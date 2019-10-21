ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: Oct. 21

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

>> Juan Manuel Gandara, 36, was acquitted by a jury Oct. 9 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Judge James Rush presided. Kevin Acker was the defense attorney.

>> Emigdio Gallardo, 34, had a charge of assault on a public servant dismissed Oct. 10. Rush presided. Jack Devere Ladd Jr. was the defense attorney.

>> Connor Brandon Harris, 23, pleaded guilty Oct. 10 to assault on a public servant and driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to five years probation and 10 years probation, respectively, on those charges. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Danny Le, 34, pleaded guilty Oct. 10 to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence) and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> David Seth Moore, 25, pleaded guilty Oct. 10 to assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Luke Garrett was the defense attorney.

>> Darrell Dewayne Smith, 28, had a charge of assault on a public servant dismissed Oct. 11. Whalen presided. John Shrode was the defense attorney.

>> Randy Ray Jones, 56, had a charge of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation (family violence) dismissed Oct. 15 at the request of the victim. Judge John Smith presided. Jason Leach was the defense attorney.

>> Juan Franisco Lucio, 43, had four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence) dismissed Oct. 15 because he made restitution to the victim. Smith presided. Jeff Parras was the defense attorney.

BURGLARY

>> Ian Jacob Collins, 22, had his probation revoked Oct. 3 on a charge of burglary of a habitation and was sentenced to five years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Lawrence Barber Jr. was the defense attorney.

CREDIT/DEBIT CARD ABUSE

>> Juan Castillos, 57, was sentenced to five years in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Oct. 1 on a charge of credit card or debit card abuse. Smith approved the deal. Carlos Rodriguez was the defense attorney.

>> Amanda Cruz, 38, pleaded guilty Oct. 9 to credit card or debit card abuse and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Matt Thomas was the defense attorney.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

>> Enrique Leon Jr., 58, had a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, dismissed Oct. 9 because the defendant is deceased. Whalen presided. Thomas was the defense attorney.

>> Donald G. Stroope, 54, had a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, dismissed Oct. 15 because he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor DWI charge in county court. Smith presided. Chris Fostel was the defense attorney.

EVADING ARREST

>> Martin Payen Fierro Jr., 18, was sentenced to eight years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Oct. 2 on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle. Whalen approved the deal. Leach was the defense attorney.

>> Kevin Charles Williams, 37, pleaded guilty Oct. 10 to evading arrest on foot with a previous conviction and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Bret Mansur was the defense attorney.

>> Nathan Sandoval, 22, had a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle dismissed Oct. 14 because he was found guilty and sentenced for the offense of unlawful possession of body armor in a case in Midland County. Rush presided. Steve Hershberger was the defense attorney.

FORGERY

>> Sophia S. Garza, 44, had three counts of forgery dismissed Aug. 15 as part of a plea agreement when she pleaded guilty to another forgery charge. Trotter presided. Robert Garcia was the defense attorney.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Claudia Quintana Garcia, 28, had her probation revoked Sept. 27 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to three years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Roxane Blount was the defense attorney.

>> Manuel Hernandez, 55, had his probation revoked Sept. 27 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Rush approved the deal. Glen Halsell was the defense attorney.

>> Brandi M. Gonzalez, 21, was sentenced to 15 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Sept. 30 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Whalen approved the deal. John Bickham was the defense attorney.

>> Marco Antonio Gonzalez, 25, was sentenced to 15 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Aug. 19 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Whalen approved the deal. Jason Schoel was the defense attorney.

>> Ramon Christopher Jason Gomez, 20, was sentenced to one year in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Oct. 4 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Whalen approved the deal. Garcia was the defense attorney.

>> Mark Anthony Ledesma, 36, was sentenced to 15 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Oct. 4 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Whalen approved the deal. Mansur was the defense attorney.

>> Benjamin Garza, 26, pleaded guilty Oct. 9 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Jerry Caddel was the defense attorney.

>> Dashema Lore Idlebird, 30, pleaded guilty Oct. 9 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the defense attorney.

>> Iris Esperanza Porras, 22, pleaded guilty Oct. 9 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Mansur was the defense attorney.

>> Eithan Anthony Alvarado, 18, pleaded guilty Oct. 10 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Acker was the defense attorney.

>> Nino Nuger, 27, pleaded guilty Oct. 10 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Brijett Rashad Powell, 28, pleaded guilty Oct. 10 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 180 days in state jail. Powell also had a charge of bail jumping and failure to appear dismissed as part of the plea agreement. Trotter approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the defense attorney.

>> Fred Rodriguez Jr., 25, pleaded guilty Oct. 10 to possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Acker was the defense attorney.

>> Juan Gabriel Sanchez, 39, pleaded guilty Oct. 10 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to six months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Brian Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Ulyssess Suarez, 18, pleaded guilty Oct. 10 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Sixto Andujo Molina, 34, pleaded guilty Oct. 11 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Israel Guardiola was the defense attorney.

ROBBERY

>> Katherine Ann Thomas, 36, pleaded guilty Oct. 10 to robbery and was sentenced to eight years probation and deferred adjudication. Thomas also had a charge of injury to an elderly person dismissed as part of the deal. Rush approved the deal. Michael McLeaish was the defense attorney.

>> Ruby Asebedo, 35, pleaded guilty Oct. 14 to aggravated robbery and was sentenced to 443 days in state jail. Asebedo was given credit for time served. Whalen approved the deal. Justin Low was the defense attorney.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

>> Jesus Matta Ontiveros, 69, pleaded guilty Oct. 10 to aggravated sexual assault of an elderly or disabled person and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Hector Garza Jr. was the defense attorney.

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

>> Joseph L. Vasquez, 37, was sentenced to three years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Sept. 27 on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Rush approved the deal. Rodriguez was the defense attorney.

>> Edward Navarette, 25, pleaded guilty Oct. 9 to tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Alan Harris was the defense attorney.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

>> Travis Scott Arp, 28, pleaded guilty Oct. 10 to unauthorized use of a vehicle and credit card or debit card abuse and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Arp also had another charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle dismissed as part of the deal. Trotter approved the deal. Mansur was the defense attorney.