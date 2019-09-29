ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: Sept. 29

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

>> Daniel Paul Daquino, 46, was sentenced to 15 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Sept. 12 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Judge Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Don Fletcher was the defense attorney.

>> Marcus Andrew Williams, 20, pleaded guilty Sept. 19 to two counts of assault on a public servant and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the defense attorney.

>> Manuel Elias Velez, 47, pleaded guilty Sept. 20 to three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to six years in prison. Velez also had an additional charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon dismissed Sept. 24 as part of the deal. Rush approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Keith Matthew Owen, 32, had a charge of assault (family violence) with a previous conviction dismissed Sept. 23. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Josh Stephens was the defense attorney.

BURGLARY

>> Marcus Angel Armendariz, 28, had a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony dismissed Sept. 20 because the victim did not want the prosecution of the case to continue. Judge John Smith presided. Fletcher was the defense attorney.

DEADLY CONDUCT

>> Aiden Lee Manning, 27, pleaded guilty Sept. 18 to deadly conduct by discharging a firearm and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Smith approved the deal. Laura Carpenter was the defense attorney.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

>> Jorge Luis Aguirre, 42, had his probation revoked Sept. 13 on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to four years in prison. Trotter approved the deal. John Shrode was the defense attorney.

>> Joel Blair, 33, was convicted guilty by a jury Sept. 13 for driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Marie Galindo was the defense attorney.

>> Robert Anthony Bowers Jr., 35, pleaded guilty Sept. 20 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to five years probation. Rush approved the deal. Gary Garrison was the defense attorney.

ESCAPE WHILE ARRESTED/CONFINED

>> Maxemo Gomez Dominguez, 25, pleaded guilty Sept. 20 to attempting to commit escape while arrested or confined and was sentenced to 14 months in state jail. Rush approved the deal. Carlos Rodriguez was the defense attorney.

EVADING ARREST

>> Antwan James Wilson, 19, pleaded guilty Sept. 19 to evading arrest with a vehicle and was sentenced to three years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Fletcher was the defense attorney.

>> Robert Noah Lopez, 21, pleaded guilty Sept. 20 to evading arrest with a vehicle and was sentenced to two years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Latawn White was the defense attorney.

FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH REGISTRATION

>> Robert Dwayne Conley, 55, had a charge of failure to comply with registration requirements dismissed Sept. 19. Rush presided. White was the defense attorney.

FORGERY

>> Crystal M. Carrasco, 30, was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Sept. 19 on a charge of forgery. Trotter approved the deal. Feliz Abalos was the defense attorney.

FRAUDULENT USE/POSSESSION OF IDENTIFYING INFORMATION

>> Brandy Marie Clapper, 40, pleaded guilty Sept. 20 to fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail. Rush approved the deal. B.J. Brown was the defense attorney.

INDECENCY WITH A CHILD

>> Kyle Ray Langley, 32, pleaded guilty Sept. 20 to indecency with a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

MANUFACTURE/DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Michelle Nycole Pena, 26, had a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, dismissed Sept. 19 pursuant to a guilty plea in another case. Smith presided. Robert Hollmann was the defense attorney.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Kiesha Marie Tucker, 29, was sentenced to 14 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Sept. 12 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Trotter approved the deal. Jason Leach was the defense attorney.

>> Catherine Nadine Watkins, 41, was sentenced to 16 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Sept. 12 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams. Trotter approved the deal. Adrian Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Mark Anthony Aguilar, 26, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed Sept. 19. Rush presided. Marc Chastain was the defense attorney.

>> Allen Cole Follis, 22, pleaded guilty Sept. 19 to possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to five years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Michelle Wynette Martinez, 41, pleaded guilty Sept. 19 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Rush approved the deal. Shrode was the defense attorney.

>> Ulises Montalvo-Ramirez, 20, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed Sept. 19. Smith presided. Michael McLeaish was the defense attorney.

>> Michael Osborn Craig, 25, had his probation revoked Sept. 20 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to four years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Shrode was the defense attorney.

>> Taylor Joe McCarty, 21, pleaded guilty Sept. 20 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. McCarty also had a charge of bail jumping and failure to appear dismissed as part of the deal. Rush approved the deal. Alan Harris and Glen Halsell were the defense attorneys.

>> Dean Allan Womack, 44, pleaded guilty Sept. 20 to possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams; and possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to seven years in prison and five years in prison, respectively, on those charges. Rush approved the deal. Justin Low was the defense attorney.

>> Colton David Geers, 31, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, dismissed Sept. 23 because the elements of the offense could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. Whalen presided. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Mason Richard Sampey, 25, pleaded guilty Sept. 23 to possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Smith approved the deal. Bret Mansur was the defense attorney.

>> Xavier Dante Swain, 19, pleaded guilty Sept. 23 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Smith approved the deal. Garrison was the defense attorney.

tAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

>> Issac Rios Barrera, 37, had charges of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and bail jumping and failure to appear dismissed Sept. 24 because the elements of the offenses could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. Rush presided. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

tAMPER WITH GOVERNMENT RECORD

>> Ashely Marie Muniz, 32, pleaded guilty Sept. 23 to tampering with a governmental record and was sentenced to eight years probation and deferred adjudication. Smith approved the deal. Carpenter was the defense attorney.

THEFT

>> Danny Bufford Horton, 46, had a charge of theft from a person dismissed Sept. 19 due to insufficient evidence. Smith presided. Mansur was the defense attorney.

unAUTHORIZED DISCHARGE

>> Francisco Pinula Perez, 33, had a charge of unauthorized discharge dismissed Sept. 24 because the elements of the offense could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. Rush presided. Jack Ladd Jr. was the defense attorney.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A VEHICLE

>> Zephanian Noel Batie, 20, pleaded guilty Sept. 20 to unauthorized use of a vehicle and was sentenced to 16 months in state jail. Rush approved the deal. Jason Schoel was the defense attorney.

>> Reynaldo Rodriguez, 18, had a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle dismissed Sept. 24. Rush presided. Stephens was the defense attorney.