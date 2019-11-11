ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: Nov. 11

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

>> Brian Ali Deanda, 22, was sentenced to three years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Oct. 4 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Richard Abalos was the defense attorney.

>> Hector Mendoza Garcia, 31, was sentenced to six years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Oct. 28 on a charge of assault by impeding breath (family violence). Judge Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Jason Leach was the defense attorney.

CREDIT/DEBIT CARD ABUSE

>> Jorge Rodriguez Diaz, 34, had a charge of credit card or debit card abuse dismissed Oct. 31 because the victim refused to cooperate. Rush presided. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Eddie Lee Massingill, 54, pleaded guilty Nov. 1 to credit card abuse and was sentenced to 14 months in state jail. Massingill also had two counts of bail jumping and failure to appear dismissed. Rush approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the defense attorney.

DEADLY WEAPON IN PENAL INSTITUTION

>> Steven Flores Garcia, 48, was acquitted by a jury Oct. 31 on a charge of deadly weapon in a penal institution. Rush presided. Mike Holmes was the defense attorney.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

>> Margarito Dehoyos, 67, had a charge of driving while intoxicated, subsequent offense, dismissed Oct. 29 because he pleaded guilty to charges in a misdemeanor case. Judge John Smith presided. Spencer Dobbs was the defense attorney.

EVADING ARREST

>> Michael James Sheridan, 36, was sentenced to two years in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Oct. 4 on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Trotter approved the deal. Holmes was the defense attorney.

INDECENCY WITH CHILD

>> Samuel Flotte Samaniego, 45, had his probation revoked Oct. 21 on a charge of indecency with a child and was sentenced to five years in prison. Trotter approved the deal. LaTawn White was the defense attorney.

INJURY TO ELDERLY

>> Victoria Faith'Cain Levario, 26, pleaded guilty Nov. 1 to injury to an elderly person and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Luis Chavez was the defense attorney.

MANUFACTURE/DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Derek Hector Casas, 41, pleaded guilty Nov. 1 to manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Casas also had a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair dismissed as part of the deal. Rush approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

MURDER

>> Joseph Benjamin Madden II, 27, was convicted guilty by a jury Oct. 25 for murder and was sentenced to 60 years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Michael McLeaish was the defense attorney.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Salvador Bernard Holguin Jr., 49, was sentenced to 13 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Oct. 21 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Trotter approved the deal. Chris Fostel was the defense attorney.

>> Samuel Moreno, 21, pleaded guilty Oct. 29 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Bret Mansur was the defense attorney.

>> Savanah Lavonn Wilson, 23, pleaded guilty Oct. 29 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Gary Garrison was the defense attorney.

>> Keila Dion Wright, 56, pleaded guilty Oct. 29 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Leach was the defense attorney.

>> James Anthony Torrence, 54, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, dismissed Oct. 31 because the co-defendant in the case took responsibility for the drugs. Rush presided. Matt Thomas was the defense attorney.

>> Christian Angel Ayala, 26, pleaded guilty Nov. 1 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Joseph Albert Currier, 45, had the rules of his probation amended Nov. 1 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to seven years probation. Trotter approved the deal. Leach was the defense attorney.

>> Brandon Shane Wooten, 28, pleaded guilty Nov. 1 to possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), five pounds or less but more than four ounces, and was sentenced to 14 months in state jail. Wooten also had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed as part of the deal. Trotter approved the deal. Thomas was the defense attorney.

PROHIBITED WEAPON

>> Dalton Carter, 21, had a charge of prohibited weapon dismissed Oct. 31. Rush presided. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

SECURE EXECUTION OF DOCUMENT BY DECEPTION

>> Hector Naverette Dominguez, 78, had a charge of securing the execution of a document by deception dismissed Oct. 31 because the defendant is deceased. Rush presided. The defense attorney was not listed.

SEXUAL ASSAULT OF CHILD

>> Marcus Ivan Harper, 30, was convicted guilty by a jury Oct. 31 for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of sexual assault of a child and was sentenced to life in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Laura Carpenter and White were the defense attorneys.

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

>> Louis Ernest Alvarado, 46, pleaded guilty Nov. 1 to tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.