ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: Feb 10

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.
ABANDON/ENDANGER CHILD
- Angelica Lynn Pacheco, 29, had the rules of her probation amended Jan. 29 on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child with intent to return and was sentenced to three years probation. Judge Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Bret Mansur was the defense attorney.
ASSAULT
- Mario V. Calanche, 20, had the rules of his probation amended Jan. 10 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence). Calanche was sentenced to five years probation. Trotter approved the deal. John Shrode was the defense attorney.
- Esau Estrada, 40, pleaded guilty Jan. 30 to assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Carlos Rodriguez was the defense attorney.
- Bianca Janelle Flores, 27, pleaded guilty Jan. 30 to two counts of attempting to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Scott Layh was the defense attorney.
- Clinton Dale McCorkle, 36, had a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury (family violence) dismissed Jan. 30. Trotter presided. Abner Burnett was the defense attorney.
BURGLARY
- Brittany Massey, 22, pleaded guilty Jan. 30 to six counts of burglary of a building and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.
- Jacob Candia Garcia, 30, pleaded guilty Jan. 31 to burglary of a building and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail. Garcia also had two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, dismissed as part of the deal. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Jason Schoel was the defense attorney.
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
- Terry Jay Burleson, 58, had a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, dismissed Jan. 28. Rush presided. Matt Thomas was the defense attorney.
- Pedro Escobedo Reyes, 37, pleaded guilty Jan. 31 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to five years probation. Rush approved the deal. Bob Garcia was the defense attorney.
- Heriberto Gonzalez-Hinojos, 34, pleaded guilty Feb. 4 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Trotter approved the deal. Thomas was the defense attorney.
EVADING ARREST
- Raul Gaspar Garcia Granados, 23, was sentenced to three years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Jan. 8 on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle. Whalen approved the deal. Rodriguez was the defense attorney.
- Holly Ann McElveen, 40, pleaded guilty Jan. 30 to evading arrest with a vehicle, theft of property and fraudulent use of identifying information and was sentenced to three years in prison, 20 months in state jail and 12 months in state jail, respectively, on those charges. Whalen approved the deal. Gary Garrison was the defense attorney.
FAILURE TO APPEAR
- Antonio Jesus Hernandez, 45, pleaded guilty Jan. 31 to bail jumping and failure to appear and was sentenced to five years in prison. Hernandez also had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, dismissed as part of the deal. Rush approved the deal. Chavez was the defense attorney.
INTOXICATION ASSAULT
- Daniel Lopez Jr., 22, pleaded guilty Jan. 29 to intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury and was sentenced to 10 years probation. Whalen approved the deal. Shrode was the defense attorney.
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- Simon Warren Soliz, 27, was sentenced to six years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Jan. 3 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams. Rush approved the deal. Shrode was the defense attorney.
- Quinn Bry Latiolais, 18, was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Jan. 24 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Whalen approved the deal. Shrode was the defense attorney.
- Ramon Levario, 34, was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Jan. 24 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Whalen approved the deal. Mansur was the defense attorney.
- Steven Boyd Smith, 38, was sentenced to 14 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Jan. 27 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Whalen approved the deal. Rodriguez was the defense attorney.
- Jose Javier Ceniceros, 22, pleaded guilty Jan. 29 to possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Robert Garcia and Israel Parra were the defense attorneys.
- Jason Garcia Ley, 19, pleaded guilty Jan. 31 to possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Chavez was the defense attorney.
- Christian Martinez, 27, pleaded guilty Jan. 31 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Jerome White was the defense attorney.
- Joshua Salgado Navarrette, 36, pleaded guilty Jan. 31 to possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Shrode was the defense attorney.
- Salma Rodriguez, 22, pleaded guilty Jan. 31 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Roxane Blount was the defense attorney.
- Enoc Rubio, 36, pleaded guilty Jan. 31 to possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Richard Alvarado was the defense attorney.
- Amber Sherri Shank, 35, pleaded guilty Jan. 31 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the defense attorney.
- Courtney Renee Thompson, 27, pleaded guilty Jan. 31 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Blount was the defense attorney.
- Lorena Janeth Torres, 25, pleaded guilty Jan. 31 to possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Chavez was the defense attorney.
- Elishia O’Neal Tubbs, 40, had charges of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 400 grams; possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams; and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon dismissed Jan. 31 pursuant to a plea and sentence to 20 years in prison for a possession of a controlled substance case out of Eastland County. Judge John Smith presided. G. Dewayne Huston was the defense attorney.
- Angela Garcia Valenzuela, 37, pleaded guilty Jan. 31 to possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Garrison was the defense attorney.
- Baltazar Gonzales Vera Jr., 19, pleaded guilty Jan. 31 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Thomas was the defense attorney.
- Christina Vidales, 41, pleaded guilty Jan. 31 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Chavez was the defense attorney.
- Robert Welch, 38, pleaded guilty Jan. 31 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to five years probation. Rush approved the deal. Michael McLeaish was the defense attorney.
ROBBERY
- Frank Esparza Deleon Jr., 39, pleaded guilty Feb. 4 to two counts of robbery and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Trotter approved the deal. Thomas was the defense attorney.
SEXUAL ASSAULT
- Jorge Antonio Loera, 52, was sentenced to 15 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Jan. 16 on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Whalen approved the deal. William Bowden Jr. was the defense attorney.
- James Earl Miles, 49, pleaded guilty Jan. 30 to aggravated sexual assault and was sentenced to five years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Chavez was the defense attorney.
- Jake Nickolas Lemon, 32, pleaded guilty Feb. 3 to aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of sexual assault of a child and was sentenced to 50 years in prison and 20 years in prison, respectively, on those charges. Smith approved the deal. Justin Low was the defense attorney.
STALKING
- Ralpheale Bershuad Moses, 31, had a charge of stalking dismissed Jan. 29. Trotter presided. Shrode was the defense attorney.
TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE
- Adam Donnie Jaquez, 50, had a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair dismissed Jan. 29 because he pleaded to a misdemeanor. Trotter presided. Mansur was the defense attorney.
- Isaven Jamin Morris, 43, was sentenced to three years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Jan. 30 on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair. Whalen approved the deal. LaTawn White was the defense attorney.
- Melaney Gonzales Tavarez, 43, pleaded guilty Jan. 31 to tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. McLeaish was the defense attorney.
THEFT
- Steven Bobbitt, 33, pleaded guilty Jan. 31 to theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions and was sentenced to two years in state jail. Rush approved the deal. Garrison was the defense attorney.
- Iram Arzate Rangel, 33, pleaded guilty Jan. 31 to theft of property, $2,500 or more but less than 30,000, and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Rangel also had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed as part of the deal. Rush approved the deal. Stephen Spurgin was the defense attorney.
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE
- John Allen Denzer, 18, pleaded guilty Feb. 4 to unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest with a vehicle and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Blount was the defense attorney.
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.