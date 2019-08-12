ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS August 12, 2019

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ABANDON/ENDANGER CHILD

>> Matthew Pritchard, 28, pleaded guilty Aug. 6 to abandoning or endangering a child with intent to return and was sentenced to six months in state jail. Judge John Smith approved the deal. Adrian Chavez was the defense attorney.

ASSAULT

>> Glenn Eugene Diamond, 45, pleaded guilty July 31 to assault on a public servant and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Chris Fostel was the defense attorney.

>> Guy Dominique Kenimer, 33, pleaded guilty Aug. 1 to assault by impeding breathing (family violence) and was sentenced to three years in prison. Smith approved the deal. Bret Mansur was the defense attorney.

>> Joseph Mora, 21, pleaded guilty Aug. 2 to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Don Fletcher was the defense attorney.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

>> Fernando Guadalupe Morales, 37, pleaded guilty Aug. 2 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to four years in prison. Trotter approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

EVADING ARREST

>> George Buford Scott, 47, pleaded guilty Aug. 2 to evading arrest with a vehicle and was sentenced to four years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Fletcher was the defense attorney.

>> Jordan Ortiz Clark, 31, pleaded guilty Aug. 5 to evading arrest with a previous conviction and was sentenced to eight months in state jail. Smith approved the deal. B.J. Brown was the defense attorney.

>> Marlin Eddings, 43, pleaded guilty Aug. 5 to evading arrest with a vehicle and was sentenced to four years in prison. Smith approved the deal. Jason Schoel was the defense attorney.

>> Chrystal Rene Marquez, 35, pleaded guilty Aug. 5 to evading arrest with a vehicle and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the defense attorney.

INDECENCY WITH CHILD

>> Daeshun Montray Bars, 19, was sentenced to six years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt July 29 on a charge of indecency with a child by exposure. Rush approved the deal. J. Roxane Blount was the defense attorney.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Steve Hernandez, 34, pleaded guilty Aug. 1 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to eight months in state jail. Smith approved the deal. John Bickham was the defense attorney.

>> Jon Adam Zuniga, 29, pleaded guilty Aug. 1 to possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years in prison. Smith approved the deal. Jerry Caddel was the defense attorney.

>> Adan Huerta, 36, pleaded guilty Aug. 2 to possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to seven years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the defense attorney.

>> Tony Christopher Kerr, 46, pleaded guilty Aug. 2 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 14 months in state jail. Rush approved the deal. Schoel was the defense attorney.

>> Brandon Covey Moon, 25, pleaded guilty Aug. 2 to possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years in prison. Moon also had a charge of bail jumping and failure to appear dismissed as part of the deal. Rush approved the deal. Carlos Rodriguez was the defense attorney.

>> James Lee Moore, 25, had a charge of possession of a controlled, less than one gram, dismissed Aug. 2. Trotter presided. Justin Low was the defense attorney.

>> Weston Garrett Nock, 24, pleaded guilty Aug. 2 to possession of a controlled substance, 400 grams or more, and was sentenced to five years probation. Rush approved the deal. Brown was the defense attorney.

>> Kristopher Brito Garcia, 31, pleaded guilty Aug. 6 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to eight months in state jail. Trotter approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Wade Orville Hieb, 55, pleaded guilty Aug. 6 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to nine months in state jail. Smith approved the deal. Gary Garrison was the defense attorney.

>> Raul G. Rodriguez, 41, pleaded guilty Aug. 6 to possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Smith approved the deal. Adrian Chavez was the defense attorney.

THEFT

>> Michael David Brandt, 40, had his probation revoked July 31 on a charge of theft of material (copper) and was sentenced to 20 months in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the defense attorney.

>> Christian Alberto Blanco, 23, pleaded guilty Aug. 2 to theft of a firearm and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. John Shrode was the defense attorney.

>> Marsha Vier, 39, pleaded guilty Aug. 2 to theft of property, $200,000, or more, and was sentenced to 10 years probation. Rush approved the deal. Michael McLeaish was the defense attorney.

VIOLATION OF BOND CONDITION/PROTECTIVE ORDER

>> Martin Barrera, 52, pleaded guilty Aug. 6 to violation of a bond condition or protective order and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Smith approved the deal. Brown was the defense attorney.