD

>> Johnna K. Fry , 40, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt March 11 on a charge of sexual assault of a child. Rush approved the deal. Leach was the defense attorney.

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

>> Michael Jerome Conner II , 26, had charges of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed March 11 because he was prosecuted in federal court for the same offense. Rush presided. Schoel was the defense attorney.

TAMPER WITH GOVERNMENT RECORD

>> Jorge Luis Ortiz Dominguez , 20, pleaded guilty March 16 to tampering with a government record (insurance document) and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Smith approved the deal. Rodriguez was the defense attorney.

THEFT

>> Jamie Lynn Burns , 46, had a charge of theft of material (aluminum), less than $20,000, dismissed March 12 because new evidence had come to light from the victim that the materials stolen were not aluminum or any of the materials required by statute. Also, the dollar value of the goods was well below the monetary threshold required for a felony. Trotter presided. Don Fletcher was the defense attorney.

>> Asa Dwayne Dagley , 52, had a charge of theft of material (aluminum/bronze/copper/brass), less than $20,000, dismissed March 12 because new evidence had come to light from the victim that the materials stolen were not aluminum or any of the materials required by statute. Also, the dollar value of the goods was well below the monetary threshold required for a felony. Trotter presided. Fostel was the defense attorney.

UNAUTHORIZED DISCHARGE

>> Robert Axelrod , 71, had a charge of intentionally or knowingly discharging a waste into or adjacent to water in the state that it could cause serious bodily injury or death dismissed March 16 due to insufficient evidence. Smith presided. The defense attorney was not listed.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

>> Leonel Rodriguez III , 20, had a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle dismissed March 16 because a lack of cooperation from the victim made the case impossible to prove beyond a reasonable doubt. Smith presided. White was the defense attorney.