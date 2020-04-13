  • April 13, 2020

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: April 13th - Odessa American: Felony Dispositions

e-Edition Subscribe

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: April 13th

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, April 13, 2020 12:00 am

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: April 13th Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

>> Ramon Garcia III , 19, was sentenced to five years in prison and 15 months in state jail, respectively, in an order adjudicating guilt March 27 on charges of assault (family violence) and abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Don Fletcher was the defense attorney.

>> Jose Roman Gonzalez , 40, was sentenced to seven years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt March 27 on charges of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation; assault on a public servant; and injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury. Rush approved the deal. John Shrode was the defense attorney.

>> Paul Roy Sanders , 73, had a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon dismissed April 3. Rush presided. Matt Thomas was the defense attorney.

>> Monica Maria Minjarez , 45, had a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon dismissed April 7 because the complaining witness could not be located. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Fletcher was the defense attorney.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

>> Corey Lee Duhon , 45, pleaded guilty April 7 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to six years probation. Rush approved the deal. B.J. Brown was the defense attorney.

EVADINg ARREST

>> Michael Lee Griffis , 43, was sentenced to five years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt March 27 on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle. Rush approved the deal. Bret Mansur was the defense attorney.

>> Kendrick Hernandez , 28, pleaded guilty April 3 to evading arrest with a previous conviction and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Hernandez also had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed as part of the deal. Rush approved the deal. Roxane Blount was the defense attorney.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Ray David Bermudez , 38, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed March 13 because he was convicted guilty of charges in another case. Rush presided. Adrian Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Brenda Armida Alvarez , 25, was sentenced to five years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt March 27 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams. Rush approved the deal. Mansur was the defense attorney.

>> Fabian Rey Gomez , 41, had his probation revoked April 2 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to five years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Bob Garcia Jr. was the defense attorney.

>> Joel Vasquez , 38, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed April 2 because the case could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. Whalen presided. Daniel Sarabia Jr. was the defense attorney.

>> Marcus D. Lambert Jr. , 29, was sentenced to 15 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt April 3 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Rush approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the defense attorney.

PROHIBITED SUBSTANCE/ITEM

>> Bobby Gene Gracy , 67, pleaded guilty April 1 to prohibited substance or item in a correction or civil commitment facility and was sentenced to two years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Mansur was the defense attorney.

THEFT

>> Andres Torres Alvarado , 40, had a charge of theft of property, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, dismissed March 31 because he completed full payment of restitution to the victim. Judge John Smith presided. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

>> Robert Eugene Stork , 45, had a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle dismissed April 1 because the complaining witness no longer wished to prosecute. Whalen presided. Thomas was the defense attorney

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Monday, April 13, 2020 12:00 am. | Tags: ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
45°
Humidity: 50%
Winds: ENE at 18mph
Feels Like: 38°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 77°/Low 36°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 30s.

monday

weather
High 63°/Low 38°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 59°/Low 39°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]