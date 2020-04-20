ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: April 20th

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.
ASSAULT
- Robert Orosco, 60, was granted a probation discharge April 8 of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Orosco served 10 years in jail. Judge W. Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.
ATTEMPT TO TAKE WEAPON
- Michael Rashad Jameson, 28, pleaded guilty April 8 to attempt to take weapon from an officer and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.
DWI
- Jesus Mancillas Jr., 41, pleaded guilty April 13 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to four years probation and four years in prison. Trotter made the deal. Gary Garrison was the attorney.
FRAUD USE
- Christopher Jonathon Larkin, 36, pleaded guilty April 13 to fraud use and possession identifying info, less than five items, and was sentenced to 13 months in state jail. Trotter approved the deal. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.
FORGERY CHARGE
- Guadalupe Baeza Payen III, 44, was sentenced 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt April 1 on a forgery charge of a financial instrument. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Mansur was the attorney.
EVADING ARREST
- Ricardo Mariscal, 34, pleaded guilty April 9 for evading arrest or detention with previous convictions and was sentenced to 12 months in prison. Whalen approved the deal. BJ Brown was the attorney.
- Daniel Fabela, 29, pleaded guilty April 13 to evading arrest detention with vehicle or watercraft and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Trotter approved the deal. Jason Leach was the attorney.
INDECENCY WITH A CHILD
- Aaron D. Graham, 26, had a charge of indecency with a child and indecency with child sexual contact dismissed April 14. Whalen presided. Schoel was the attorney.
INJURY TO CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED
- Chandra Mechelle Busby, 34, had a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury charge dismissed April 9 after reviewing evidence unable to prove beyond reasonable doubt. Whalen presided. Mansur was the attorney.
ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY
- Jesus Antonio Perez, 20, pleaded guilty April 14 to the charge of engaging in organized criminal activity and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Rodriguez was the attorney.
- Jesus Antonio Perez, 20, pleaded guilty April 14 to the charge of engaging in organized criminal activity and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Rodriguez was the attorney.
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- Aaron D. Graham, 26, pleaded guilty April 14 to the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Schoel was the attorney.
- Adan Llanez Salcido, 39, pleaded guilty April 14 to the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Garrison was the attorney.
- Billy Gordon Barton, 61, pleaded guilty April 13 to possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams and was sentenced to five years in prison. Trotter approved the deal. Carlos Rodriguez was the attorney.
- Catherine M. Rushing, 36, pleaded guilty April 14 to the charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Garrison and Adrian Chavez were the attorneys.
- Christopher Lee Hart, 27, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, dismissed April 14. Whalen presided. Rodriguez was the attorney.
- Clinton Dale McCorkle, 36, had a charge of possession of a control substance, less than one gram, dismissed April 9. Whalen presided. Abner Burnett and Tony Chavez were the attorneys.
- Daniel Fabela, 29, pleaded guilty April 13 to possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams and was sentenced 10 years in prison. Trotter approved the deal. Rodriguez was the attorney.
- Haley Nicole Sterling, 22, pleaded guilty April 13 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the attorney.
- James Thomas Cothern, 30, pleaded guilty April 13 to the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the attorney.
- Jovontai Keyshown Green, 24, pleaded guilty April 13 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), five pounds or less but more than four ounces and was sentenced to 180 days in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Acker was the attorney.
- Kasey Leigh Tavarez, 22, pleaded guilty March 30 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 14 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Jason Schoel was the attorney.
- Kevin Dale Murray, 26, pleaded guilty Dec. 18, 2019 to the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, and was sentenced to 242 days in state jail. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the attorney.
- Natashia Nicole Robertson, 34, pleaded guilty April 14 to possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Garrison was the attorney.
SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A CHILD
- Devin C. Williams, 20, pleaded guilty April 13 to sexual assault of a child and lesser included offense of indecency by exposure and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter made the deal. Chris Fostel was the attorney.
SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
- Kevin Dion Black Debose, 47, pleaded guilty April 13 to failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Motion order of dismissal of count two was made April 13, as part of a plea agreement to count one. Trotter made the deal. Feliz Abalos was the attorney.
THEFT
- Lacy John Connally, 51, pleaded guilty April 13 to theft of aluminum, bronze and brass material and was sentenced to 314 days in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Acker was the attorney.
- Jesus Antonio Perez, 20, pleaded guilty April 14 to theft and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Rodriguez was the attorney.
- Christopher Lee Hart, 27, pleaded guilty April 14 to theft (enhanced with two or more prior convictions) and was sentenced to 15 months in jail. Whalen approved the deal. Rodriguez was the attorney.
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A VEHICLE
- Edgar Reynosa Villa, 43, pleaded guilty April 9 to the unauthorized use of a vehicle and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Violet Latawn White was the attorney.
- Joe Luz, 28, had a charge for the unauthorized use of a vehicle dismissed April 9. Whalen presided. Acker was the attorney.
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM
- Joe Luz, 28, pleaded guilty to the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon April 9 and was sentenced to two years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Acker was the attorney.
- Clinton Douglas Penn, 39, had a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon dismissed Oct. 30, 2018. Judge James Rush presided. Robert V. Garcia was the attorney.
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.