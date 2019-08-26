ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS August 26, 2019

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ABANDON/ENDANGER CHILD

>> Monica Yvette Ochoa, 30, pleaded guilty Aug. 19 to abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Robert Garcia was the defense attorney.

ASSAULT

>> Sarah Beth Blea, 44, pleaded guilty Aug. 15 to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Jesse Zuniga Reyna, 27, pleaded guilty Aug. 15 to aggravated assault against a public servant and evading arrest with a vehicle and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Michael McLeaish was the defense attorney.

>> Edward Mitchell, 19, had a charge of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation (family violence) dismissed Aug. 19 because he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in county court. Rush presided. Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Jacob Wiggins, 26, pleaded guilty Aug. 20 to assault on a public servant and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Smith approved the deal. Aaron Eckman was the defense attorney.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

>> Francisco Carrillo Jr., 56, pleaded guilty Aug. 16 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to three years in prison. Trotter approved the deal. Chavez was the defense attorney.

EVADING ARREST

>> Ricaul Orozco Baeza, 39, pleaded guilty Aug. 16 to evading arrest with a vehicle; failure to stop and render aid; and possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to five years in prison. Baeza also had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed. Trotter approved the deal. Justin Low was the defense attorney.

>> Issac Elijah Florez, 18, pleaded guilty Aug. 16 to evading arrest with a vehicle and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Bret Mansur was the defense attorney.

>> Randy Hernandez Lopez, 46, pleaded guilty Aug. 16 to evading arrest with a vehicle and was sentenced to four years in prison. Trotter approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the defense attorney.

FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH REGISTRATION

>> Manuel R. Rivas, 53, had a charge of failure to comply with registration requirements dismissed Aug. 16 because the investigation was insufficient to prove elements of the case beyond a reasonable doubt. Trotter approved the deal. Matt Thomas was the defense attorney.

FORGERY

>> Sophia S. Garza, 44, pleaded guilty Aug. 15 to forgery and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Garcia was the defense attorney.

INTOXICATION ASSAULT

>> Aarhon Gavaldon Marquez, 23, pleaded guilty Aug. 15 to intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury and was sentenced to 10 years probation. Smith approved the deal. Chastain was the defense attorney.

MANUFACTURE/DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Yesenia Mia Leyva, 30, was sentenced to four years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt July 30 on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams. Smith approved the deal. Chris Fostel was the defense attorney.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Ricardo Rodriguez Renteria, 21, was sentenced to four years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt July 30 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams. Smith approved the deal. John Shrode was the defense attorney.

>> Jerry Lee Arnold, 49, pleaded guilty Aug. 15 to possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to five years in prison. Smith approved the deal. Gary Garrison was the defense attorney.

>> Zenaida Galaviz, 37, pleaded guilty Aug. 15 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Mansur was the defense attorney.

>> Gregory Nathaniel Jackson, 33, pleaded guilty Aug. 15 to possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 400 grams, and was sentenced to two years in prison. Trotter approved the deal. Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Linda Kay Mayhar, 54, pleaded guilty Aug. 15 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Michael Ray Gonzales, 31, pleaded guilty Aug. 16 to possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to five years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Laura Carpenter was the defense attorney.

>> Michael Jacob Roever, 32, pleaded guilty Aug. 16 to possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to two years in prison. Trotter approved the deal. Low was the defense attorney.

>> Billy Jeremy Williams, 32, pleaded guilty Aug. 16 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 180 days in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Chastain was the defense attorney.

>> Lauren Nicole Stevens, 33, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, dismissed Aug. 19. Whalen presided. Fostel was the defense attorney.

>> Dustin Eugene Ratliff, 34, pleaded guilty Aug. 20 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Trotter approved the deal. Jason Leach was the defense attorney.

ROBBERY

>> Anthony Edward Lujan, 25, pleaded guilty Aug. 15 to robbery and was sentenced to seven years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Mansur was the defense attorney.

>> Justin Zocher, 20, pleaded guilty Aug. 15 to robbery and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Chavez was the defense attorney.

THEFT

>> Leigh Andra Garcia, 27, was sentenced to six months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt July 30 on a charge of theft, less than $1,500, with two or more prior theft convictions. Smith approved the deal. Daniel Sarabia Jr. was the defense attorney.

>> Genaro S. Carranza, 33, pleaded guilty Aug. 15 to theft of property, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000; and theft of material (aluminum/bronze/copper/brass), less than $20,000, and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail. Carranza also had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, dismissed as part of the deal. Trotter and Rush approved the deal. Jerry Caddel was the defense attorney.

>> Alia Iruviere, 42, pleaded guilty Aug. 15 to theft and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Smith approved the deal. Chastain was the defense attorney.

>> Eduardo Caballero, 44, pleaded guilty Aug. 16 to theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Rush approved the deal. Shrode was the defense attorney.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

>> Arthur Lozano, 18, pleaded guilty Aug. 15 to unauthorized use of a vehicle and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Rush approved the deal. Chavez was the defense attorney.