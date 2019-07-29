ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS July 29, 2019

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.
ABANDON/ENDANGER CHILD
- Beverly Patricia Heredia, 45, was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt June 18 on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child under circumstances that would place the child in imminent danger of bodily injury. Judge John Smith approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the defense attorney.
- Jose Alfredo Heredia Jr., 42, was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt June 18 on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence. Smith approved the deal. Brodney Moses was the defense attorney.
- Laurie Deann Ocon, 31, was sentenced to 15 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt July 1 on a charge of endangering a child with criminal negligence. Smith approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.
ASSAULT
- Ruben Alexander Sanchez, 21, was sentenced to five years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt June 18 on a charge of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation. Smith approved the deal. Justin Low was the defense attorney.
- David W. Smith Jr., 47, was sentenced to six years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt June 19 on a charge of assault (family violence). Judge Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.
BURGLARY
Lorenzo Antonio Perez Carrillo, 34, pleaded guilty July 22 to burglary of a habitation and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Smith approved the deal. Adrian Chavez was the defense attorney.
FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH REGISTRATION
Jose Lorenzo Flotte-Galindo, 26, had a charge of failure to comply with registration requirements dismissed July 19 due to insufficient evidence. Smith presided. Jason Leach was the defense attorney.
FORGERY
- Victoria Hartsfield, 34, was sentenced to two years in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt July 15 on charges of forgery and possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Judge James Rush and Judge Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Don Fletcher was the defense attorney.
- Luis Lopez Paiz, 51, pleaded guilty July 22 to forgery of an item issued by the government (instrument/money/securities) and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Paiz also had a charge of tampering with a government record (insurance document) dismissed as part of the deal. Smith approved the deal. Israel Guardiola was the defense attorney.
OBSTRUCTION/RETALIATION
Manuel Hernandez, 29, was sentenced to five years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt July 9 on charges of obstruction or retaliation and accident involving serious bodily injury. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Jerry Caddel was the defense attorney.
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- Karen Canava Cortez, 41, was sentenced to eight months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt July 9 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Smith approved the deal. B.J. Brown was the defense attorney.
- Jordan Michelle Bolden, 23, was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt July 10 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Whalen approved the deal. Lawrence Barber Jr. was the defense attorney.
- Brandon Lee Juarez, 20, pleaded guilty July 11 to possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to three years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.
- Adrian Nunez Pena, 34, was sentenced to five years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt July 12 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams. Rush approved the deal. Chastain was the defense attorney.
- Rebekah Ann Navarrette, 33, was sentenced to 10 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt July 16 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Rush approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the defense attorney.
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7714 for the main newsroom line.