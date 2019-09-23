ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: Sept. 23

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

>> Tracy Garn Betts, 37, had a charge of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation dismissed Sept. 13 because he pleaded guilty to a class A misdemeanor assault charge. Judge James Rush presided. Gary Garrison was the defense attorney.

>> Cesar Leyva Hernandez, 30, pleaded guilty Sept. 17 to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to seven years probation and deferred adjudication. Hernandez also had charges of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and evading arrest with a vehicle dismissed as part of the deal. Judge John Smith approved the deal. Justin Low was the defense attorney.

BURGLARY

>> Tommy Pettigrew III, 20, pleaded guilty Sept. 17 to burglary of a habitation and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Smith approved the deal. Beverly Melontree was the defense attorney.

DEADLY CONDUCT

>> Jeremy Farley Jr., 17, pleaded guilty Sept. 12 to five counts of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm and charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unauthorized use of a vehicle and was sentenced to four years in prison and 12 months in state jail, respectively, on those charges. Farley also had two additional counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle dismissed as part of the deal. Judge Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Josh Stephens was the defense attorney.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

>> Javier Martin Chavez, 42, pleaded guilty Sept. 16 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Adrian Chavez was the defense attorney.

DWI WITH CHILD PASSENGER

>> Amy Ramirez, 29, had her probation revoked Aug. 29 on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Bret Mansur was the defense attorney.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Arnold Cano III, 23, pleaded guilty Sept. 4 to possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to four years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the defense attorney.

>> Robert Patrick Wilson, 43, pleaded guilty Sept. 12 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to nine months in state jail. Trotter approved the deal. Jason Leach was the defense attorney.

>> Anita Marie Thompson, 28, pleaded guilty Sept. 13 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to eight months in state jail. Rush approved the deal. Mansur was the defense attorney.

>> Isaac Ryan Wilson, 33, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed Sept. 16. Smith presided. The defense attorney was not listed.

>> Pedro Valdivia, 30, pleaded guilty Sept. 17 to possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to five years in prison. Valdivia also had charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair dismissed as part of the deal. Smith approved the deal. Michael McLeaish was the defense attorney.

SEX ASSAULT OF CHILD

>> Victor Jimenez Alday, 43, pleaded guilty Sept. 16 to seven counts of sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Tony Chavez and Thomas Morgan were the defense attorneys.

SEX OFFENDER DUTY TO REGISTER

>> Christopher Donald Snow, 43, had a charge of failure to comply with sex offender duty to register annually for life dismissed Sept. 16 because the elements could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. Rush presided. B.J. Brown was the defense attorney.

THEFT

>> Nicole Marie Dow, 35, was sentenced to 14 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Sept. 13 on a charge of theft of property, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000. Rush approved the deal. Carlos Rodriguez was the defense attorney.

>> Steven Pena, 34, pleaded guilty Sept. 13 to theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions and was sentenced to 13 months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the defense attorney.

>> Shawn Dee Loveless, 46, had a charge of theft, $1,500 or more but less than $20,000, dismissed Sept. 16 because a lack of cooperation by the victim in the case made it impossible to prove. Smith presided. Charles Chambers was the defense attorney.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

>> Daniel Loyd Heslep II, 26, pleaded guilty Sept. 13 to unauthorized use of a vehicle and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Rush approved the deal. Mansur was the defense attorney.