ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: Nov. 18

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

>> Dayshia Marie Williams, 22, was sentenced to five years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Oct. 17 on a charge of assault on a public servant. Judge John Smith approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the defense attorney.

>> Richard Wade Edwards, 29, was sentenced to six years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Oct. 17 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence). Smith approved the deal. John Shrode was the defense attorney.

>> Joseph Benjamin Madden III, 27, had three counts of assault on a public servant dismissed Nov. 4 because he was recently convicted guilty by a jury for murder and sentenced to 60 years in prison. Judge James Rush presided. Michael McLeaish was the defense attorney.

>> Ryan Tamngig, 23, had a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon dismissed Nov. 11 because he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge. Rush presided. Luis Chavez was the defense attorney.

BURGLARY

>> Jesse Ybarra, 30, had his probation revoked Oct. 25 on a charge of burglary of a habitation and was sentenced to two years in prison. Rush approved the deal. McLeaish was the defense attorney.

>> Luis Fino Nabarrette III, 38, had charges of burglary of a habitation and aggravated assault causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon (family violence) dismissed Nov. 7 because the defendant is deceased. Judge Stacy Trotter presided. Robert Garcia was the defense attorney.

>> Joshua Navarrette, 20, had a charge of burglary of a building dismissed Nov. 7 because the victim did not want to proceed with charges. Trotter presided. The defense attorney was not listed.

CREDIT/DEBIT CARD ABUSE

>> Diesel Dawayne Roe, 23, was sentenced to 14 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Oct. 17 on a charge of credit card or debit card abuse. Smith approved the deal. Chastain was the defense attorney.

>> Robert Lance Ahnert, 42, pleaded guilty Nov. 8 to four counts of credit card or debit card abuse and was sentenced to 14 months in state jail. Ahnert also had another charge of credit card or debit card abuse and a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed as part of the deal. Rush approved the deal. Don Fletcher was the defense attorney.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

>> Saints D. Infante, 43, pleaded guilty Nov. 7 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to five years probation. Smith approved the deal. Fletcher was the defense attorney.

DWI WITH CHILD PASSENGER

>> Lindsay Ranae Wolfe, 32, had her probation revoked Oct. 22 on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child passenger and was sentenced to nine months in state jail. Smith approved the deal. Gary Garrison was the defense attorney.

EVADING ARREST

>> Kayla Deanda, 19, pleaded guilty Nov. 12 to evading arrest with a vehicle and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Adrian Chavez was the defense attorney.

FORGERY

>> Le Elizabeth Carrasco, 30, had her probation revoked Oct. 24 on a charge of forgery of a financial instrument and was sentenced to six months in state jail. Smith approved the deal. Chastain was the defense attorney.

>> Dustin Ryan Stinson, 24, was sentenced to 15 months in state jail and four years in prison, respectively, in an order adjudicating guilt Oct. 25 on charges of forgery of a financial instrument and bail jumping and failure to appear. Rush approved the deal. Chris Fostel was the defense attorney.

ILLEGAL DUMPING

>> Stanley Wayne Williams, 44, had a charge of illegal dumping of commercial waste, 200 pounds or more or volume of 200 cubic feet or more, dismissed Nov. 11. Whalen approved the deal. Bret Mansur was the defense attorney.

OBSTRUCTION/RETALIATION

>> Braden Porter, 27, was sentenced to five years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Oct. 17 on a charge of obstruction or retaliation. Smith approved the deal. John Bickham was the defense attorney.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Nichole Michelle Garcia, 35, was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Oct. 21 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Smith approved the deal. Bickham was the defense attorney.

>> Antonio Martinez Adame, 37, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed Nov. 4. Rush presided. Alan Harris was the defense attorney.

>> Leonel Salinas Jr., 25, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed Oct. 31 because there was no probable cause to support the traffic stop. Rush presided. Carlos Rodriguez was the defense attorney.

>> George Amos Horner, 34, pleaded guilty Nov. 6 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Carlos Carrasco IV, 32, was sentenced to five years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Oct. 25 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams. Rush approved the deal. Roxane Blount was the defense attorney.

>> Neleigh Porter, 21, pleaded guilty Nov. 8 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Smith approved the deal. Adrian Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Darlin Lamar Emory, 32, pleaded guilty Nov. 8 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 10 months in state jail. Emory also had a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon dismissed as part of the deal. Rush approved the deal. Chastain was the defense attorney.

>> William Anthony Delahoussaye, 39, pleaded guilty Nov. 8 to possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Tommy Hull was the defense attorney.

>> Kelsi G. Coulter, 28, pleaded guilty Nov. 8 to possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Rodriguez was the defense attorney.

>> Dreamika Rashea Merchant, 26, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed Nov. 11. Rush presided. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Eli Carbajal, 23, pleaded guilty Nov. 12 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Peter Alexander Estrada Jr., 18, pleaded guilty Nov. 12 to possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Casey William Kostelaz, 26, pleaded guilty Nov. 12 to possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Mansur was the defense attorney.

>> Alejandro Chavez Montoya, 18, pleaded guilty Nov. 12 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

ROBBERY

>> Noah Quiroz, 18, pleaded guilty Nov. 6 to robbery and was sentenced to six years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Bret Mansur was the defense attorney.

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

>> Roy Cervantez Martinez, 64, had charges of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and bail jumping and failure to appear dismissed Nov. 4 because he pleaded guilty to charges in county court. Rush presided. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Adrian Urias, 30, had a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair dismissed Oct. 31 because he pleaded guilty to a charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon. Rush presided. Garcia was the defense attorney.

>> Ruben Hernandez, 23, pleaded guilty Nov. 6 to tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Smith approved the deal. Luke Garrett was the defense attorney.

TAMPER WITH GOVERNMENT RECORD

>> Bobby Ray Sewell, 41, was convicted guilty by a jury Nov. 1 for tampering with a governmental record and forgery and was sentenced to four years in prison and five years probation, respectively, on those charges. Trotter approved the deal. Justin Low was the defense attorney.

THEFT

>> Joshua Richard Gallegos, 34, was sentenced to 12 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Oct. 17 on a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions. Smith approved the deal. Chastain was the defense attorney.

>> Enrique Henry Aguirre, 66, had a charge of theft of property, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, dismissed Nov. 8 because he made full restitution to the victim. Smith presided. Hull was the defense attorney.

>> Michael Martinez, 35, pleaded guilty Nov. 8 to enhanced theft with two or more prior convictions and was sentenced to two years in state jail. Smith approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.