ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: March 30

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ABANDON/ENDANGER CHILD

>> Angelica Lynn Pacheco , 29, was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Feb. 26 on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child with intent to return. Judge Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Bret Mansur was the defense attorney.

>> Brandon Wayne Shepard , 24, was sentenced to 10 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Feb. 27 on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence. Trotter approved the deal. Matt Thomas was the defense attorney.

>> Sergio Saenz , 33, pleaded guilty March 20 to abandoning a child with intent to return and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

ASSAULT

>> Samuel Andres Garza , 23, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt March 13 on charges of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Trotter approved the deal. Enrique Lopez was the defense attorney.

>> Mariah Casey Miller , 24, had a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon dismissed March 18 because the victim did not want to proceed. Trotter presided. Chavez was the defense attorney.

BURGLARY

>> Paige Elyse Griffis , 30, had the rules of her probation amended March 12 on a charge of burglary of a habitation and was sentenced to six years probation. Judge Rodney Satterwhite approved the deal. Lawrence Barber Jr. was the defense attorney.

>> Leo Andre Flores , 21, pleaded guilty March 20 to burglary of a habitation and was sentenced to five years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Mansur was the defense attorney.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

>> Connor Brandon Harris , 23, had his probation revoked March 11 on charges of driving while intoxicated, third or more; and assault on a public servant and was sentenced to nine years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Carlos Rodriguez was the defense attorney.

>> Joe Edwin Johnson , 49, pleaded guilty March 19 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Judge John Smith approved the deal. Gary Garrison was the defense attorney.

>> Gilbert Avila , 45, pleaded guilty March 20 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Trotter approved the deal. Chavez was the defense attorney.

EVADINg ARREST

>> Monique Desirea Galindo , 27, was sentenced to four years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Feb. 25 on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle. Trotter approved the deal. John Shrode was the defense attorney.

>> Alejandro Jose Gomez , 22, pleaded guilty March 20 to evading arrest with a vehicle and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Don Fletcher was the defense attorney.

>> David Mustane Grimes , 26, pleaded guilty March 20 to evading arrest with a vehicle and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Rodriguez was the defense attorney.

HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT

>> Ashlie Paige Stockton , 24, pleaded guilty March 18 to harassment of a public servant and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Stockton also had another charge of harassment of a public servant; a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram; and two counts of assault on a public servant dismissed as part of the deal. Rush approved the deal. Shrode was the defense attorney.

ILLEGAL DUMPING

>> Efren Galvan Villarreal Jr. , 44, had a charge of illegal dumping dismissed March 18 because the investigating agency was not properly documenting and investigating the case. Trotter presided. Mansur was the defense attorney.

INDECENCY WITH CHILD

>> Erik Ortega Carrasco , 29, had charges of indecency with a child by sexual contact and improper relationship between an educator and a student dismissed March 18 because he was misidentified by the referring law enforcement agency. Trotter presided. Michael McLeaish was the defense attorney.

>> Manuel Robles Castro , 59, pleaded guilty March 19 to indecency with a child by exposure and was sentenced to seven years probation and deferred adjudication. Smith approved the deal. David Martinez was the defense attorney.

INTOXICATED MANSLAUGHTER

>> Michelle L. Patino , 46, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt March 13 on a charge of intoxicated manslaughter and two counts of intoxicated assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury. Trotter approved the deal. Laura Carpenter was the defense attorney.

MANUFACTURE/DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Marcos Uriel Chavez , 28, was sentenced to five years in prison in and order adjudicating guilt Feb. 27 on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams. Smith approved the deal. Fletcher was the defense attorney.

>> Soraida Mata , 44, was sentenced to six years in prison in and order adjudicating guilt March 13 on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams. Trotter approved the deal. Feliz Abalos was the defense attorney.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Joshua Anthony Velasquez , 27, was sentenced to seven years in prison in an adjudicating guilt Feb. 27 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams. Smith approved the deal. Mansur was the defense attorney.

>> Tracy Lamont Burgess , 49, was convicted guilty by court March 9 for possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), less than one gram, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Trotter approved the deal. Abalos was the defense attorney.

>> Sara Marie Hernandez , 45, was sentenced to six years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt March 11 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams. Trotter approved the deal. Jason Schoel was the defense attorney.

>> Dustin Jacob Pedraza , 32, had charges of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams; and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair dismissed March 17 because the arresting officer was unavailable to testify. Rush presided. Kevin Acker was the defense attorney.

>> Jonathan Isaac Rascon , 38, had charges of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams; and evading arrest with a vehicle dismissed March 17 because the arresting officer was unavailable to testify. Rush presided. McLeaish was the defense attorney.

>> Davaline Waey Adams , 50, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, dismissed March 18 because the co-defendant in the case took full responsibility for the methamphetamine found in the vehicle. Trotter presided. Thomas was the defense attorney.

>> Doyle Edgar Brown Jr. , 53, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed March 18 in lieu of civil commitment. Trotter presided. Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Melody Lee Hartman , 35, pleaded guilty March 18 to possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Fletcher was the defense attorney.

>> David Garcia , 23, pleaded guilty March 20 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Jonah Tavon Patton , 39, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed March 20 pursuant to his plea of guilty to a misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge. Smith presided. Marc Chastain was the defense attorney.

>> Danielle Marie Powell , 32, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed March 20 pursuant to her plea and sentence of guilt on a possession of a controlled substance charge from Midland County. Smith presided. Glen Halsell was the defense attorney.

>> Rudy Rios , 36, pleaded guilty March 20 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to four years probation. Rush approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

SEX ASSAULT OF CHILD

>> David E. Wood , 41, was sentenced to life in prison in an order adjudicating guilt March 11 on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child (family violence). Trotter approved the deal. Dennis Jones was the defense attorney.

>> Brandon Lee Ross , 23, was sentenced to seven years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt March 16 on a charge of sexual assault of a child. Smith approved the deal. Mansur was the defense attorney.

SEX OFFENDER DUTY TO REGISTER

>> Jose Manuel Ramos , 25, pleaded guilty March 19 to failure to comply with sex offender duty to register annually for life and was sentenced to three years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Audie Reese was the defense attorney.

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

>> John Scott Roghair , 27, had a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair dismissed March 19 because he pleaded guilty to charges in county court. Rush presided. Chastain was the defense attorney.

THEFT

>> Kaylan Jordan Barreto , 23, was sentenced to 15 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Feb. 25 on a charge of theft of a firearm. Rush approved the deal. Chastain was the defense attorney.

>> Leo Andre Flores , 21, had his probation revoked March 20 on a charge of theft and was sentenced to 14 months in state jail. Trotter approved the deal. Mansur was the defense attorney.

>> Jimmie Dale Lee , 31, was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt March 20 on a charge of theft. Trotter approved the deal. Halsell was the defense attorney.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

>> Luis Sanchez Garcia , 37, pleaded guilty March 20 to unauthorized use of a vehicle and was sentenced to 18 months in state jail. Garcia also had charges of theft of property, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000; and bail jumping and failure to appear dismissed as part of the deal. Rush approved the deal. Chavez was the defense attorney.