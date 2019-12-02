ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: Dec 2

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

Robert Jermaine Lopez, 35, pleaded guilty Nov. 20 to two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and was sentenced to seven years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the defense attorney.

Scott Alan Steward, 39, pleaded guilty Nov. 20 to assault by impeding breath or circulation (family violence) and was sentenced to five years probation. Judge John Smith approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

Sondra Madewell, 53, pleaded guilty Nov. 21 to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence) and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the defense attorney.

Scott Alan Steward, 39, had a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence) dismissed Nov. 22 because he pleaded guilty to charges in another case. Smith presided. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

BURGLARY

Chrystal Lynn Garcia, 39, was sentenced to eight years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Nov. 18 on a charge of burglary of a habitation. Judge Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Bret Mansur was the defense attorney.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Dillon Randal Davis, 27, had a charge of criminal mischief, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, dismissed Nov. 22. Whalen presided. Adrian Chavez and Tony Chavez were the defense attorneys.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Daniel Jay Morrell, 57, pleaded guilty Nov. 20 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to six years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Michael McLeaish was the defense attorney.

Joe Alexander Montoya, 43, pleaded guilty Nov. 22 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Gary Garrison was the defense attorney.

EVADING ARREST

Matthew William Bale, 34, pleaded guilty Nov. 20 to evading arrest with a previous conviction and was sentenced to nine months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the defense attorney.

Robert Jermaine Lopez, 35, had charges of evading arrest with a vehicle and recklessly abandoning or endangering a child dismissed Nov. 20 because he pleaded guilty to charges in another case. Whalen presided. Acker was the defense attorney.

Kevin Aldair Hernandez, 18, pleaded guilty Nov. 21 to evading arrest with a vehicle and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Holmes was the defense attorney.

Ronald Fulton McKay, 69, pleaded guilty Nov. 21 to evading arrest with a vehicle and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. John Shrode was the defense attorney.

FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH REGISTRATION

Michael Williams, 61, pleaded guilty Nov. 20 to failure to comply with registration requirements and was sentenced to five years probation. Smith approved the deal. Glen Halsell was the defense attorney.

FORGERY

Carlos Manuel Rocha, 27, was sentenced to 14 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Oct. 28 on a charge of forgery. Whalen approved the deal. Matt Thomas was the defense attorney.

Allen Michael Allingham, 23, pleaded guilty Nov. 22 to forgery of an item issued by the government (instrument/money/securities) and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Roxane Blount was the defense attorney.

Mayte Nohemi Gonzalez, 26, had a charge of forgery dismissed Nov. 22 because she is currently in federal custody on other charges. Whalen presided. The defense attorney was not listed.

INJURY TO CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED

Marissa Kay Greer, 28, pleaded guilty Nov. 20 to injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Jason Leach was the defense attorney.

INTOXICATION ASSAULT

Nancy Gonzalez Rascon, 49, pleaded guilty Nov. 22 to intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury and was sentenced to five years probation. Smith approved the deal. Robert Garcia was the defense attorney.

MANUFACTURE/DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Stephanie Marissa Lerma, 28, pleaded guilty Nov. 22 to manufacture or delivery of controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to eight years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Don Fletcher was the defense attorney.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Leah Suchla, 23, was sentenced to 20 months in state jail and seven years in prison, respectively, in an order adjudicating guilt Nov. 8 on charges of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram; and bail jumping and failure to appear. Rush approved the deal. LaTawn White was the defense attorney.

Kevin Gene Klutts, 55, was sentenced to 13 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Nov. 15 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Trotter approved the deal. Leach was the defense attorney.

Ruben Botello Cuellar, 33, pleaded guilty Nov. 20 to possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to five years probation. Cuellar also had a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle dismissed as part of the deal. Whalen and Trotter approved the deal. Mansur was the defense attorney.

Armando Meza Duran, 46, pleaded guilty Nov. 20 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Acker was the defense attorney.

Victor Jerome Morgan, 28, pleaded guilty Nov. 20 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Mansur was the defense attorney.

Victor Emmanuel Fernandez, 32, pleaded guilty Nov. 21 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Rodolfo Morales III was the defense attorney.

George Rodriguez Garcia, 58, pleaded guilty Nov. 21 to possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to seven years in prison. Garcia also had a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle dismissed as part of the deal. Smith approved the deal. Shrode was the defense attorney.

Jeran Tim Loschiavo, 26, pleaded guilty Nov. 21 to possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to two years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

Francisco Alvarez, 23, pleaded guilty Nov. 22 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Luis Chavez was the defense attorney.

Johnathan Cabrera, 21, pleaded guilty Nov. 22 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

Danny Carrasco, 38, pleaded guilty Nov. 22 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. David Zavoda was the defense attorney.

Isiah Cobarrubio, 28, pleaded guilty Nov. 22 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to three years probation. Rush approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

Jesus Armando Espinoza, 29, pleaded guilty Nov. 22 to possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to three years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Garcia was the defense attorney.

Grant William Knox, 23, pleaded guilty Nov. 22 to possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Matthew Pospisil was the defense attorney.

Jeffrey Merkel, 48, pleaded guilty Nov. 22 to possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Tommy Hull was the defense attorney.

Caleb Joel Vizcaino Pena, 25, pleaded guilty Nov. 22 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Hull was the defense attorney.

AJ Price, 49, pleaded guilty Nov. 22 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Smith approved the deal. Shrode was the defense attorney.

ROBBERY

David Urias Suchil, 44, pleaded guilty Nov. 21 to robbery and evading arrest with a previous conviction and was sentenced to five years in prison and 18 months in state jail, respectively, on those charges. Suchil also had a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions dismissed as part of the deal. Whalen approved the deal. Shrode was the defense attorney.

SEXUAL ASSAULT OF CHILD

Amanda James, 36, was convicted guilty by a jury Nov. 20 and Nov. 21 for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and was sentenced to 45 years in prison. James also had two counts of endangering a child dismissed. Rush approved the deal. Justin Low was the defense attorney.

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

Isaac Diaz Perez, 31, pleaded guilty Nov. 21 to tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Acker was the defense attorney.

Christina Herrington, 39, pleaded guilty Nov. 21 to tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Holmes was the defense attorney.

THEFT

Shawn Ray Blount, 48, pleaded guilty Nov. 20 to enhanced theft of a victim age 65 or over and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Blount also had another charge of theft dismissed as part of the deal. Smith approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

Jean Deleon, 48, pleaded guilty Nov. 20 to theft and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Fletcher was the defense attorney.

Brandon Mendoza, 31, pleaded guilty Nov. 20 to theft of property, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Blount was the defense attorney.

Salomon Ramirez Galindo Jr., 44, pleaded guilty Nov. 21 to theft and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Shrode was the defense attorney.

Damien Manuel Tarin, 25, pleaded guilty Nov. 21 to theft of a firearm and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Tarin also had a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon dismissed as part of the deal. Smith approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM

Cory Lane Morris, 39, had a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon dismissed Nov. 20. Rush presided. Adrian Chavez was the defense attorney.

John Eric Saenz, 29, pleaded guilty Nov. 20 to two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle and was sentenced to five years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. McLeaish was the defense attorney.

Caleb Danaris Givens, 26, pleaded guilty Nov. 21 to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and was sentenced to five years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Shrode was the defense attorney.