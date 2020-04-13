ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: April 13th

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

>> Ramon Garcia III , 19, was sentenced to five years in prison and 15 months in state jail, respectively, in an order adjudicating guilt March 27 on charges of assault (family violence) and abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Don Fletcher was the defense attorney.

>> Jose Roman Gonzalez , 40, was sentenced to seven years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt March 27 on charges of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation; assault on a public servant; and injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury. Rush approved the deal. John Shrode was the defense attorney.

>> Paul Roy Sanders , 73, had a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon dismissed April 3. Rush presided. Matt Thomas was the defense attorney.

>> Monica Maria Minjarez , 45, had a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon dismissed April 7 because the complaining witness could not be located. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Fletcher was the defense attorney.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

>> Corey Lee Duhon , 45, pleaded guilty April 7 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to six years probation. Rush approved the deal. B.J. Brown was the defense attorney.

EVADINg ARREST

>> Michael Lee Griffis , 43, was sentenced to five years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt March 27 on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle. Rush approved the deal. Bret Mansur was the defense attorney.

>> Kendrick Hernandez , 28, pleaded guilty April 3 to evading arrest with a previous conviction and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Hernandez also had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed as part of the deal. Rush approved the deal. Roxane Blount was the defense attorney.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Ray David Bermudez , 38, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed March 13 because he was convicted guilty of charges in another case. Rush presided. Adrian Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Brenda Armida Alvarez , 25, was sentenced to five years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt March 27 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams. Rush approved the deal. Mansur was the defense attorney.

>> Fabian Rey Gomez , 41, had his probation revoked April 2 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to five years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Bob Garcia Jr. was the defense attorney.

>> Joel Vasquez , 38, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed April 2 because the case could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. Whalen presided. Daniel Sarabia Jr. was the defense attorney.

>> Marcus D. Lambert Jr. , 29, was sentenced to 15 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt April 3 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Rush approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the defense attorney.

PROHIBITED SUBSTANCE/ITEM

>> Bobby Gene Gracy , 67, pleaded guilty April 1 to prohibited substance or item in a correction or civil commitment facility and was sentenced to two years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Mansur was the defense attorney.

THEFT

>> Andres Torres Alvarado , 40, had a charge of theft of property, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, dismissed March 31 because he completed full payment of restitution to the victim. Judge John Smith presided. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

>> Robert Eugene Stork , 45, had a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle dismissed April 1 because the complaining witness no longer wished to prosecute. Whalen presided. Thomas was the defense attorney