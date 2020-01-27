ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: Jan.27

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ABANDONING/ENDANGERING CHILD

>> Kinsey Marie Belknap, 26, pleaded guilty Jan. 16 to abandoning or endangering a child and was sentenced to 10 months in state jail. Judge John Smith approved the deal. Roxane Blount was the defense attorney.

>> Herolinda Dominguez, 47, pleaded guilty Jan. 21 to abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Laura Carpenter was the defense attorney.

ASSAULT

>> Juan C. Cavazos, 33, pleaded guilty Jan. 16 to assault by impeding breathing or circulation (family violence) and was sentenced to three years probation. Whalen approved the deal. Michael McLeaish was the defense attorney.

>> Craig Monroe Scott Jr., 33, had a charge of assault by strangulation dismissed Jan. 17 because he pleaded guilty to charges in another case in county court. Judge James Rush presided. Bret Mansur was the defense attorney.

>> Gerard Chavez Zepeda, 40, had two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon dismissed Jan. 14 because the victim could not be located. Rush presided. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

BURGLARY

>> Michael Ray Borrego, 37, pleaded guilty Jan. 15 to burglary of a habitation, evading arrest with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle and theft and was sentenced to four years in prison and 12 months in state jail, respectively, on those charges. Judge Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Chris Fostel was the defense attorney.

>> Aubrey Marie Chabarria, 19, had the rules of her probation amended Jan. 17 on a charge of burglary of a building and was sentenced to three years probation. Trotter approved the deal. Mansur was the defense attorney.

>> Patrick Ortiz, 36, pleaded guilty Jan. 21 to burglary of a habitation and was sentenced to five years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the defense attorney.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

>> Michael Rosalio Williams, 37, pleaded guilty Jan. 21 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to 10 years probation. Whalen approved the deal. Justin Low was the defense attorney.

EVADING ARREST

>> Ladonna Kay Stroope, 47, pleaded guilty Jan. 16 to evading arrest with a vehicle and was sentenced to four years in prison. Stroope also had a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle dismissed as part of the deal. Whalen approved the deal. John Shrode was the defense attorney.

>> Sergio Tavarez, 30, pleaded guilty Jan. 17 to evading arrest with a vehicle and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Alan Harris was the defense attorney.

FRAUDULENT USE/POSSESSION OF IDENTIFYING INFORMATION

>> Sean Michael Tolliver, 35, pleaded guilty Jan. 21 to fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, more than five items but less than 10 items, and was sentenced to five years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Jason Schoel was the defense attorney.

MANUFACTURE/DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> John Walker Conaway, 50, pleaded guilty Jan. 21 to manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to five years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Lawrence Barber Jr. was the defense attorney.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Ramon Flores Jr., 48, pleaded guilty Jan. 16 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to nine months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Schoel was the defense attorney.

>> David Charles Lewis, 60, pleaded guilty Jan. 15 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Spencer Dobbs was the defense attorney.

>> Frank Alan Lopez, 19, pleaded guilty Jan. 17 to possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams; and evading arrest with a vehicle and was sentenced to nine years in prison and six years in prison, respectively, on those charges. Lopez also had charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed as part of the deal. Rush and Trotter approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the defense attorney.

>> Sandra Alvarez Renteria, 45, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, dismissed Jan. 17 because he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge. Rush presided. B.J. Brown was the defense attorney.

>> Charles Lynn Roy, 21, pleaded guilty Jan. 17 to possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Low was the defense attorney.

>> Lisa Marie Subia, 31, pleaded guilty Jan. 17 to possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Subia also had charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence); unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram; and theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions dismissed as part of the deal. Rush approved the deal. Chavez and Brown were the defense attorneys.

>> Javier Valdibia, 33, pleaded guilty Jan. 17 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Yasmira Lizette Vasquez, 23, pleaded guilty Jan. 17 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Holmes was the defense attorney.

>> Rolando Delacerda, 52, pleaded guilty Jan. 21 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to nine months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Harris was the defense attorney.

>> Paul Mata, 39, pleaded guilty Jan. 21 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 14 months in state jail. Trotter approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the defense attorney.

>> Roger Holt Williams Jr., 48, pleaded guilty Jan. 21 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 180 days in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Chastain was the defense attorney.

SEX OFFENDER DUTY TO REGISTER

>> Raul Garza Rios Jr., 54, pleaded guilty Jan. 15 to failure to comply with registration requirements and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Rios also had a charge of failure to comply with sex offender duty to register with a previous conviction dismissed as part of the deal. Whalen approved the deal. Schoel was the defense attorney.

>> Christopher Anthony Robledo, 39, pleaded guilty Jan. 15 to failure to comply with sex offender duty to register annually for life and was sentenced to six years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Fostel was the defense attorney.

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

>> Jesus Huerta Villescas, 39, pleaded guilty Jan. 15 to tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and evading arrest with a previous conviction and was sentenced to four years in prison and 12 months in state jail, respectively, on those charges. Trotter approved the deal. Chavez was the defense attorney.

TAMPER WITH GOVERNMENT RECORD

>> Alfredo Sanchez Benjume, 26, pleaded guilty Jan. 21 to two counts of tampering with a government record and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. John Wolf was the defense attorney.

THEFT

>> John Corry Holmes Sr., 57, pleaded guilty Jan. 16 to theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Mansur was the defense attorney.

>> Lora Quintana, 43, pleaded guilty Jan. 17 to theft, $1,500 or more but less than $20,000, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Christopher Johnson, 28, pleaded guilty Jan. 21 to theft from a person and was sentenced to 180 days in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Shrode was the defense attorney.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

>> Arturo Isaac Tellez, 36, pleaded guilty Jan. 16 to unauthorized use of a vehicle and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Tellez also had a charge of bail jumping and failure to appear dismissed as part of the deal. Rush approved the deal. Don Fletcher was the defense attorney.

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM

>> Rodney Wayne Tubbs, 36, had a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon dismissed Jan. 15. Rush presided. Acker was the defense attorney.